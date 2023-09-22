10% Off online orders
BonBon Drinks

D: Drinks

D1. Tra Da / Nong

$2.00

Green Iced Tea or Hot Green Tea

D2. Tra Da Lac

$3.50

Shaken Green Iced Tea with Kumquat or Lychee Flavor

D3. Ca Phe Sua Da

$3.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

D4. Ca Phe Dua / Bo

$4.50

Vietnamese Coffee with Coconut Milk or Avocado Milk

D5. Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

D6. Lemonade

$3.50

House made lemonade made of freshly squeezed limes mixed with flavor of your choice

D7. Nuoc Atiso Do

$3.50

Iced red artichoke refreshment tea

D8. Nuoc Mat

$3.50

Vietnamese refreshing herb iced tea

D9. Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Thai milk tea, choose red or red milk tea

Ca Phe Den Da

$3.50

Iced Black Coffee

BonBon Food

Khai Vi - Appetizer

A1. Taro Chips

$7.00

Crunchy taro chips drippled with caramelized sauce

A2. Cha Gio (3)

$6.00

3 Crispy Egg Rolls Choose Filling Vegetable or Crab Meat +$1.00

A3. Goi Cuon (2)

$6.00

Rice paper springrolls filled with fresh herbs Tofu | Grilled Beef | Grilled Pork | Shrimp +$1

A4. Nem Nuong Cuon (2)

$6.00Out of stock
A5. Hoanh Thanh Chien (6)

$7.00

Crispy wontons filled with Avocado & Cream or Pork & Shrimp

A6. Canh Ga - Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

caramelized fish sauce | Salt & Pepper | Garlic Butter

A7. Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Deep fried chicken bits and pieces served with sweet & sour sauce

A8. Dumpling (6)

$7.00

Pan fried chicken dumplings

Goi - Salad

S1. Goi Chay Khoai Mon

$11.00

Vietnamese salad, mixture of pickled carrot, cucumber, lotus stem topped with crispy taro stripes

S2. Goi Khoai Mon Tom Muc

$14.00

Vietnamese salad, mixture of pickled carot, cucumber, lotus stem, shrimp, squid and crispy taro stripes

Pho / Hu Tiu

P1. Pho Bo 3 Mon - 3 Beef Cut

$10.00

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle soup with beef broth and 3 beef cuts of your choice

P3. Pho Ga Thai Mong - Chicken Pho

$11.00

Pho with sliced chicken breast parts

P2. Pho Dac Biet - All Beef Combo

$12.00

Beef Pho with all beef cuts (rare beef, brisket, meatballs, tendon, tripe)

P4. Pho Duoi Bo - Oxtail Pho

$16.00

Beef Pho with Oxtail

Pho Tom - Shrimp Pho

$12.00

Beef Broth Pho with Shrimps (6)

P5. Pho Thai Seafood

$12.00

Tom Yum Beef Broth base with rice noodles topped with shrimps, squid, mussel and fishballs

P6. Pho Ap Chao

$15.00

Either soft flat rice noodles or crispy deep fried rice noodles pancake with stir fried vegetables and choice of meat on the side

P7. Hu Tiu Kho

$12.00

dry rice noodle bowl with pork slices, quail egg and heart & kidney slices (optional) special ground pork sauce and soup on the side

P8. Hu Tiu Nuoc

$12.00

rice noodle soup pork infused broth, pork slices and quail egg

Bun - Vermicelli

B1. Bun Bo Hue

$10.00

Traditional Vietnamese rice noodle dish with slices of beef, cha, pork feet (optional) in savory spicy sate broth

B2. Bun Rieu

$10.00

Vietnamese rice noodle soup flavored with tomatoes, shrimp paste. Has "Rieu" meatballs made of pork, shrimp, crab, and prawns. Tofu and herbs

B3. Bun Moc

$10.00

Vietnamese vermicelli noodle soup made from a pork and shiitake mushroom flavoured stock. Includes ground pork shiitake meatballs and cha.

B4. Bun Cha Ca Thi La

$12.00

Fried fish cake noodle soup. Savory sourly tomato dill base with vermicelli

B5. Bun Cha Hanoi

$12.00

flavorful pork meatballs and grilled pork in a tangy dipping sauce/broth. served with vermicelli and salad & herbs on the side

B6. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$13.00

Grilled meat on vermicelli noodles with a fried egg roll. served with fresh herbs, salad and fish sauce, crushed peanuts on the side

B7. Bun Ca Ro

$12.00

Vermicelli soup tomato rieu base with fried climbing perch fish and tofu. served with herbs