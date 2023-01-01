Snack Bar | BonaVenture Skating BonaVenture Snack Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24505 Halsted Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BonaVenture Skating - Bonaventure Farmington Hills
No Reviews
24505 Halsted Road Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurant
Joe butch cheesesteaks - 33171 grand river ave
No Reviews
33171 grand river ave Farmington, MI 48336
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Farmington Hills
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Farmington Hills
4.7 • 2,124
33216 West 12 Mile Road Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View restaurant
More near Farmington Hills