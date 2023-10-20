Breakfast Menu

Eggs

1 egg & toast
$3.49
2 Eggs & Toast
$4.59

Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

2 E,P & T
$6.59

Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs, Meat, & Toast
$7.99

Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs, Meat, Potato, & Toast
$8.99

Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

Hungry Man's Breakfast
$10.29

3 eggs, meat, potato, toast, and coffee. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, & Toast
$8.29

Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

Steak & Eggs
$16.99

8 oz sirloin with 2 eggs, potatoes, & toast. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

2 Eggs, Meat, & Potato
$7.99
2 Eggs, & Potato
$5.59
2 Eggs, & Meat
$6.99

Omelets

Cheese omlet
$7.99
Veggie omlet
$8.99

Cheese, tomato, mushrooms, onion, & green peppers

Meat & Cheese omlet
$9.99

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage

Western omlet
$10.49

Cheese, ham, mushroom, green pepper, & onions

Farmer's omlet
$10.79

Cheese, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & potatoes

Country omlet
$10.79

Cheese & sausage covered in sausage gravy

Irish omlet
$10.99

Corned beef hash & cheese

B.I.G. Omelet
$11.49

Ham, sausage, bacon, & shredded cheese

Broccoli Mushroom Swiss Omelet
$8.99
Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Omelet
$10.29
Hot Popper Omelet
$10.29

Hot pepper cheese, cream cheese, grilled onions and grilled jalapeños with Cajun American fries

Chicken Fajita Omelet
$10.99

Fajita chicken, grilled peppers & onion, hot pepper cheese, and Mexi ranch

Philly Omelet
$10.99

Grilled roast beef, grilled onions & peppers, and Swiss cheese

Ham Mushroom Swiss Omelet
$10.79

Griddle Greats

1 French Toast With Eggs
$4.99
1 Pancake with 2 Eggs
$4.99
2 French Toast With Eggs
$6.49
2 Pancakes With 2 Eggs
$6.49
2 Pieces French Toast
$4.99
2 Pieces French Toast with Meat
$6.49
3 Pieces French Toast
$5.99
3 Pieces French Toast with Meat
$6.99
B.I.G. Breakfast
$12.59

2 pieces French toast or pancakes, 2 eggs, choice of meat, & potatoes. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

3 Pancakes
$6.49

3 pieces

3 Pancakes with Meat
$7.49

3 pieces

2 pancakes
$4.99

2 pieces

2 pancakes with Meat
$6.49

2 pieces

Turtle Pancakes
$7.99

2 chocolate chip cakes topped with pecans, caramel sauce, & whipped cream

One Pancake
$2.25
one French Toast
$2.25
Thurs 1 pancake 2 eggs
$4.50

Breakfast Favorites

Island Sandwich
$8.59

1 egg, made to order, ham, sausage patty, or bacon, & cheese on a toasted bagel. Served with hash browns. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

Ham Scramble Sammie
$9.49

Scrambled eggs, scrambled with ham and shredded cheese on a grilled sourdough served with tots

Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
$9.59

Bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, and an over medium egg on a brioche bun with a side of potatoes

B.I.G. Scrambler
$9.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, cheese, grilled peppers, onions, & American fries all scrambled with choice of toast. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

Country Fried Steak
$12.99

Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, & choice of toast, covered in sausage gravy

Smothered Hash Browns
$6.99

Hash browns covered with grilled onions, sausage gravy, & cheese. Served with choice of toast

Smothered Tots
$9.79

Tater tots, scrambled eggs, onions, shredded cheese, topped with sausage gravy. Served with choice of toast

Breakfast Skins
$7.99

Potato skins filled with scrambled eggs, bacon and cheese with a side of sour cream

Half Biscuits & Gravy
$3.99
Regular Biscuits & Gravy
$4.99
2 Eggs Over ½ Biscuits & Gravy
$5.99

Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

Sunrise Wrap
$10.49

2 over easy eggs, spinach, smoked Cheddar, avocado, homemade black bean, & corn pico in a grilled wrap with tots

Chicken & Biscuit Bowl
$10.49

Crispy chicken over 2 biscuits, sausage gravy, shredded cheese & 2 over easy eggs on top

Early Morning Chicken Sandwich
$12.99

Crispy chicken patty, over medium egg, Cheddar, bacon, avocado on a brioche bun served with tots

Breakfast Sliders
$10.99

One bacon egg and cheese and one sausage and cheese slider on warm biscuits served with American fries covered in sausage gravy

South of the Border Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito
$10.99

3 scrambled eggs, grilled onions, grilled peppers, tomatoes, & sausage wrapped up & covered with your choice of wet sauce & cheese or sausage gravy

Breakfast Tacos
$8.99

2 soft tortilla shells filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions, & tomatoes. Served with salsa and a side of hash browns

Breakfast Nachos
$10.99

Waffle fries covered in scrambles eggs, shredded cheese, jalapeños, bacon bits, tomatoes, & avocados

Breakfast Quesadilla
$10.99

Bacon, eggs, cheese, and pico in a grilled tortilla shell with queso dipping sauce

Spicy Shrimp Breakfast Bowl
$12.99

Cajun grilled shrimp, scrambled eggs, queso, grilled onions, jalapeños and Cajun tater tots

Tuesday break taco
$1.75

Lite Eaters

Mini Sampler
$6.29

1 egg, ½ order of bacon or sausage links, ½ order of potatoes, & 1 piece of toast. No substitutions. Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

1 Pancake w meat
$4.99

1 piece with choice of meat

Small Meat & Cheese Omelet
$7.49

2 egg omelet with cheese & your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon with a side of toast

1 pc French Toast w meat
$4.99

1 piece with choice of meat

Kids Breakfast

Kids 1 Egg, 2 Pieces of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links & 1 Piece Of Toast
$4.99

Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meat increases your risk of foodborne illness

Kids Pancake w meat
$4.79
Kids French toast w meat
$4.79

Extras

Small Oatmeal
$2.59
Large Oatmeal
$2.99
Cinnamon Rolls
$3.29
Bagel
$2.59
English Muffin
$2.59
Side of Meat
$2.99
Side of Potatoes
$2.79
Side of Gravy
$2.59
Toast
$1.59

Friday morning

Field goal flatbread
$10.00
Sideliner omlet w tots
$10.00
Spartan wrap w tots
$11.00
Green & white waffles w links
$8.00
Amazing pancakes w bacon
$8.00

Food Menu

Daily specials

$6 Breakfast
$6.00
$7 Breakfast
$7.00
$8 Breakfast
$8.00
#1 Lunch Special spaghetti panini w/ fries
$8.00
#2 Lunch Special-
$8.00
App Special- Buffalo Mushrooms
$8.99
Special A- Cowboy Chili In Bread Bowl
$6.99
Special B- Meatloaf W/ Mashed Potato & Gravy
$10.99
Special C- Etouffee W/ Garlic Bread & Salad
$16.99
Special D-
$16.99
T
$2.50+
Tostadas
$2.50+
Mon FT & LINKS
$3.50
Mon 1/2 b & g w 2 eggs
$3.50

Appetizers

Island Combo
$13.99

Combination of cheese sticks, chicken strips, pickles, mushrooms, potato skins, & onion rings. No substitutions

Hot Crab & Shrimp Dip
$10.99

Shrimp, crab meat, Cajun spices, cream cheese, & cheese make up this spicy homemade dip, served with French bread

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$10.99

Secret blend of spinach, artichokes, & cheeses to make what is arguably the best dip in town! Served with tortilla chips

Hurricane Wings
$12.99

Crispy wings covered in Franks wing sauce. Also available plain or garlic Parma's. Served with homemade bleu cheese or ranch & celery

Chicken Strips & 1 side
$11.99

Served with choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard. Try these buffalo'd or garlic Parm'd

Cheese Sticks
$8.99
Deep Fried Mushrooms
$7.49
Onion Rings
$6.49
Fried Pickle Spears
$8.99
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
$8.99
Irish Kevin Skins
$9.79

Potato skins topped with grilled onions & peppers, cheese & bacon

Smothered Spuds
$11.49

Choose fries, waffle fries or tots. Pick-smothered in bacon & cheese, Memphis style (pork, smoked Cheddar, BBQ & slaw), nacho'd (nacho cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, & onion), or buffalo'd (bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheese & hot sauce)

Soups

Cup Soup
$4.99
Bowl Soup
$5.99
Quart (To Go) Soup
$15.00

Fresh Salads

B.I.G. Mac Salad
$12.79

Medium grilled burger, diced up over iceberg lettuce, minced onions & pickles, American cheese, with our special sauce drizzle

Flora - Bama Salad
$13.49

Blackened grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheese, tomato, cucumber, our homemade black bean & corn pico de gallo, crispy onions, tortilla strips, & BBQ & ranch drizzle

Blackened Shrimp Salad
$13.99

Grilled blackened shrimp, spring mix lettuce, avocado, crispy onions, shredded cheese, tomato, and cucumber

Ultimate Taco Salad
$12.49

Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, homemade black bean & corn pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime sauce, in a crispy tortilla bowl

