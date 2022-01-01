Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bone Daddys Barbeque

review star

No reviews yet

1900 S Saginaw Rd Suite F

Midland, MI 48640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Drinks

Bottled Faygo

$2.75

Bottled Pepsi

$2.75

Fountain Pop

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke 8oz

$2.00

Band Card

Large Float

$3.75

BBQ Plates

St Louis Style Ribs

$17.25+

Bone Daddy's Sampler Plate

$17.99

BBQ Rib & Chicken Plate

$17.50

Sliced Beef Brisket Plate

$17.99

Rail Gun Sausage Plate

$15.99

Pork Plate

$15.99

1/2 Smoke Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Catfish Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Wings

Smoked Seasoned & Smothered Wings

$15.69

Deep Fried Wings

$14.69

Boneless Wings

$13.69

Burgers

The Big Waldo

$12.50

Santa Fe Joe's

$13.80

Sandwices

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.58

Fat Man

$13.58

Little Boy

$12.58

Smoked Beef Brisket

$13.74

Bone Daddy's Favorite

$16.74

The Dynamite

$14.74

BBQ Chopped Chicken

$11.58

Smoke Turkey

$13.74Out of stock

Rail Gun Sausage Sandwich

$11.58

Turkey Dynamite

$14.74Out of stock

Crispy Pig

$11.58

Cuban

$12.50

Billys Philly

$11.95

French Dip

$13.99

Jerk

$11.58

Children's Menu

Sandwich w/ Fries & Drink

$6.84+

Ribs w/ Fries & Drink

$6.84

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries & Drink

$6.84

Salad & Spuds

Billy's Chili

$7.20

House Salad

$6.20

Smoked Turkey Salad

$13.70Out of stock

Christy's Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.70

Q-Spud

$11.70

Plain Spud

$5.40

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.70

Pecan Tart

$3.50

Apple Crisp

$3.25

Sweet Poto

$6.00

Sides

Smokehouse Beans

$2.50

Blue Cheese Coleslaw

$2.50

Fresh Potato Salad

$2.50

Fresh Coleslaw

$2.50

Rolls & Biscuits

$0.75

Seasoned Fries

$3.60

Daddy's O Rings

$3.80

Chips

$0.90

Jalapeno Muffin

$1.35

Mac N Cheese

$2.10

Condiment

$0.50

Cheesey Potatoes

$2.60

Bone In Daddy's Specialities

St Louis Style Ribs (Full Rack)

$24.00

BBQ Pulled Pork #

$14.25

Sliced Beef Brisket #

$16.25

Thick Cut Brisket #

$16.25

Smoke Turkey Breast #

$16.25Out of stock

Chopped BBQ Chicken #

$14.25

BBQ Chicken Quarters

$4.50

BBQ Wings #

$13.80

Hot Wings #

$13.80

Rail Gun Sausage#

$14.25

Crispy Wings #

$11.80

Ribs

$20.00

4 Bone Basket

$13.99

6 Bone Basket

$16.99

1\2 Rack

$13.25

Pork & Mac

$10.99

Retail

Just the Sauces

$35.00

Mrs. Bone Daddy's Hungriest Kit

$48.00

I'm Hungrier Kit

$33.00

Case of Dry Rub

$108.00

Case of Regular Sauce

$60.00

Dry Rub

$8.00

BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Hot Sauce

$6.00

T-shirt

$15.00

Gift Card

$25.00

Beef Jerkey

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1900 S Saginaw Rd Suite F, Midland, MI 48640

Directions

Gallery
Bone Daddys Barbeque image
Bone Daddys Barbeque image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pi's Chinese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1815 S Saginaw Rd Midand, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
Genji Midland
orange starNo Reviews
2929 S Saginaw Rd Midland, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
orange star4.6 • 1,945
715 E Main St #120 Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Molasses | Smokehouse & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
201 E. Main St. Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
240 E. Main Street Unit A Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Amazing Deli
orange star4.3 • 197
134 E Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midland

Pi's Asian Express
orange star4.4 • 2,879
5015 Eastman Ave Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Midland
orange star4.6 • 1,945
715 E Main St #120 Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Pizza Sam’s
orange star4.3 • 941
102 W Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Midland Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 502
5011 N. Saginaw Road Midland, MI 48642
View restaurantnext
Amazing Deli
orange star4.3 • 197
134 E Main St Midland, MI 48640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midland
Bay City
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Saginaw
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lapeer
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
East Lansing
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston