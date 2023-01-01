  • Home
  • /
  • Farmington
  • /
  • Snack Bar | BonaVenture Skating - BonaVenture Snack Bar
BG picView gallery

Snack Bar | BonaVenture Skating BonaVenture Snack Bar

review star

No reviews yet

24505 Halsted Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Pizza & More

Pizza 12in

Pizza 12in

$18.00

-

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

-

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00

-

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$5.00Out of stock

-

Nachos

Nachos

$5.00

-

Box Candy

$4.00

Product Frequently Changes Make selection at counter

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Hot Peppers

$1.00

Combos

Pizza & Pitcher Combo

Pizza & Pitcher Combo

$21.00

School Pizza & Pitcher Combo

$19.00

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.00

20oz. Soft Drink

$3.50

Slushy

$4.00

Robot Souvenir Cup

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24505 Halsted Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BonaVenture Skating - Bonaventure Farmington Hills
orange starNo Reviews
24505 Halsted Road Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Novi
orange starNo Reviews
39601 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Picasso Deli
orange star4.4 • 492
39915 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Browndog Barlor - Farmington
orange starNo Reviews
33314 Grand River Avenue Farmington, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
Joe butch cheesesteaks - 33171 grand river ave
orange starNo Reviews
33171 grand river ave Farmington, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
orange star4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmington Hills

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
orange star4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Farmington Diner
orange star4.4 • 565
29420 Grand River Ave Farmington Hills, MI 48336
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Farmington Hills
orange star4.3 • 538
31800 Northwestern Hwy Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmington Hills
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston