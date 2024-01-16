Bone Island Grille
4614 Francis Street
Jackson, MI 49203
Food Menu
Daily specials
Appetizers
- Island Combo$13.99
Combination of cheese sticks, chicken strips, pickles, mushrooms, potato skins, & onion rings. No substitutions
- Hot Crab & Shrimp Dip$10.99
Shrimp, crab meat, Cajun spices, cream cheese, & cheese make up this spicy homemade dip, served with French bread
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.99
Secret blend of spinach, artichokes, & cheeses to make what is arguably the best dip in town! Served with tortilla chips
- Hurricane Wings$12.99
Crispy wings covered in Franks wing sauce. Also available plain or garlic Parma's. Served with homemade bleu cheese or ranch & celery
- Chicken Strips & 1 side$11.99
Served with choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard. Try these buffalo'd or garlic Parm'd
- Cheese Sticks$8.99
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$7.49
- Onion Rings$6.49
- Fried Pickle Spears$8.99
- Hot Pepper Cheese Balls$8.99
- Irish Kevin Skins$9.79
Potato skins topped with grilled onions & peppers, cheese & bacon
- Smothered Spuds$11.49
Choose fries, waffle fries or tots. Pick-smothered in bacon & cheese, Memphis style (pork, smoked Cheddar, BBQ & slaw), nacho'd (nacho cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, & onion), or buffalo'd (bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded cheese & hot sauce)
- Large Chips & Nacho Cheese$5.99
- Large Chips & Queso$6.99
Fresh Salads
- B.I.G. Mac Salad$12.79
Medium grilled burger, diced up over iceberg lettuce, minced onions & pickles, American cheese, with our special sauce drizzle
- Flora - Bama Salad$13.49
Blackened grilled chicken, mixed greens, cheese, tomato, cucumber, our homemade black bean & corn pico de gallo, crispy onions, tortilla strips, & BBQ & ranch drizzle
- Blackened Shrimp Salad$13.99
Grilled blackened shrimp, spring mix lettuce, avocado, crispy onions, shredded cheese, tomato, and cucumber
- Ultimate Taco Salad$12.49
Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, homemade black bean & corn pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro lime sauce, in a crispy tortilla bowl
- Chicken Fajita Salad$12.49
Grilled fajita chicken, onions & peppers, on a bed of mixed greens, cheese, cucumber, tomato & tortilla strips. Served with our homemade Mexi-ranch
- Chef Salad$9.99+
Ham, turkey, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, and spring mix lettuce
- Cherry Pecan Chicken Salad$12.49
Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, glazed pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, cucumber, and dried cherries
- Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, shredded cheese, bacon, and egg
- Soup and Salad$8.99
- Beef Taco Salad (Basic)$11.99
B.I.G. Burgers
- Burger$10.99
1/2 lb hand pattied burger topped with choice of cheese & condiments
- Casino Burger$11.99
Grilled sourdough, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
- Bullinger Burger$15.99
The cheeseburger meets the Reuben! Grilled dark rye, kraut, corned beef, & Swiss cheese on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger. Served with 1000 island dressing
- Grilled Cheeseburger$11.99
Two grilled cheese sandwiches as the buns with a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger in between, you choose the toppings!
- Veggie Burger$10.99
Meatless patty pan-fried with your choice of cheese and toppings
- B.I.G. Mac Stack$11.99
2 hand pattied 1/4 lb burgers stacked & topped with pickles, diced onions, American cheese, shredded lettuce, & special sauce
- 2am Burger$14.99
Over medium fried egg, hash brown patty, bacon, American cheese, mayo, & ketchup on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
- Chipotle Burger$12.99
Grilled onions & jalapeño, Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & homemade chipotle sauce on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
- The Hashtag$16.99
Grilled ham, bacon, shredded pork, American cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & BBQ sauce on a 1/2 lb hand pattied burger
- Mexi Burger$11.59
Tex Mex
- 2 Tacos W/ chips & cheese$6.49
2 ground beef tacos, hard or soft shell, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Served with chips & cheese
- Fish Tacos$10.99
Lately fried polluck, homemade pink tartar, lettuce, tomato, onions in soft flour shell. Served with chips & cheese
- Grilled Tilapia Tacos$11.99
Grilled tilapia, homemade coleslaw, & shredded cheese in a soft shell topped with a homemade chipotle & cilantro lime sauce. Served with chips & cheese
- Shredded Pork Chimichanga$13.99
Shredded pork & refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, & covered in queso, black bean, & corn pico de gallo. Sour cream & salsa on the side
- Tourist Trio$11.99
A Florida sampler, 1 fish taco, a cup of homemade seafood chowder, & a piece of key lime pie
- Key West Nachos$10.99
Grilled fajita chicken, homemade black bean, & corn pico de gallo, queso, shredded lettuce, and cilantro lime drizzle
- Half Nachos$10.29
Tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Sour cream & salsa on the side
- Full Nachos$14.99
Tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Sour cream & salsa on the side
- Ground Beef Wet Burritos$11.99
Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side
- Grilled Fajita Chicken Wet Burritos$12.99
Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side
- Shredded Pork Wet Burritos$13.99
Refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, & covered in enchilada sauce & shredded cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sour cream, salsa, & tortilla chips on the side
- Smothered chicken quesadilla$12.99
- Chicken and cheese quesadilla$11.99
- Chicken Florentine quesadilla$12.99
- Chicken fajita quesadilla$12.99
- Single fish taco no side$5.49
- 1 fish taco w chips & cheese$8.99
- 1 single taco$3.29
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Sandwiches
- Avocado Chicken Club$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and red onion on a brioche bun
- Smokey BBQ Grilled Cheese$11.49
Pulled pork, smoked Cheddar, and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough
- Tilapia Reuben$12.99
Grilled tilapia, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on grilled dark rye, with 1000 island dressing
- B.I.G. Cuban$11.99
Ham, pork, Swiss, mustard, and pickle on pressed French bread
- Crispy Chicken Club$11.99
Crispy chicken patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and served deluxe
- Roast Beef Hoagie$11.99
Slow roasted shredded beef, grilled mushrooms & onion, Swiss cheese & horseradish sauce, and on a hoagie bun
- Avocado BLT$10.99
Grilled sourdough, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- The Classic Reuben$11.99
Shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, kraut, dark rye, and 1000 island
- Mitch's Roast Beef Sandwich$9.99
Slow roasted shredded beef, brioche bun and your choice of cheese, hot or regular mustard
- BLT$9.99
- Grilled Cheese$7.99
- Grilled cheese florentine$9.99
- Turkey Bacon Spinach Melt$12.99
- Ultimate Turkey Club$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- Fish Sandwich$11.99
Wraps
- BBQ Pork Mac Wrap$12.99
Pulled pork, smoked Cheddar, crispy onion, & Kraft mac & cheese, BBQ sauce in a grilled wrap
- Salmon Avocado Club Wrap$15.99
Grilled salmon, bacon, fresh avocado, special sauce, & shredded lettuce
- Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$12.99
Grilled Cajun shrimp coated in hot sauce, homemade bleu cheese dressing, shredded cheese, lettuce, & tomato
- Turkey Reuben Wrap$10.99
Hot sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, French dressing in a grilled wrap
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, homemade ranch, bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Available crispy by request
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.49
Fajita seasoned chicken, grilled peppers, & onions, shredded cheese, & our homemade Mexi-Ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
- Sticky wrap$12.99
- Bourbon Chicken Wrap$12.99
Lite Eaters
- Hamburger Steak with Mushroom Gravy$10.49
1/2 lb burger topped with grilled mushrooms & beef gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
- 1/4 Lb Burger$8.99
Small burger with choice of cheese & toppings. Served with fries
- Open Faced Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$10.29
Texas toast piled with shredded roast beef & gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy
- 2-Piece Fish & Fries$10.49
2 piece hand breaded & fried polluck. Served with fries
- 5-Piece Shrimp Dinner$10.29
Choice of breaded or coconut shrimp. Served with fries
- 1/4 Nacho$7.99
Small nacho with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Sour cream & salsa on the side
- Half BLT with 1 Side$7.99
- 3 Piece Chicken Strips$8.99
- 1pc Grilled Chicken Breast W/ 1 Sides$8.99
Dinner Entrées
- Breaded Beef Tenderloin$13.99
Breaded beef tenderloin fried & topped with grilled mushrooms & beef gravy
- Smothered Chicken Dinner$14.49
2 grilled chicken breasts covered in grilled mushrooms, bacon, & shredded cheese. Served with a side of homemade Mexi-ranch
- Sirloin$15.99
8 oz
- Strip Steak$17.99
10 oz. cooked to order, try your steak with one of our delicious toppings
- Hot Roast Beef Dinner$14.99
2 pieces. Texas toast, slow roasted shredded roast beef, and covered in gravy
- Fish Dinner$13.99
3 pieces hand breaded & fried pollack. Served with homemade tartar sauce
- Blacked Tilapia Dinner$13.99
2 piece blackened & grilled tilapia. Served with homemade tartar sauce
- Salmon Dinner$17.99
Wild caught salmon. Spice it up with our famous hot crab & shrimp dip or spinach & artichoke spread
- Shrimp Dinner$14.99
Breaded or coconut fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce or sweet & sour sauce
- Crispy Chicken Cordon Bleu$14.99
2 crispy chicken patties topped with grilled ham & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of honey mustard
- 2pc Grilled Chicken Breast W/ 2 Sides$12.99
A La Carte Side Choices
Extra Sauces/Dressings
Kids Menu
- Kids taco w one side$4.99
Soft taco with meat, cheese, & lettuce. Served with chips & cheese
- Kids Burger & one side$6.99
Choice of cheese & toppings
- Kraft Mac & Cheese with Fries$5.99
- Kids hot Dog with Fries$5.99
Choice of toppings
- Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries$7.99
Topped with cheese & lettuce
- Kids Chicken Strips & Fries$6.99
Desserts
Taco tuesday special
Mardi Gras Food Menu
- Gumbo Cup$5.49
- Gumbo Bowl$6.99
- Gumbo Quart$15.99
- Deep Fried Okra$8.99
- Cajun Peel & Eat Shrimp$11.99
- Shrimp Fritters (8)$10.99Out of stock
- Muffuletta W/ Tots$13.99
- Clam Strip Po' Boy W/ Fries$14.99
- Blackened Catfish Dinner$17.99Out of stock
- Na'wlins Combo$25.99
- Bourbon Street Burger W/ Sweet Fries$13.99
- Crabcake Dinner$15.99Out of stock
- 2lb Crawfish Dinner$24.99
- Jambalaya$18.99
- Bag Beignets$7.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
