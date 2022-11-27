Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bonefire Grill

review star

No reviews yet

923 E Seminary Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76115

Order Again

Plates

One Meat Plate

$12.99+

Choice of one meat and two sides

Two Meat Plate

$15.99+

Three Meat Plate

$25.99

Choice of 3 meats and 3 sides

Four Meat Plate

$31.99

Choice of 4 meats and 4 sides

Chicken Leg Quarter

Chicken Leg Quarter

$12.99

Kids Plate

$7.99

1 meat 2 sides, smaller portions

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$10.99
Gumbo with Corn Bread

Gumbo with Corn Bread

$9.99

Creole Pasta

$11.99

Loaded Brisket Fries

$11.99

Brisket Nachos

$11.99

Sandwiches

2 Smoked Links on a Bun

2 Smoked Links on a Bun

$6.99
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$8.99
Chopped Beef Sandwich

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$7.99
Bolo Sandwich

Bolo Sandwich

$5.99
Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$7.99
Stuffed Link on a Bun

Stuffed Link on a Bun

$5.99

Delicious Beef or Red Link stuffed with Bonefire Rice, then toppped with Queso and topped with optional sliced Jalapenos.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Wings

5 piece

$6.00

10 piece

$11.00

20 piece

$21.00

35 piece

$33.00

50 piece

$45.00

100 piece

$88.00

Smoked Meats by the half pound

Brisket

Brisket

$14.00

Prime Brisket sold by the half pound.

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$14.00

Baby Back Ribs sold by the half pound

Smoked Pulled Pork

Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.00

Sold by the half pound

House Links Beef

House Links Beef

$11.00

Sold by the half pound

Smoked Bolo

Smoked Bolo

$10.00

Sold by the half pound

BBQ Glazed Half Chicken

BBQ Glazed Half Chicken

$10.99

Sold by the Half

Jerk Chicken Leg Quarter

Jerk Chicken Leg Quarter

$4.99

Individually

Additional Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.49+
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.49+

Cole Slaw

$3.49+

Green Beans

$3.49+

Mac and Cheese

$3.49+
Bonefire Rice

Bonefire Rice

$3.49+

French Fries

$3.49+

Fried Okra

$3.49+

Creamed Spinach

$3.49+

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.75+Out of stock

Jalapeno filled with cream cheese, bacon wrapped then roasted to perfection.

Desserts

Mini Bundt Cake

$3.49

Banana Pudding

$3.49Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.49Out of stock

Sopapilla Cake

$3.49

Drinks

Flavored Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.25

Canned Drinks

$1.50

Tea

$2.49

Extras

Sauces

Pickles

$0.25

Onions

$0.10

Jalapenos

$0.10

Sliced Bread

$0.35

Cornbread

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Sunday Menu Additions

Oxtail Plate

$17.99

Pig Feet Plate

$14.99

Short Ribs

$15.99

Smoked Meatloaf

$14.99

1 Meat Plate with Free Drink until Nov 30

1 Meat Plate Special ends November 30

$12.99

Chopped Beef Sandwich, Chips and Free Drink

Chopped Beef Sandwich, Chips and Free Drink

$8.99

$10 Specials Thursday Nov 17 Only

Check back for weekly specials.

Brisket Nachos

$10.00

10 Piece Wings (Wings Only)

$10.00

Gumbo, Rice and Cornbread

$10.00

Fri-Yay Wing Special

10 piece Special Fri-Yay

$6.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich BOGO

Sliced Brisket Sandwich BOGO

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

923 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

