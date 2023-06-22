Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bon Bon's Coffee Company

review star

No reviews yet

2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

FEATURES

Beez Kneez

Beez Kneez

$5.03+

Honey - Lavender - Vanilla - Espresso - Milk

Beach Please

Beach Please

$2.99+

Blood Orange Tea - Lemonade - Peach

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$5.08+

Chocolate milano - Hazelnut - Cherry - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

Highlander Grogg Cold Brew

Highlander Grogg Cold Brew

$3.77+

Highlander Grogg cold brewed for 24 hours. Incredibly smooth and refreshing summer beverage!

Grasshopper Shake

Grasshopper Shake

$5.09+

Dark chocolate - Creme de menthe - Espresso - Ice cream - Milk - Whipped cream

Affagatto

$3.98

Vanilla ice cream - Espresso - Irish cream

SPECIALTY ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

ICED CAPPUCINO

ICED CAPPUCINO

$3.89+

Espresso - Brewed Coffee - Milk - Sugar

CAKE WALK LATTE

CAKE WALK LATTE

$3.64+

Salted Caramel - Tiramisu - Espresso - Milk

CAMPFIRE MOCHA

CAMPFIRE MOCHA

$4.44+

Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk

Salty American

Salty American

$3.51+

Salted Caramel - Cream - Espresso - Water - Shaken with Ice

German Chocolate Mocha

German Chocolate Mocha

$5.08+

Coconut - Caramel - Hazelnut - Dark Chocolate - - Espresso - Milk

Toastuccino

Toastuccino

$4.87+

Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Brewed Coffee - Milk - Sugar

Irish Dream

Irish Dream

$4.35+

Irish cream - Vanilla - Espresso - Milk

Butterbeer

Butterbeer

$4.45+

Butterscotch - English toffee - Caramel sauce - Espresso - Milk

Toffee Macchiato

Toffee Macchiato

$4.45+

English toffee - Milk - Espresso - Caramel drizle

Creme Brulee*

Creme Brulee*

$5.19+

Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$5.19+

Tiramisu - Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Whipped cream

BASIC ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

ZEBRA

ZEBRA

$4.09+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk

MACADAMIA MILK MOCHA

MACADAMIA MILK MOCHA

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

MACADAMIA MILK ZEBRA

MACADAMIA MILK ZEBRA

$4.89+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

MACADAMIA MILK WHITE MOCHA

MACADAMIA MILK WHITE MOCHA

$4.89+

White Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

Americano

Americano

$2.82+

Espresso - Water

Latte

Latte

$3.66+

Espresso - Milk

MOCHA

MOCHA

$4.40+

Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk

WHITE MOCHA

WHITE MOCHA

$4.40+

White chocolate - Espresso - Milk

MAC LATTE

MAC LATTE

$4.49+

Macadamia milk - Espress

COFFEE & TEA

HOUSE BREW

HOUSE BREW

$1.85+

Medium roast house coffee.

FLAVOR BREW

FLAVOR BREW

$1.85+

Medium roast flavor coffee. Flavors rotated daily.

ORIGIN BREW

ORIGIN BREW

$1.85+

Barista pick origin brew. Rotated daily.

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.61+

Cold brew - Sweet cream

CHAI LATTE

CHAI LATTE

$3.89+

Chai and milk - Our chai is sweet not spicy

LONDON FOG

LONDON FOG

$3.49+

Earl Grey - Vanilla - Steamed milk

VANILLA TEA LATTE

VANILLA TEA LATTE

$3.29+

Madagascar Vanilla Tea - Vanilla - Steamed milk

BLACK TEA

BLACK TEA

$1.85+
GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$1.85+
HERBAL TEA / FRUIT TEA

HERBAL TEA / FRUIT TEA

$1.85+
Love Child

Love Child

$4.99+

Espresso – Real caramel – Nutella – Graham cracker – Milk - Ice cream

Boozin' Brew

Boozin' Brew

$5.29+

Cold brew - sweet cream - bourbon caramel

Lemon Brew

Lemon Brew

$3.49+

Brewed cold for 24 hours. Incredibly smooth and refreshing summer beverage!

