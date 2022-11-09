Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bon De Paris

255 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Suite B1

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

B1. SPECIAL COMBINATION
B10. BULGOGI BEEF
B2. GRILLED PORK

APPETIZERS

A1. SPRING ROLLS

$5.95

Gỏi Cuốn - 2 Pieces

A2. EGG ROLLS

$5.95

Chả Giò - 3 Pieces

A3. PATE CHAUD

$5.95

2 Pieces

PHO

A4. PHO SPECIAL COMBINATION

$12.95

Phö Däc Biêt

A5. PHO CHICKEN

$12.95

Phö Gà

CROISSANT

A6. CROISSANT SPECIAL

$6.50

Croissant Däc Biêt

A7. CROISSANT GRILLED PORK

$6.50

Croissant Thit Nuong

A8. CROISSANT CHICKEN

$6.50

Croissant Gà Nuong

BANH MI

B1. SPECIAL COMBINATION

$7.95

Bánh Mi Däc Biêt

B2. GRILLED PORK

$7.95

Bánh Mi Thit Nướng

B3. GRILLED PORK SAUSAGE

$7.95

Bánh Mi Nem Nướng

B4. GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.95

Bánh Mi Gà Nướng

B5. PATE VIETNAMESE HAM

$7.95

Bánh Mi Pate Chá Lua

B6. PATE JAMBON

$7.95

Bánh Mi Thit Nguôi

B7. PATE BBQ PORK

$7.95

Bánh Mi Xá Xíu

B8. VEGGIE

$7.95

Bánh Mi Chay

B9. VIETNAMESE MEATBALL

$7.95

Bánh Mi Xíu Mai

B10. BULGOGI BEEF

$8.95

Bánh Mi Bò Nướng

MILK TEA

C01. Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50
C02. Cheese Foam Milk Tea

$6.50

C03. Regular Milk Tea

$6.50
C04. Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50
C05. Honey Milk Tea

$6.50
C06. Thai Tea

$6.50

C07. Lychee Milk Tea

$6.50

C08. Mango Milk Tea

$6.50
C09. Taro Milk Tea

$6.50
C10. Coconut Milk Tea

$6.50
C11. Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.50
C12. Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.50
C13. Watermelon Milk Tea

$6.50
C14. Matcha Milk Tea

$6.50

SLUSHIES

C15. Dragon Fruit Slush

$6.95
C16. Taro Slush

$6.95

C17. Mango Slush

$6.95
C18. Coconut Slush

$6.95
C19. Lychee Slush

$6.95
C20. Matcha Green Tea Slush

$6.95

C21. Peach Slush

$6.95
C22. Strawberry Slush

$6.95
C23. Honeydew Slush

$6.95

C24. Watermelon Slush

$6.95

C25. Passion Fruit Slush

$6.95

C26. Kiwi Slush

$6.95
C27. Coffee Slush

$6.95

COFFEE

C28. Black Coffee

$6.50

C29. Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$6.50

CLASSIC TEA

C30. Unsweet Tea

$5.00

C31. Sweet Tea

$5.00

FLAVORED TEA

C32. Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.95
C33. Peach Tea

$5.95
C34. Passion Fruit Tea

$5.95
C35. Strawberry Tea

$5.95
C36. Mango Tea

$5.95
C37. Lychee Tea

$5.95

C38. Honey Tea

$5.95

C39. Kiwi Tea

$5.95

FRUIT REFRESHERS

C40. Mango Dragon Fruit Refresher

$6.00

C41. Passion Fruit Refresher

$6.00

C42. Strawberry Peach Refresher

$6.00

C43. Kiwi Lychee Refresher

$6.00

C44. Strawberry Mango Refresher

$6.00

C45. Peach Mango Refresher

$6.00

SPECIALTIES

C46. Royal Artichoke

$7.50

C47. Taro Coconut Slush

$7.50
C48. Mango Dragon Fruit Slush

$7.50
C49. Mangonada Slush

$7.50

C50. Strawberry Mango Slush

$7.50

C51. Coffee Coconut Slush

$7.50
C52. Lychee Strawberry Slush

$7.50
C53. Peach Lychee Slush

$7.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are a bakery and café that serves fresh Vietnamese sandwiches or also known as Bánh Mì as well as milk tea. What is special about our Bánh Mí is that the inside is filled with authentic Vietnamese cuisine, while the outside is a fresh french baguette that is handmade daily.

255 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Suite B1, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