Chicken Fajita Salad
$12.49

Grilled fajita chicken, onions & peppers, on a bed of mixed greens, cheese, cucumber, tomato & tortilla strips. Served with our homemade Mexi-ranch

Chef Salad
$9.99+

Ham, turkey, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, and spring mix lettuce

Cherry Pecan Chicken Salad
$12.49

Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, glazed pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, cucumber, and dried cherries

Chicken Cobb Salad
$13.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, shredded cheese, bacon, and egg

Soup and Salad
$8.99

B.I.G. Burgers

Burger
$10.99

1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with choice of cheese & condiments

Casino Burger
$11.99

Grilled sourdough, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger

Bullinger Burger
$15.99

The cheeseburger meets the Reuben! Grilled dark rye, kraut, corned beef, & Swiss cheese on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger. Served with 1000 island dressing

Grilled Cheeseburger
$11.99

Two grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns with a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger in between, you choose the toppings!

Veggie Burger
$10.99

Meatless patty pan-fried with your choice of cheese and toppings

B.I.G. Mac Stack
$11.99

2 hand pattied 1/4 lb burgers stacked & topped with pickles, diced onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, & special sauce

2am Burger
$14.99

Over medium fried egg, hash brown patty, bacon, American cheese, mayo, & ketchup on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger

Chipotle Burger
$12.99

Grilled onions & jalapeño, Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & homemade chipotle sauce on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger

The Hashtag
$16.99

Grilled ham, bacon, shredded pork, American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & BBQ sauce on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger

Tex Mex

2 Tacos W/ chips & cheese
$6.49

2 ground beef tacos, hard or soft shell, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served with chips & cheese

Fish Tacos
$10.99

Lately fried polluck, homemade pink tartar, lettuce, tomato, onions in soft flour shell. Served with chips & cheese

Grilled Tilapia Tacos
$11.99

Grilled tilapia, homemade coleslaw, & shredded cheese in a soft shell topped with a homemade chipotle & cilantro lime sauce. Served with chips & cheese

Shredded Pork Chimichanga
$13.99

Shredded pork & refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, & covered in queso, black bean, & corn pico de gallo. Sour cream & salsa on the side

Tourist Trio
$11.99

A Florida sampler, 1 fish taco, a cup of homemade seafood chowder, & a piece of key lime pie

Key West Nachos
$10.99

Grilled fajita chicken, homemade black bean, & corn pico de gallo, queso, shredded lettuce, and cilantro lime drizzle

Half Nachos
$10.29

Tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Sour cream & salsa on the side

Full Nachos
$14.99

Tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Sour cream & salsa on the side

Ground Beef Wet Burritos
$11.99

Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side

Grilled Fajita Chicken Wet Burritos
$12.99

Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side

Shredded Pork Wet Burritos
$13.99

Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side

Smothered chicken quesadilla
$12.99
Chicken and cheese quesadilla
$11.99
Chicken Florentine quesadilla
$12.99
Chicken fajita quesadilla
$12.99
Single fish taco no side
$5.49
1 fish taco w chips & cheese
$8.99
1 single taco
$3.29

Sandwiches

Avocado Chicken Club
$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and red onion on a brioche bun

Smokey BBQ Grilled Cheese
$11.49

Pulled pork, smoked Cheddar, and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough

Tilapia Reuben
$12.99

Grilled tilapia, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled dark rye, with 1000 island dressing

B.I.G. Cuban
$11.99

Ham, pork, Swiss, mustard, and pickle on pressed French bread

Crispy Chicken Club
$11.99

Crispy chicken patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and served deluxe

Roast Beef Hoagie
$11.99

Slow roasted shredded beef, grilled mushrooms & onion, Swiss cheese & horseradish sauce, and on a hoagie bun

Avocado BLT
$10.99

Grilled sourdough, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

The Classic Reuben
$11.99

Shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, kraut, dark rye, and 1000 island

Mitch's Roast Beef Sandwich
$9.99

Slow roasted shredded beef, brioche bun and your choice of cheese, hot or regular mustard

BLT
$9.99
Grilled Cheese
$7.99
Grilled cheese florentine
$9.99

Wraps

BBQ Pork Mac Wrap
$12.99

Pulled pork, smoked Cheddar, crispy onion, & Kraft mac & cheese, BBQ sauce in a grilled wrap

Salmon Avocado Club Wrap
$15.99

Grilled salmon, bacon, fresh avocado, special sauce, & shredded lettuce

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
$12.99

Grilled Cajun shrimp coated in hot sauce, homemade bleu cheese dressing, shredded cheese, lettuce, & tomato

