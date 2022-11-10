Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bonbon Cafe

656 Reviews

$$

6499 Carlisle Pike

Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Popular Items

Lo Mein
General Tao（晚餐）
Crab Rangoon 蟹角

Small Plates

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$2.95
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$1.55
Cheese Steak Roll (2) 芝士牛肉卷

Cheese Steak Roll (2) 芝士牛肉卷

$5.95

Beef, Cheese, Green Pepper, Onion wrapped in thin rice paper, deep fried.

Crispy Tofu 炸豆腐

Crispy Tofu 炸豆腐

$5.25

Deep fried crispy soft tofu topped with sweet soy sauce and scallions

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

Crab Rangoon 蟹角

$5.50
Karaage Chicken Thighs 日式炸鸡块

Karaage Chicken Thighs 日式炸鸡块

$6.95
Chicken Bun 炸鸡堡

Chicken Bun 炸鸡堡

$5.25
Pork Dumpling

Pork Dumpling

$5.50
Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$5.50
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings 蒸菜饺

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings 蒸菜饺

$5.50
Dumpling in Chili Sauce 红油抄手

Dumpling in Chili Sauce 红油抄手

$6.95
Chicken Wing 鸡翅

Chicken Wing 鸡翅

$5.99+
Spicy Dry Noodle 辣干拌面

Spicy Dry Noodle 辣干拌面

$6.95

Egg noodle, green scallion, and minced garlic mix with spicy peanut soy sauce.

Steamed Shrimp Dumpling (4) 蒸水晶虾饺

Steamed Shrimp Dumpling (4) 蒸水晶虾饺

$6.00
Braised Chicken Feet 蒸凤爪

Braised Chicken Feet 蒸凤爪

$6.00
Steamed Custard Bun (2) 奶黄包

Steamed Custard Bun (2) 奶黄包

$3.25
Steamed Lotus Bun (2) 莲蓉包

Steamed Lotus Bun (2) 莲蓉包

$3.25
Steamed Red Bean Bun (1) 豆沙包

Steamed Red Bean Bun (1) 豆沙包

$2.50
Steamed Taro Bun (1) 芋蓉包

Steamed Taro Bun (1) 芋蓉包

$2.50
BBQ Roasted Pork Bun (1) 叉烧包

BBQ Roasted Pork Bun (1) 叉烧包

$2.50

Five Spice Pork Bun (1) 西安肉包

$2.50
Mini Sesame Balls (4) 芝麻球

Mini Sesame Balls (4) 芝麻球

$2.50
Seafood Shao Mai (4) 海鲜烧麦

Seafood Shao Mai (4) 海鲜烧麦

$5.75
Chicken Sticky Rice (1) 糯米鸡

Chicken Sticky Rice (1) 糯米鸡

$4.75

Chicken Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaf

Eamame 毛豆

Eamame 毛豆

$5.50
Water Chestnut Jelly Cake 马蹄糕

Water Chestnut Jelly Cake 马蹄糕

$6.50
Fried Scallops 炸干贝

Fried Scallops 炸干贝

$6.50

Deep fried Imitation Scallops, serve with side of spicy mayo sauce.

Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.95+
Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.95+
Tom Yom Soup 东阳汤

Tom Yom Soup 东阳汤

$4.95

Entree Salad

Cool Rice Noodle Salad 鸡冷面沙拉

Cool Rice Noodle Salad 鸡冷面沙拉

$9.50

Wok-seared chicken, mixed greens, carrot, basil, roasted peanuts, fried onion, served with chilled rice noodles and chile-line garlic vinaigrette.

Wok Seared Shrimp Salad 虾沙拉

Wok Seared Shrimp Salad 虾沙拉

$9.75

Jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, corn, mozzarella cheese, sesame seeds in ginger-sesame vinaigrette.

Tofu Salad 豆腐沙拉

$9.50

Crispy tofu, mixed greens, edamame, top with lemon basil vinaigrette

Calamari Salad 鱿鱼沙拉

Calamari Salad 鱿鱼沙拉

$9.50

Hot boiled squid, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro in a spicy lemon vinaigrette.

Vegetables

Buddha's Delight 素什锦豆腐

Buddha's Delight 素什锦豆腐

$9.25

Tofu with mixed vegetables in brown sauce.

Spicy Tofu 辣子豆腐

Spicy Tofu 辣子豆腐

$9.25

Deep fried tofu with snow pea, mushroom in Kung Pao sauce.