Bonanza Social Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

220 Monticello Ave Unit M

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Popular Items

Bibimbob
Rice Bowl
Fried Rice

Hot

House Coffee (S)

$3.50

Americano (S)

$3.99

Latte/Cappuccino (S)

$4.99

Honey Cinamon/Pumpkin Latte (S)

$5.99

Mocha (S)

$5.50

White Mocha (S)

$5.99

Java Cappuccino (S)

$5.99

Hot Tea (S)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (S)

$3.99

Macchiato (S)

$5.75

Chai Tea Latte (S)

$5.75

Horchata Latte (S)

$5.99

Green Tea Latte (S)

$5.99

Pistachio Latte (S)

$5.99

House Coffee (M)

$9.33

Americano (M)

$4.50

Latte/Cappuccino (M)

$5.99

Honey Cinamon/Pumpkin Latte (M)

$6.49

Mocha (M)

$5.99

White Mocha (M)

$6.49

Java Cappuccino (M)

$6.49

Hot Tea (M)

$3.99

Hot Chocolate (M)

$4.50

Macchiato (M)

$6.50

Chai Tea Latte (M)

$6.50

Horchata Latte (M)

$6.50

Green Tea Latte (M)

$6.50

Pistachio Latte (M)

$6.50

SM Italian Espresso

$2.75

SM Espresso Bonbon

$3.75

MD Espresso Bonbon

$4.75

MD Italian Espresso

$3.75

SM Cuban Coffee

$4.00

MD Cuban Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$2.50

Cold

Iced Americano (S)

$4.25

Iced Latte (S)

$5.25

Mocha Chiller (S)

$5.25

Double Mocha Chiller (S)

$6.50

White Mocha Chiller (S)

$6.50

Java Chiller (S)

$6.50

Iced Tea (S)

$3.50

Italian Soda (S)

$5.00

Cold Brew (S)

$4,505.50

Iced Coffee (S)

$4.25

Coffee Soda (S)

$4.25

Iced Mocha (S)

$5.25

White Mocha (S)

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew (S)

$5.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte (S)

$5.25

Iced Horchata Latte (S)

$5.25

Iced Green Tea Latte (S)

$6.50

Iced Pistachio Latte (S)

$6.50

Iced Americano (M)

$4.75

Iced Latte (M)

$4.50

Mocha Chiller (M)

$5.00

Double Mocha Chiller (M)

$5.25

White Mocha Chiller (M)

$5.25

Java Chiller (M)

$5.25

Iced Tea (M)

$3.89

Italian Soda (M)

$4.50

Cold Brew (M)

$4.50

Iced Coffee (M)

$3.00

Coffee Soda (M)

$4.50

Iced Mocha (M)

$5.00

Iced White Mocha (M)

$6.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte (M)

$6.50

Iced Horchata Latte (M)

$6.50

Iced Green Tea Latte (M)

$6.50

Iced Pistachio Latte (M)

$5.35

BONANZA

Utensils

Beef Soup

$15.99

Kimchi Stew

$15.99

Spicy Tofu Soup

$15.99

Mandu(chicken dumpling) Soup

$15.99

Donkatsu

$14.99

Sweet & Sour Pork (Tang Su Yuk)

$23.99

Edamame

$7.00

Seafood Pajeon

$18.99

Kimchi Pajeon

$16.99

Bao Bun (2 Piece)

$7.99

Dumplings (4pcs)

$6.00

Tteokboki

$12.99

Jjajang Tteokbboki

$12.99

Vegetable Spring Roll

$5.50

Takoyaki

$8.99

Bulgogi Dumpling

$7.00

Fried Cheese Balls 2 Piece

$6.00

Friee Cheese Balls 4 Piece

$10.00

Jjajang

$14.00

Jjam Bbong

$18.99

Yakisoba

$13.99

Tempura Udon

$15.99

Bonanza Pho

$14.99

Spicy Bonanza Pho

$14.99

Ramen

$15.99

Spicy Ramen

$15.99

Spicy, Sweet & Sour

$21.99

Brazillian Cheese Bun

$2.75

Huli Huli Chicken

$16.99

Bibimbob Roll

$11.00

Rice Bowl

$13.99

Japchae

$13.99

Fried Rice

$13.99

Bibimbob

$10.99

Jjajang Rice

$11.99

Jjambong Rice

$13.99

Chicken Tender Rice Bowl with Stir Fried Vegetables

$12.00

Salt & Pepper Pork with Stir Fried Vegetables

$12.00

Italian Rice Bowl

$13.00

Musubi

$5.50

Loco Moco

$7.99

Egg Musubi

$6.50

BLUE BELL

2 scoops

$7.00

3 scoops

$8.00

1 scoops

$3.50

1 scoop

$3.50

2 scoops

$6.50

3 scoops

$7.50

Cone

$2.50

Cup

$2.50

CM CHICKEN

Utensils

Fried Chicken (Whole)

