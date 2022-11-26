Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bon Bon's Coffee Company Lutheran Hospital

13 Reviews

7952 W Jefferson Blvd

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Order Again

Popular Items

Ghost Pumpkin
AMERICANO
CREME BRULEE

FEATURES

Sweet American

Sweet American

$4.74+

Espresso - Salted caramel - Sweet cream - Topped with espresso cold foam

Sweater Weather Latte

Sweater Weather Latte

$4.24+

Pumpkin spice - Brown sugar cinnamon - Honey - Espresso - Milk

Pumpkin Pie Chai

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$4.74+

Pumpkin pie sauce - Chai

Ghost Pumpkin

Ghost Pumpkin

$4.94+

Pumpkin Pie - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.14+

Pumpkin cream - Cold brew

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.69+

Cider - Caramel sauce - Whipped cream - Caramel drizzle

Cider

Cider

$3.44+

Steamed Cider. One of our favorite fall drinks.

Apple Cider Frappe

Apple Cider Frappe

$4.84+

Cider - White chocolate frappe - Blended

HOT SANDWICHES

Egg Cheddar Croissant

Egg Cheddar Croissant

$4.75

Egg - Cheddar - Croissant

Ham Egg Gouda Croissant

Ham Egg Gouda Croissant

$5.50

Ham - Egg - Gouda - Croissant

Sausage Egg Pepper Jack Croissant

Sausage Egg Pepper Jack Croissant

$5.50

Sausage - Egg - Pepperjack - Croissant

Sausage Pepperjack Biscuit

Sausage Pepperjack Biscuit

$4.75

Sausage - Egg - Pepperjack - Biscuit

Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit

Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit

$4.75

Egg - Cheddar - Biscuit

Bacon Egg Gouda Everything Bagel

Bacon Egg Gouda Everything Bagel

$5.75

Sausage - Egg - Cheddar - Everything Bagel

Sausage Egg Cheddar Everything Bagel

$5.75

FRAPPES

ZEBRA FRAPPE

ZEBRA FRAPPE

$4.39+

White Chocolate - Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

REAL CARAMEL FRAPPE

REAL CARAMEL FRAPPE

$5.14+

Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

CREME BRULEE FRAPPE

CREME BRULEE FRAPPE

$5.14+

White Chocolate - Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

DARK CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

DARK CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$4.39+

Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

WHITE CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

WHITE CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$4.39+

White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

CARA'S CONCOCTION

CARA'S CONCOCTION

$5.04+

Dark Chocolate - Coconut Cream - French Vanilla - Coconut - Milk - Blended

CHOC BANANA SPICE

CHOC BANANA SPICE

$5.04+

Dark Chocolate - Chai - Banana - Blended

MATCHA FRAPPE

MATCHA FRAPPE

$5.24+

Matcha - Vanilla - Milk - Blended

CHAI FRAPPE

CHAI FRAPPE

$5.04+

Chai - Cinnamon - Blended

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH FRAPPE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH FRAPPE

$5.04+

Creme base frappe with chocolate chips - cookie dough flavor

SHAKES

Shoaff

Shoaff

$5.09+

Espresso - Dark chocolate - Milk - Ice cream - Whipped cream

Alaskan Zebra Shake

Alaskan Zebra Shake

$5.09+

White chocolate - Dark chocolate - Milk - Ice cream - Whipped cream

Smores Shake

Smores Shake

$5.09+

Nutella - Toasted marshmallow - Graham cracker - Milk - Ice cream - Whipped cream

Love Child

Love Child

$5.09+

Espresso – Real caramel – Nutella – Graham cracker – Milk - Ice cream

Chai Shake

Chai Shake

$5.09+

Chai - Cinnamon - Ice cream - Whipped cream

Banana Foster Shake

Banana Foster Shake

$5.09+

Caramel - Cinnamon - Banana - Ice cream - Blended

SPECIALTY ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

ICED CAPPUCINO

ICED CAPPUCINO

$3.89+

Espresso - Brewed Coffee - Milk - Sugar

CAKE WALK LATTE

CAKE WALK LATTE

$4.14+

Salted Caramel - Tiramisu - Espresso - Milk

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.14+

Vanilla - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle

Snowflake Kiss

Snowflake Kiss

$4.84+

White Chocolate - Chocolate Milano - Vanilla - Espresso - Milk

CAMPFIRE MOCHA

CAMPFIRE MOCHA

$4.74+

Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk

Salty American

Salty American

$3.34+

Salted caramel - Espresso - Water - Cream - Shaken with Ice

Irish Dream

Irish Dream

$4.14+

Irish cream - Vanilla - Espresso - Milk

Toffee Macchiato

Toffee Macchiato

$4.24+

English toffee - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle

CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$4.94+

Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

ITALIAN STALLION

ITALIAN STALLION

$4.94+

Tiramisu - Real caramel - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

COFFEE & TEA

HOUSE BREW

HOUSE BREW

$1.85+

Medium roast house coffee.

FLAVOR BREW

FLAVOR BREW

$1.85+

Medium roast flavor coffee. Flavors rotated daily.

ORIGIN BREW

ORIGIN BREW

$1.85+

Barista pick origin brew. Rotated daily.

Graham Cracker Chai

Graham Cracker Chai

$5.19+

Chai and milk - Our chai is sweet not spicy

VANILLA TEA LATTE

VANILLA TEA LATTE

$3.29+

Madagascar Vanilla Tea - Vanilla - Steamed milk

Haydock

Haydock

$4.64+

Cinnamon Spice Tea - Chai - Milk

Boozin' Brew

Boozin' Brew

$5.04+

Cold brew - Sweet cream - bourbon caramel

Lavender Essentials

Lavender Essentials

$3.34+

Lavender and lemon tea blend - lemonade - lavender

Lemon Brew

Lemon Brew

$4.09+

Cold brew - Lemonade

ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$2.20+
LONDON FOG

LONDON FOG

$3.59+

Earl grey - Vanilla - Milk

BASIC ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$2.69+

Espresso - Water

ZEBRA

ZEBRA

$4.09+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk

MACADAMIA MILK MOCHA

MACADAMIA MILK MOCHA

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

MACADAMIA MILK ZEBRA

MACADAMIA MILK ZEBRA

$4.89+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

MACADAMIA MILK WHITE MOCHA

MACADAMIA MILK WHITE MOCHA

$4.89+

White Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

Latte

Latte

$3.49+

Espresso - Milk

MOCHA

MOCHA

$4.19+

Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk

WHITE MOCHA

WHITE MOCHA

$4.19+

White chocolate - Espresso - Milk

OTHER FOOD

BAGEL

BAGEL

$2.50
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$2.50

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

POUND CAKE

POUND CAKE

$2.25

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.70

BANANA

$1.00
COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.25

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$3.15

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie Mix - Milk - Blended
SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$4.49+

REFRESHERS

Straweberry Lemonade Refresher

Straweberry Lemonade Refresher

$4.39+
WATERMELON MINT

WATERMELON MINT

$3.39+

Watermelon Mint - Shaken

WATERMELON MINT W/ MAC MILK

WATERMELON MINT W/ MAC MILK

$4.39+

Watermelon Mint - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

STRAWBERRY ACAI

STRAWBERRY ACAI

$3.49+
STRAWBERRY ACAI W/ MAC MILK

STRAWBERRY ACAI W/ MAC MILK

$4.49+

Strawberry acai - Macadamia milk

HOT CHOCOLATES

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

Dark Chocolate - Milk

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

White Chocolate - Milk

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Milk

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.04+

Dark Chocolate - Butter Pecan - Salted Caramel - Milk

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Website

Location

7952 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Directions

