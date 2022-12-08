Bonanza Mexican Restaurant 104 North Main Street
104 North Main Street
Lone Pine, CA 93545
Appetizers
Super Nachos
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips topped with a delicious blend of Cheese, Onions, Jalapeños Slices, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Tomatoes.
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla full of Cheese topped with Guacamole & Sour Cream (Tomatoes, Onions, Chili Peppers on request)
Tostada
Crispy Fried Corn Tortilla Topped with a generous portion of Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Torta
Mexican Style Sandwich Roll, with Beans, Lettuce, Sliced Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Avocado, Sour Cream with choice of Meat.
Sope
Home made Tortilla topped with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mexican Cheese.
Chicken Wings
Asada Fries
French Fries topped with delicious Cheese, Onions, Jalapeños Slices, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Fresh Tomatoes and Carne Asada.
Queso Dip Spinach
Cheese with Spinach
Queso Dip Chorizo
Cheese with Chorizo
Combinations
#1 Enchilada & Chile Relleno
Served with Rice & Beans
#2 Enchilada & Tamale
Served with Rice & Beans
#3 Enchilada & Taco
Served with Rice & Beans
#4 Taco & Chile Relleno
Served with Rice & Beans
#5 Two Tacos
Served with Rice & Beans
#6 Two Enchiladas
Served with Rice & Beans
#7 Two Burritos
Served with Rice & Beans
#8 Taco & Tamale
Served with Rice & Beans
#9 Burrito & Enchilada
Served with Rice & Beans
#10 Burrito & Taco
Served with Rice & Beans
#11 Chile Relleno & Tamale
Served with Rice & Beans
#12 Two Tamale
Served with Rice & Beans
House Specials
#13A Carne Asada
8oz. of Thin slices of Steak seasoned and grilled with a side Guacamole & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#13B Bistec Ranchero
8 Oz. of grilled Beef & cooked with Red Ranchera Sauce. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#13C Bistec a la Mexicana
8 Oz. of Beef with grilled Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeño Pepper. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#14 Carnitas
Tender Pork slow cooked & served with Pico de Gallo & Guacamole. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#15A Chile Verde
Chunks of lean Pork simmered in our special Salsa Verde (Green Sauce). Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#15B Chile Colorado
Chunks of Beef prepared in our own homemade Red Chili Salsa. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#16 Wet Burrito
Beans, Rice, Cheese, Topped with Enchilada Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, choice of Meat - Rice & Beans are inside of Burrito.
#17A Two Grilled Fish Tacos
(Tilapia) Lightly tossed in Flour and Seasoning with Pico de Gallo and Mayo on a Tortilla. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#17B Filet of Pescado
(Tilapia) Lightly tossed in Flour and Seasoning with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado on a Tortilla. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#18 Fajitas
Beef or Chicken grilled to perfection with fresh Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes with Guacamole & Sour Cream on the side. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#19 Flautas
Two Flour Tortillas stuffed with Beef, Chicken or Pork & fried then topped with Lettuce, Tomato, & Monterrey Jack Cheese, with Sour Cream & Guacamole. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#20 Taquitos
Three crisp Corn Tortillas stuffed with Beef, Chicken or Pork topped with Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream & Guacamole on the side. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#21 Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beef, Chicken or Pork & Monterrey Jack Cheese then deep fried to perfection with Sour Cream & Guacamole, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#22 Enchiladas Verdes
Two Corn Tortilla rolled & stuffed with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork & Cheese Covered with Green Tomatillo Sauce, Melted Cheese and Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#23 Enchiladas Rancheras
Two Corn Tortillas filled with your choice of meat Chicken, Beef or Pork in Ranchera Sauce. Topped with Mexican Cheese & Cabbage. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#24 Pollo con Arroz
Bed of Rice with seasoned & grilled Chicken & Vegetable (Broccoli, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots & Bell Pepper) topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese.
Vegetarian
#25 Burrito de Chile Relleno
Flour Tortilla filled with Chile Relleno, Rice, Black Beans with our homemade Chunky Salsa.
#26 Burrito de Vegetales
Flour Tortilla with fresh Vegetables ( Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Zucchini, Green Onions, Carrots & Black Beans.
#27 Super Burrito
Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese, Rice, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, Guacamole, Cilantro & Sour Cream.