Turkey Reuben Wrap
$10.99

Hot sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, French dressing in a grilled wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$11.99

Grilled chicken, homemade ranch, bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Available crispy by request

Chicken Fajita Wrap
$11.49

Fajita seasoned chicken, grilled peppers, & onions, shredded cheese, & our homemade Mexi-Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.99

Lite Eaters

Hamburger Steak with Mushroom Gravy
$10.49

1/2 lb burger topped with grilled mushrooms & beef gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy

1/4 Lb Burger
$8.99

Small burger with choice of cheese & toppings. Served with fries

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
$10.29

Texas toast piled with shredded roast beef & gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy

2-Piece Fish & Fries
$10.49

2 piece hand breaded & fried polluck. Served with fries

5-Piece Shrimp Dinner
$10.29

Choice of breaded or coconut shrimp. Served with fries

1/4 Nacho
$7.99

Small nacho with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Sour cream & salsa on the side

Half BLT with 1 Side
$7.99
3 Piece Chicken Strips
$8.99

Dinner Entrées

Breaded Beef Tenderloin
$13.99

Breaded beef tenderloin fried & topped with grilled mushrooms & beef gravy

Smothered Chicken Dinner
$14.49

2 grilled chicken breasts covered in grilled mushrooms, bacon, & shredded cheese. Served with a side of homemade Mexi-ranch

Sirloin
$15.99

8 oz

Strip Steak
$17.99

10 oz. cooked to order, try your steak with one of our delicious toppings

Hot Roast Beef Dinner
$14.99

2 pieces. Texas toast, slow roasted shredded roast beef, and covered in gravy

Fish Dinner
$13.99

3 pieces hand breaded & fried pollack. Served with homemade tartar sauce

Blacked Tilapia Dinner
$13.99

2 piece blackened & grilled tilapia. Served with homemade tartar sauce

Salmon Dinner
$17.99

Wild caught salmon. Spice it up with our famous hot crab & shrimp dip or spinach & artichoke spread

Shrimp Dinner
$14.99

Breaded or coconut fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce or sweet & sour sauce

Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu
$14.99

2 crispy chicken patties topped with grilled ham & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard

A La Carte Side Choices

French Fries
$2.49
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.49
Waffle Fries
$3.49
Tater Tots
$3.49
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$2.99
Broccoli
$2.99
Side Salad
$3.49
Coleslaw
$2.29
Cottage Cheese
$2.29
Garlic Bread
$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids taco w one side
$4.99

Soft taco with meat, cheese, & lettuce. Served with chips & cheese

Kids Burger & one side
$6.99

Choice of cheese & toppings

Kraft Mac & Cheese with Fries
$5.99
Kids hot Dog with Fries
$5.99

Choice of toppings

Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries
$7.99

Topped with cheese & lettuce

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
$6.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake
$5.99
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
$5.99
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
$5.99
Key Lime Pie
$4.99
Deep Fried Chimi Cheesecake
$7.99

Ask about the flavor of the day

Taco tuesday special

1 taco special
$2.50
2 tacos special
$4.50
3 tacos special
$6.50
4 tacos special
$8.75
1 tostada special
$2.50
2 tostada special
$4.50
3 tostada special
$6.50
4 tostada special
$8.75

Beach Drinks

Beach Body
$4.50
Beach Life
$6.00

Coconut rum, dark rum, cream de coconut, pineapple juice, orange juice, shaken

Beach Party
$6.50
Beached Mermaid
$6.50
Bloody Mary
$5.75
Blue Floridian
$5.75
Bone Island Iced Tea
$7.00
Captain's Treasure
$5.50
Coastal Cooler
$6.75
Day at the Beach
$6.00
Day Tripper
$6.50
Florida Sunset
$6.50
Florita
$6.00
Fruit Topia
$6.50
High Tide
$6.50
Killer Koolaid
$6.50
Lets Float
$5.50
MaMosa
$6.50
Purple Starfish
$6.50
Red Tide
$6.50
Rock Lobster
$6.50
Sea Shells by the Seashore
$5.25
Suns Out, Guns Out
$7.00

High Noon pineapple, pineapple vodka, Jameson orange, pineapple juice, lemonade

Tequila Sunrise MaMosa
$6.50
Tropical Colada
$6.50
Tropical Mule
$6.00

Pineapple vodka, ginger beer, Grenadine, pineapple juice, orange juice with oranges and cherries

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka
$3.50
Absolut Citron
$5.35
Raspberry Vodka
$4.25
Ciroc Red Berry
$6.00
Orange Vodka
$5.35
UV Blue
$4.25
Watermelon Vodka
$4.25
Green Apple Vodka
$4.25
Strawberry Vodka
$4.25
Blueberry Vodka
$4.25
Titos
$4.75