Beach Please

Beach Please

$2.99+

Blood Orange Tea - Lemonade - Peach

Lavender Essentials

Lavender Essentials

$3.24+

Lavender and lemon tea blend - lemonade - lavender

Iced Coffee

$2.31+

Pineapple Juice

$1.85

FRAPPES

ZEBRA FRAPPE

ZEBRA FRAPPE

$4.09+

White Chocolate - Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

REAL CARAMEL FRAPPE

REAL CARAMEL FRAPPE

$5.14+

Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

CREME BRULEE FRAPPE

CREME BRULEE FRAPPE

$5.14+

White Chocolate - Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

DARK CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

DARK CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$4.39+

Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

WHITE CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

WHITE CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$4.39+

White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

Cinnamon Streusel Frappe

Cinnamon Streusel Frappe

$5.40+

Brown sugar cinnamon - French vanilla - White chocolate - Milk - Espresso

CHAI FRAPPE

CHAI FRAPPE

$5.04+

Chai - Cinnamon - Blended

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$5.45+

Real Strawberries - Strawberry Refresher - Milk - Creme Frappe - Blended

Caras Concoction

Caras Concoction

$5.40+

Coconut cream - Dark chocolate - French vanilla - Coconut - Milk - Blended - Whipped cream

Chocolate Banana Spice

Chocolate Banana Spice

$5.40+

Chai - Dark chocolate - Banana

Matcha Frappe

Matcha Frappe

$5.50+

Matcha - Vanilla - Blended - Whipped cream

SHAKES

PEANUT BUTTER BLITZ SHAKE

PEANUT BUTTER BLITZ SHAKE

$4.99+

Espresso - Peanut Butter - Real Chocolate - Milk - Ice Cream

Cherry Truffle Shake

Cherry Truffle Shake

$5.34+

Cherry - Dark chocolate powder - Milk - Ice Cream

SHOAFF

$5.09+

Alaskan Zebra

$5.34+

CHAI SHAKE

$5.34+

REFRESHERS

WATERMELON MINT

WATERMELON MINT

$2.99+

Watermelon Mint - Shaken

WATERMELON MINT W/ MAC MILK

WATERMELON MINT W/ MAC MILK

$3.99+

Watermelon Mint - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

$4.29+

Strawberry Acai refresher - Lemonade

STRAWBERRY ACAI W/ MAC MILK

STRAWBERRY ACAI W/ MAC MILK

$4.67+

Strawberry Acai - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

Tropical Island Refresher

Tropical Island Refresher

$5.45+

Strawberry Refresher - Mac Milk - Coconut cream

STRAWBERRY ACAI

STRAWBERRY ACAI

$3.66+

Strawberry Acai - Shaken

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie Mix - Milk - Blended
Pineapple Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Pineapple Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.29+

Fresh pineapple - mango - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended

Straw Banana Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Straw Banana Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.29+

Fresh strawberry - banana - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended

Mixed Berry Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Mixed Berry Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.29+

Fresh strawberry - blueberry - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended

Hulk Smash - Protein Smoothie w/ Choc

Hulk Smash - Protein Smoothie w/ Choc

$5.29+

Peanut butter - Banana - Dark Chocolate - Protein. Inspired by Hulk.

FOOD

BAGEL

BAGEL

$2.50
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$2.50
POUND CAKE

POUND CAKE

$2.25
CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.70
CAKE ROLL

CAKE ROLL

$2.25

PARFAIT

$3.29

Fruit Cup

$3.41

APPLE

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00
COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.25
PUPPY CHOW

PUPPY CHOW

$1.75
OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$3.15
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$1.85

HOT CHOCOLATES

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.29+

Dark Chocolate - Milk

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

White Chocolate - Milk

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Milk

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.94+

Dark Chocolate - Butter Pecan - Salted Caramel - Milk

LOOSE LEAF TEA

BLACK LOOSE TEA

BLACK LOOSE TEA

$3.79
GREEN LOOSE TEA

GREEN LOOSE TEA

$3.79
HERBAL LOOSE TEA

HERBAL LOOSE TEA

$3.79
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Website

Location

2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Directions

