Bon De Paris
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are a bakery and café that serves fresh Vietnamese sandwiches or also known as Bánh Mì as well as milk tea. What is special about our Bánh Mí is that the inside is filled with authentic Vietnamese cuisine, while the outside is a fresh french baguette that is handmade daily.
255 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Suite B1, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
