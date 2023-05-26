Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Greenspot

review star

No reviews yet

36 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Popular Items

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$32.95

Yukon gold potatoes, spinach, demi glaze

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.95

Roasted beets, avocado, grapefruit, arugula, feta, walnuts, honey-lemon dressing

Albt Grilled Mary's Chicken

Albt Grilled Mary's Chicken

$21.95

Bacon, tomato, butter lettuce, and avocado mayo served on 5-grain bread

Brunch

Eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.95

Eggs, bacon, ham or turkey, cheddar cheese, arugula, croissant

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.95

Pork, black beans, green salsa, potato

Avocado Benedict

$17.95

Grilled avocado, basil, hollandaise on breakfast potato

Poached Egg On Whole Wheat

$14.95

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$18.95

Scrambled eggs, tomato, fresh dill

Spinach Feta Omelet

Spinach Feta Omelet

$17.95

Mushroom Goat Cheese Omelet

$16.95

Mushroom Goat Cheese

Prosciutto Omelet

$18.95

Italian Omelet

$18.95

French Scrambled Eggs

$18.95

Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$18.95

Smoked salmon, cucumber, fresh dill, capers

Fresh Mozzarella Toast

Fresh Mozzarella Toast

$17.95

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, olive spread, roasted bell pepper, fresh basil

Florentine Toast

$18.95

Florentine, poached egg, spinach, goat cheese, mozzarella and gruyere cheese

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.45

Classics

Croque Monsieur

$19.95

Croque Madame

$20.95

Quiche Lorraine

$19.45

Quiche Provencale

$19.45

Granola Parfait

$14.95

yogurt, honey and oat granola, strawberries

Waffle

Waffle

$15.95

banana, strawberry, blueberries, Nutella, maple syrup.

Baked Pancake

$15.95

Baked pancake: berries, whipped cream, served with a side of bacon.

Salmon Plate

$17.95

Salmon plate: Bagel, cream cheese, capers, red onion with a side of house salad

Oatmeal

$15.75

Served with a side of berries, cinnamon, raisins and brown sugar

Fruit Bowl

$14.95

Mixed berries

Lunch/Dinner

Starters

Crab Avo Roll

$14.95

Crab avocado roll (no rice), sesame, ginger sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Chicken wings crudite, buttermilk dressing

Chickpea Hummus

Chickpea Hummus

$14.95

Chickpea hummus, curry, and turmeric, smoked paprika, fresh house-made pita

Homemade Meatballs

$15.95

Meatballs, mozzarella, marinara, chopped basil, garlic focaccia toast

Truffle Fries

$11.95

Truffle fries, parmesan, chives, truffle oil, truffle aioli

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$13.95

Brussel sprouts, pickled cranberries, walnuts

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.95

Tuna tartare, wonton chips, spicy tuna fritter

Regular Fries

$6.00

Charcuterie Board

$19.95

Sandwich

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$17.95

Zucchini squash, tomatoes, arugula, basil, pesto, served on ciabatta

Albt Grilled Mary's Chicken

Albt Grilled Mary's Chicken

$21.95

Bacon, tomato, butter lettuce, and avocado mayo served on 5-grain bread

Grilled Mary's Organic Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Burrata, pimento spread tomatoes, arugula, grilled onions, served on ciabatta

Seared Ahi Sandwich

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$21.95

Sriracha, cabbage slaw, wasabi mayo served on brioche bun

Short Rib Cheese Steak

Short Rib Cheese Steak

$22.95

Short rib marinara, blue mozzarella, arugula, French roll

Dry Aged Burger

Dry Aged Burger

$22.95

House blend of brisket and sirloin, cheddar, balsamic, onions and horseradish mayo

Entrées

Farmer's Market Veggies

Farmer's Market Veggies

$22.75

Zucchini, yellow squash, carrots pineapple, cashews, green curry, black rice and quinoa

Homemade Ratatouille

$25.95

Pan Roasted Mary's Organic Chicken

$28.95

Charred brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes

Moules Marinières

$26.95

Pan Seared Branzino

$27.95

Almond Trout

$27.95
Pan Roasted Mary's Salmon

Pan Roasted Mary's Salmon

$29.95

Strawberry salsa, beets, wilted greens, quinoa

Couscous Royal

$27.95

Beef Bourguignon

$29.95
Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$32.95

Yukon gold potatoes, spinach, demi glaze

Grilled Lamb Rack

$36.95

Green beans, fries

Churrasco Steak

$36.95

Angus flat iron steak, chimichurri, sautéed spinach, steak fries

Classic Steak Frites

$37.95

Dessert

Dessert

$9.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$15.95

Gruyère, croutons

Mushroom Soup

$15.95

Served with garlic baguette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$18.95

Romaine hearts, artichoke, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, mint, feta

Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad

Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad

$17.95

Tuscan Kale Caesar, poached egg, shaved parmesan, croutons

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.95

Roasted beets, avocado, grapefruit, arugula, feta, walnuts, honey-lemon dressing

Anis Salad

$19.95

Romaine hearts, fennel, smoked salmon, lemon zest

Niçoise Salad

$19.95

Romaine hearts, albacore tuna, potatoes, green beans, hard-boiled egg, red onion

Rainbow Salad

$18.95

Kale, fennel, avocado, red cabbage, yellow bell pepper, pecan

Beach Salad

$18.95

Kale, butternut, chickpeas, pistachio, tahini, parsley

Pizzas

Italian Sausage

$19.95

Italian sausage, fennel, Fresno chiles, basil, mozzarella

Spinach And Proscuitto

$21.95

Spinach and prosciutto, pesto, arugula, shredded gouda

Shortrib Pizza

$23.95

Mozzarella, Shortrib, blue cheese, arugula, marinara

Margherita

Margherita

$18.95

Margherita, burrata, tomatoes, basil

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$21.95

Wild mushroom, bechamel, truffle oil, mozzarella

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$22.95

Pork belly, pesto, burrata, grilled pineapple, Fresno chiles, cilantro

Buffalo BBQ Chicken

$20.95

BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro, shredded mozzarella

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Kids Mac'n Cheese

$11.95
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.95

Pastas

Farfalle Pasta

$21.45

Capellini Pasta

$22.95

Spaghetti Pasta

$22.95

Rigatoni

$21.95

Drinks

Cold Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$5.95

Iced Tea

$4.95

Sparkling Water

$5.50

Orange Juice

$4.95

Coke

$4.95

Sprite

$4.95

Fanta

$4.95

Diet Coke

$4.95

Classic Lemonade

$5.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.95

Mint Lemonade

$6.95

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$7.95

Fresh Squeeze Grapefruit Juice

$7.95

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.95

Hot Tea

$4.95+

Espresso

$4.95+

Latte

$5.95+

Cappuccino

$5.95+

Extra Shot

$1.50

Other

Mimosa

$11.95

Sangria

$11.95

Champagne

$17.95+

Prosecco

$11.00+

Kir Royal

$12.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
A French revolution has arrived on the Hermosa Beach Pier. We have combined some of the simplest yet tastiest French classics with traditional and healthy Californian fare to offer a unique experience in a cozy and laid-back ambiance.

36 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

