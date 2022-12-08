  • Home
A map showing the location of Bonanza Mexican Restaurant 104 North Main Street

Bonanza Mexican Restaurant 104 North Main Street

No reviews yet

104 North Main Street

Lone Pine, CA 93545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Super Nachos

$13.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips topped with a delicious blend of Cheese, Onions, Jalapeños Slices, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.

Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour Tortilla full of Cheese topped with Guacamole & Sour Cream (Tomatoes, Onions, Chili Peppers on request)

Tostada

$11.99

Crispy Fried Corn Tortilla Topped with a generous portion of Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Torta

$14.99

Mexican Style Sandwich Roll, with Beans, Lettuce, Sliced Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Avocado, Sour Cream with choice of Meat.

Sope

$11.99

Home made Tortilla topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mexican Cheese.

Chicken Wings

$6.99+

Asada Fries

$17.99

French Fries topped with delicious Cheese, Onions, Jalapeños Slices, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Fresh Tomatoes and Carne Asada.

Queso Dip Spinach

$9.99

Cheese with Spinach

Queso Dip Chorizo

$12.99

Cheese with Chorizo

Combinations

#1 Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#2 Enchilada & Tamale

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#3 Enchilada & Taco

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#4 Taco & Chile Relleno

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#5 Two Tacos

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#6 Two Enchiladas

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#7 Two Burritos

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#8 Taco & Tamale

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#9 Burrito & Enchilada

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#10 Burrito & Taco

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#11 Chile Relleno & Tamale

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

#12 Two Tamale

$17.99

Served with Rice & Beans

House Specials

#13A Carne Asada

$20.99

8oz. of Thin slices of Steak seasoned and grilled with a side Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#13B Bistec Ranchero

$20.99

8 Oz. of grilled Beef & cooked with Red Ranchera Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#13C Bistec a la Mexicana

$20.99

8 Oz. of Beef with grilled Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeño Pepper. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#14 Carnitas

$18.99

Tender Pork slow cooked & served with Pico de Gallo & Guacamole. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#15A Chile Verde

$17.99

Chunks of lean Pork simmered in our special Salsa Verde (Green Sauce). Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#15B Chile Colorado

$17.99

Chunks of Beef prepared in our own homemade Red Chili Salsa. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#16 Wet Burrito

$17.99

Beans, Rice, Cheese, Topped with Enchilada Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, choice of Meat - Rice & Beans are inside of Burrito.

#17A Two Grilled Fish Tacos

$17.99

(Tilapia) Lightly tossed in Flour and Seasoning with Pico de Gallo and Mayo on a Tortilla. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#17B Filet of Pescado

$17.99

(Tilapia) Lightly tossed in Flour and Seasoning with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado on a Tortilla. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#18 Fajitas

$18.99

Beef or Chicken grilled to perfection with fresh Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes with Guacamole & Sour Cream on the side. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#19 Flautas

$16.99

Two Flour Tortillas stuffed with Beef, Chicken or Pork & fried then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Monterrey Jack Cheese, with Sour Cream & Guacamole. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#20 Taquitos

$16.99

Three crisp Corn Tortillas stuffed with Beef, Chicken or Pork topped with Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the side. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#21 Chimichanga

$17.99

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beef, Chicken or Pork & Monterrey Jack Cheese then deep fried to perfection with Sour Cream & Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#22 Enchiladas Verdes

$17.99

Two Corn Tortilla rolled & stuffed with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork & Cheese Covered with Green Tomatillo Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#23 Enchiladas Rancheras

$17.99

Two Corn Tortillas filled with your choice of meat Chicken, Beef or Pork in Ranchera Sauce. Topped with Mexican Cheese & Cabbage. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#24 Pollo con Arroz

$19.99

Bed of Rice with seasoned & grilled Chicken & Vegetable (Broccoli, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots & Bell Pepper) topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Vegetarian

#25 Burrito de Chile Relleno

$16.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Chile Relleno, Rice, Black Beans with our homemade Chunky Salsa.

#26 Burrito de Vegetales

$14.99

Flour Tortilla with fresh Vegetables ( Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Zucchini, Green Onions, Carrots & Black Beans.

#27 Super Burrito

$14.99

Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Rice, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, Guacamole, Cilantro & Sour Cream.

#28A Enchilada de Espinacas

$16.99

Two Flour Tortillas filled with Spinach, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Sour Cream. Topped with Green Sauce, Sour Cream & more Cheese, served with Black Beans & Rice.

#28B Enchiladas de Vegetables

$16.99

Two Corn Tortillas filled with Fresh Vegetables ( Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions). Served with Black Beans, topped with Cheddar Cheese.