#28A Enchilada de Espinacas
Two Flour Tortillas filled with Spinach, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Sour Cream. Topped with Green Sauce, Sour Cream & more Cheese, served with Black Beans & Rice.
#28B Enchiladas de Vegetables
Two Corn Tortillas filled with Fresh Vegetables ( Bell Pepper, Broccoli, Zucchini, Carrots, Onions). Served with Black Beans, topped with Cheddar Cheese.
#29 Two Chiles Rellenos
Served with Rice and Black Beans with your choice of Corn or Flour Tortilla.
#30 Hamburquesa Vegetariana
Garden Burger with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, French Fries or Salad.
Shrimp
#31 Fajitas de Camaron
Grilled Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Mushrooms. Served with Rice & Refried Beans, Sour Cream & Guacamole, with choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.
#32 Enchiladas de Camaron
Two Corn Tortillas filled with grilled Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions & topped with Green Salsa, Monterrey Jack Cheese & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#33 Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp with extra Hot Sauce & sauteed Onions, Served with Rice & Refried Beans. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.
#34 Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Ranchera Sauce, served on a bed of Rice with Rice with sliced Avocado & sliced Tomato. Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla.
#35 Tacos de Camaron
Lightly Breaded Shrimp Taco served with Pico de Gallo and Mayo served with Rice & Refried Beans.
#36 Shrimp Quesadilla
Two Flour Tortillas filled with grilled Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions topped with Sour Cream & Guacamole.
#37 Taco Salad
Grilled Shrimp, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream.
#38 Burrito
Grilled Shrimp and Grilled Chicken, Rice, Sliced Avocado & Pico de Gallo.
Sandwiches & Soup
Club
Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on choice of Bread. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries .
Chicken Avocado Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with PepperJack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, and Fresh Avocado. Served with your choice of Freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
Double Cheeseburger
2 1/3 pound Beef Patties with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickels. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
Spicy Jalapeño Burger
1/3 pound Beef Patties topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
Cheeseburger
1/3 pound Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles. Serves with your choice of Freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with your choice of Freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
Avocado Swiss Cheese Burger
Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese. Served with your choice of freshly tossed Green Salad or French Fries.
Meatball Soup
Chicken Tortillas Soup
Not available daily
Salads
Bonanza Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Mix of Cheddar and Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado, with a Grilled Chicken Breast and garnished with Tortilla Strips
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Strips of Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Crumbled Bleu Cheese
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken Strips, Topped with Caesar Dressing.
Taco Salad
Flour Tortillas bowl layered with Beans, Lettuce, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Guacamole. Choice of Meat
Ensalada de Pollo
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese & Avocado.
A la Carte
Taco (Soft Sell)
With your choice of Meat topped with fresh chopped Cilantro & Onions
Taco (Hard Shell)
With your choice of Meat topped with Lettuce, Cheese & Tomato
Meat Burrito
Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of Meat, Rice & Beans with Cheese.
California Burrito
French Fries, Carne Asada, Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamoles on Request
Burrito Jacob
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Beans, Rice & Cheese with Rice Outside
Burrito
Beans, Rice, and Cheese
Burrito de Chile Verde
Bowl of Chile Verde
Enchilada with Cheese
Enchilada with Meat
Chile Relleno
Side Tortilla
Tamale
Chicken or Pork
Rice
Beans
Refried or Black beans
Side Order of 1/2 Rice - 1/2 Beans
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole
Side Salad
Side of French Fries
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Salad Dressing
Side of Jalapeños
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Cheese
Side of Enchilada Sauce
2 Fish Tacos
Shrimp Taco
Side Avocado
Childrens Menu (12 and Under)
A. Hamburger
Hamburger with Lettuce, Tomato , Pickle & French Fries. Drink included.
B. Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich & French Fries
C. Quesadilla
Quesadilla & French Fries
D. Burrito
Burrito with Beans, Rice & Cheese
E. Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada with Rice & Beans
F. Taco
1 Taco with Rice & Beans ( Choice of Hard or Soft Shell)
Dessert
Banana Chimichanga
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla Filled with Banana & Mexican Chocolate then topped with Mexican Chocolate & Whipped Cream
Mexican Fried Ice Cream
Served in a crispy Flour Tortilla bowl topped with Whipped Cream & Cherry & Chocolate Syrup
Ice Cream Sundae
3 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Sauce Whipped Cream, Chopped Nuts & Topped with a Cherry
Flan
Cheesecake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Photos coming soon!