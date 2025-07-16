Restaurant info

Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen is your destination for Artisanal New York Style Pizza. Blending old world secrets, New York technique and modern technology, BNYPK offers a pizza experience like no other. We pride ourselves on only using the best and freshest ingredients to build your pizza with lots of love. From the first bite, you will immediately notice how crispy, airy and tender our artisan built dough is due to our choice to import and exclusively use Caputo flour. In order to get the perfect bite and rise, we use an old world starter technique for a crust that is second to none! Our Ciao tomato sauce is imported from Italy and brings the acidic flavor that you can only get from rare soils that are rich in ancient volcanic ash. To top our pizza off, we only use Grande cheese for the richest flavor and the perfect cheesy melt before we add your favorite fresh toppings. Our menu also features chicken wings, chicken tenders, salads, pasta and entrees depending on location.