$21.99

Soy Chicken (Whole)

$23.99

Spicy Chicken (Whole)

$23.99

Red Hot Pepper Chicken (Whole)

$23.99

Curry Chicken (Whole)

$23.99

Snow Onion (Whole)

$25.99

Hot Snow Onion (Whole)

$25.99

Curry Snow Onion (Whole)

$25.99

Soy Tikkudak (Whole)

$25.99

Red Hot Pepper Tikkudak (Whole)

$25.99

Curry Tikkudak (Whole)

$25.99

Soy Spring Onion Chicken (Whole)

$25.99

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken (Whole)

$25.99

Fried Chicken (Wings)

$12.99

Soy Chicken (Wings)

$14.99

Spicy Chicken (Wings)

$14.99

Red Hot Pepper Chicken (Wings)

$14.99

Curry Chicken (Wings)

$14.99

Snow Onion (Wings)

$16.99

Hot Snow Onion (Wings)

$16.99

Curry Snow Chicken (Wings)

$16.99

Soy Tikkudak (Wings)

$16.99

Red Hot Pepper Tikkudak (Wings)

$16.99

Curry Tikkudak (Wings)

$16.99

Soy Spring Onion Chicken (Wings)

$16.99

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken (Wings)

$16.99

Fried Chicken (Tenders)

$12.99

Soy Chicken (Tenders)

$14.99

Spicy Chicken (Tenders)

$14.99

Red Hot Pepper Chicken (Tenders)

$14.99

Curry Chicken (Tenders)

$14.99

Snow Onion (Tenders)

$16.99

Hot Snow Onion (Tenders)

$16.99

Curry Snow Onion (Tenders)

$16.99

Soy Tikkudak (Tenders)

$16.99

Red Hot Pepper Tikkudak (Tenders)

$16.99

Curry Tikkudak (Tenders)

$16.99

Soy Spring Onion Chicken (Tenders)

$16.99

Lemon Spring Onion Chicken (Tenders)

$16.99

Tikku Red Hot Pepper Gizzard

$12.99

Tikku Soy Gizzard

$12.99

Naked Buffalo Wings

$13.99

French Fries

$7.99

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Pop Corn Shrimp

$13.99

Rice

$2.50

Shrimp Tempura 5pcs

$10.99

Fish And Chips

$14.99

Curly Fries

$7.99

Beer

Superb India Pale Ale

$6.60

Chesapeake

$6.50

Billsburg Red Ale

$6.50

Billsburg Lager

$6.50

Bold Rock Lemonade

$6.50

Kloud

$7.99

Kloud Super Clear

$7.99

Orion

$9.99

Liquid Escape

$6.50

Free Verse

$6.50

Bud Light Tap

Billsburg Rader Tap

Alewerks Super B IPA Tap

Golden Road Mango Wheat Ale Tap

Devils Backbone

Terra

$7.99

Big Terra

$9.99

Soju

Soonhari Peach

$14.00

Soonhari Apple

$14.00

Jinro Grapefruit

$14.00

Chum Chrum Citron

$14.00

Charm Original

$14.99

Strawberry Soju

$14.00

Sake

Junmai Extra Dry

$16.99

Junmai Dry

$16.00

Junmai Fresh & Light

$16.00

Serenity

$23.99

Ryoko

$16.99

Rice Wine

Makgeolli

$14.99

Makgeolli Peach

$14.99

Other

Bokbunja

$18.99

Icing Grape

$13.00

Icing Grapefruit

$13.00

Vodka Mule

$8.00

Orange Smash

$8.00

White Claw

$7.00

Truly

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 Monticello Ave Unit M, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Bonanza Social Kitchen image
Bonanza Social Kitchen image
Bonanza Social Kitchen image
Bonanza Social Kitchen image

