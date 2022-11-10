- Home
Bonbon Cafe
656 Reviews
$$
6499 Carlisle Pike
Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Popular Items
Small Plates
Spring Rolls
Egg Roll
Cheese Steak Roll (2) 芝士牛肉卷
Beef, Cheese, Green Pepper, Onion wrapped in thin rice paper, deep fried.
Crispy Tofu 炸豆腐
Deep fried crispy soft tofu topped with sweet soy sauce and scallions
Crab Rangoon 蟹角
Karaage Chicken Thighs 日式炸鸡块
Chicken Bun 炸鸡堡
Pork Dumpling
Chicken Dumplings
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings 蒸菜饺
Dumpling in Chili Sauce 红油抄手
Chicken Wing 鸡翅
Spicy Dry Noodle 辣干拌面
Egg noodle, green scallion, and minced garlic mix with spicy peanut soy sauce.
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling (4) 蒸水晶虾饺
Braised Chicken Feet 蒸凤爪
Steamed Custard Bun (2) 奶黄包
Steamed Lotus Bun (2) 莲蓉包
Steamed Red Bean Bun (1) 豆沙包
Steamed Taro Bun (1) 芋蓉包
BBQ Roasted Pork Bun (1) 叉烧包
Five Spice Pork Bun (1) 西安肉包
Mini Sesame Balls (4) 芝麻球
Seafood Shao Mai (4) 海鲜烧麦
Chicken Sticky Rice (1) 糯米鸡
Chicken Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaf
Eamame 毛豆
Water Chestnut Jelly Cake 马蹄糕
Fried Scallops 炸干贝
Deep fried Imitation Scallops, serve with side of spicy mayo sauce.
Entree Salad
Cool Rice Noodle Salad 鸡冷面沙拉
Wok-seared chicken, mixed greens, carrot, basil, roasted peanuts, fried onion, served with chilled rice noodles and chile-line garlic vinaigrette.
Wok Seared Shrimp Salad 虾沙拉
Jumbo shrimp, mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, corn, mozzarella cheese, sesame seeds in ginger-sesame vinaigrette.
Tofu Salad 豆腐沙拉
Crispy tofu, mixed greens, edamame, top with lemon basil vinaigrette
Calamari Salad 鱿鱼沙拉
Hot boiled squid, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, cilantro in a spicy lemon vinaigrette.