Gin

Well Gin
$3.75
Bombay
$5.00
Tanqueray
$4.75

Rum

Well Rum
$3.50
Coconut rum
$4.25
Bacardi
$4.25
Bacardi Limon
$4.25
Captain Morgan
$4.00
Gosling'S
Malibu
$4.75
Silver
$4.00
Mount Gay

Tequila

Well Tequila
$3.50
Jose Cuervo
$4.50
Patron
$9.00
1800
$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Fire
$5.25
Jack Daniels
$5.25
Jim Beam
$4.50
Red Stag
$4.75
Makers Mark
$5.50
Crown Royal
$4.25
Black Velvet
$5.75
Candadien Club
$3.75
Dewars White Label
$4.75
Fireball
$5.00
Well Whiskey
$3.75

Liqueurs/Cordials

Creme De Menthe
$4.00
Creme de Cocoa
$4.00
Creme De Almond
$4.00
Rum Chata
$4.75
Tequila Rose
$4.75
Baileys
$4.50
Peach Schnapps
$3.50
Root Beer Schnapps
$3.50
Jager
$4.50
Melon Liqueur
$4.50
Grand Marnier
$5.00
Godiva
$4.25
Kahlua
$4.00
Blue Curaco
$3.25
Hot Damn
$3.50
Apple Pucker
$3.50
GoldShlager
$3.75
Cherry Pucker
$3.50
Triple Sec
$3.00
Ameretto
$3.50
Sweet Vermouth
$3.50
Dry Vermouth
$3.50
Grape Pucker
$3.50
Watermelon Pucker
$3.50
Butterscotch Schnapps
$3.50
Peppermint Schnapps
$3.50
99 Bananas
$3.75

Shots/Cocktails

Top Shelf Long Island
$11.50
Reg Long Island
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$5.50
Jager Bomb
$6.50
Lemon Drop
$4.50
Long Beach Iced Tea
$7.00
Manhattan
$5.75
Margarita
$5.00
Mini Beer
$4.50
Pina Colada
$5.50
Sex on the Beach
$5.75
Johnny Vegas
$6.50
Washington Apple
$5.00
white Russian
$5.50
Martini
$5.50
Mimosa
$5.25
Blowjob
$5.00
Green tea Shot
$5.00
White Tea Shot
$5.00
Gummy Bear Shot
$5.00
Liquid Marijuana
$6.00
Breakfast Shot
$6.00
Purple People Eater
$5.00
Old Fashioned
$6.50
Orange tea shot
$5.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Miller Lite
$2.00+
Bud Light
$2.00+
PBR
$2.00+
Tap 1
$5.50+
Tap 2
$5.50+
Tap 3
$5.50+
Tap 4
$5.50+
Tap 5
$5.50+
Tap 6
$5.50+
Tap 7
$5.50+
Tap 8
$5.50+
Tap 9
$5.50+
Tap 10
$5.50+
Tap 11
$5.50+
Tap 12.
$5.50+
Tap 13
$5.50+
Tap 14
$5.50+
Tap 17
$5.50+
Tap 18
$5.50+
Tap 19
$5.50+
Tap 20
$5.50+
Tap 20
$5.50+
Tap 22
$5.50+
Blue Moon
$4.00+

Bottles/Cans

Bud
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Natural Light
$2.25
Miller Lite
$3.50
ML Aluminum
$2.75
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.50
Corona Light
$4.00
Killians
$3.75
PBR
$3.75
Guiness Can
$5.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.00
Redds Apple Ale
$4.00
Angry Orchard
$4.50
Modelo
$4.50
Truly
$5.00
High Noon
$5.00
Polish 313
$4.50
Busch Light Can
$2.00
Stella
$4.50
Busch Peach
$2.00
Lg Two Hearted Can
$6.50
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Labatt NA
$3.50

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Pop
$2.99
Coffee
$1.99
To go pop
$2.29
Canned pop
$2.29
Small juice
$2.79
Large juice
$3.99
Red Bull
$3.00
Virgin Daiquiri/Colada
$4.25
V8 10oz
$2.79
V8 20oz
$3.99
Kids Juice
$2.29
Kids Milk
$2.29
Kids Pop
$1.99
Hot Tea
$2.00
Hot Cocoa
$2.00
Coffee
$1.99

Wine

Red

Merlot
$5.50
Cabernet
$5.50

White

Moscato
$5.50
Pinot Gritio
$5.50
Riesling
$5.50
Chardonay
$5.50

Rose

White Zinfandel
$5.50