#29 Two Chiles Rellenos

$19.99

Served with Rice and Black Beans with your choice of Corn or Flour Tortilla.

#30 Hamburquesa Vegetariana

$14.99

Garden Burger with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, French Fries or Salad.

Shrimp

#31 Fajitas de Camaron

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Mushrooms. Served with Rice & Refried Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole, with choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.

#32 Enchiladas de Camaron

$18.99

Two Corn Tortillas filled with grilled Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions & topped with Green Salsa, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#33 Camarones a la Diabla

$18.99

Shrimp with extra Hot Sauce & sauteed Onions, Served with Rice & Refried Beans. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.

#34 Camarones a la Mexicana

$18.99

Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Ranchera Sauce, served on a bed of Rice with Rice with sliced Avocado & sliced Tomato. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.

#35 Tacos de Camaron

$17.99

Lightly Breaded Shrimp Taco served with Pico de Gallo and Mayo served with Rice & Refried Beans.

#36 Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.99

Two Flour Tortillas filled with grilled Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions topped with Sour Cream & Guacamole.

#37 Taco Salad

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream.

#38 Burrito

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Chicken, Rice, Sliced Avocado & Pico de Gallo.

Sandwiches & Soup

Club

$15.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on choice of Bread. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries .

Chicken Avocado Burger

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with PepperJack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, and Fresh Avocado. Served with your choice of Freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

Double Cheeseburger

$17.99

2 1/3 pound Beef Patties with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickels. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

Spicy Jalapeño Burger

$16.99

1/3 pound Beef Patties topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

Cheeseburger

$14.99

1/3 pound Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles. Serves with your choice of Freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

BLT

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with your choice of Freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

Avocado Swiss Cheese Burger

$15.99

Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.99

Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.

Meatball Soup

$5.99+

Chicken Tortillas Soup

$11.99

Not available daily

Salads

Bonanza Salad

$15.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Mix of Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado, with a Grilled Chicken Breast and garnished with Tortilla Strips

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Strips of Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Crumbled Bleu Cheese

Caesar Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken Strips, Topped with Caesar Dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.99

Flour Tortillas bowl layered with Beans, Lettuce, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Guacamole. Choice of Meat

Ensalada de Pollo

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese & Avocado.

A la Carte

Taco (Soft Sell)

$3.75

With your choice of Meat topped with fresh chopped Cilantro & Onions

Taco (Hard Shell)

$3.75

With your choice of Meat topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato

Meat Burrito

$15.99

Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of Meat, Rice & Beans with Cheese.

California Burrito

$15.99

French Fries, Carne Asada, Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamoles on Request

Burrito Jacob

$9.99

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beans, Rice & Cheese with Rice Outside

Burrito

$9.99

Beans, Rice, and Cheese

Burrito de Chile Verde

$14.99

Bowl of Chile Verde

$12.99

Enchilada with Cheese

$3.99

Enchilada with Meat

$4.99

Chile Relleno

$7.99

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Tamale

$3.99

Chicken or Pork

Rice

$6.99

Beans

$6.99

Refried or Black beans

Side Order of 1/2 Rice - 1/2 Beans

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.50+

Guacamole

$5.99+

Side Salad

$3.99

Side of French Fries

$4.99

Side of Sour Cream

$2.99

Side of Salad Dressing

$2.99

Side of Jalapeños

$2.99

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Side of Cheese

$2.99

Side of Enchilada Sauce

$2.99

2 Fish Tacos

$10.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Childrens Menu (12 and Under)

A. Hamburger

$9.99

Hamburger with Lettuce, Tomato , Pickle & French Fries. Drink included.

B. Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich & French Fries

C. Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesadilla & French Fries

D. Burrito

$9.99

Burrito with Beans, Rice & Cheese

E. Enchilada

$9.99

Cheese Enchilada with Rice & Beans

F. Taco

$9.99

1 Taco with Rice & Beans ( Choice of Hard or Soft Shell)

Dessert

Banana Chimichanga

$6.99

Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Filled with Banana & Mexican Chocolate then topped with Mexican Chocolate & Whipped Cream

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Served in a crispy Flour Tortilla bowl topped with Whipped Cream & Cherry & Chocolate Syrup

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.99

3 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Sauce Whipped Cream, Chopped Nuts & Topped with a Cherry

Flan

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.99

Drinks

Soda

$3.50

Free Re-fills

Juice

$2.50+

Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Apple Juice

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Bottled Jarritos

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Mexican Sangria

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Milk

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$3.99

Fresh Brewed Daily ( Free Re-fills)

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Assorted Flavors

Kids Drink (Included)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

104 North Main Street, Lone Pine, CA 93545

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

