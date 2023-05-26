The Greenspot
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
A French revolution has arrived on the Hermosa Beach Pier. We have combined some of the simplest yet tastiest French classics with traditional and healthy Californian fare to offer a unique experience in a cozy and laid-back ambiance.
Location
36 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
