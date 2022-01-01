Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bonefish Harry's Seafood Saloon

547 Reviews

$$

218 Cabot Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Order Again

Appetizers & Salads

**Fire**

-----------------

Avocado Rangoon

$12.00

Avocado Rangoon – House smashed Guacamole made with avocado, tomato, roasted corn, bell peppers, s&p, and lime juice. Served with toasted cumin cream sauce. Cook Time: 8 minutes Plate: 500 paper boat Allergies: Avocado, Dairy, peppers. Seafood & Gluten through CC.

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fried Halved Brussel Sprouts served with Wasabi Ranch & Fresh Mint.

Buffalo Caulifower

$12.00

Daily Dumpling

$12.00

Daily Dumpling: Crispy Shrimp, Honey Garlic Glaze, Chimichurri Aioli.

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Weekly Deviled Eggs. Week Ending 9.20: Crispy Buffalo Chicken with Bleu Cheese.

Guac Dirty

$16.00

Hand Mashed Guacamole, BBQ Beer Cheese Dip, & Spicy Tortilla Chips.

Nachos Locos!

$11.00

Street Corn

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Wings

$14.00

Oysters

$1.50

Wednesday Oysters

$1.00

Mussels

$17.00

Calamari

$14.00

Crispy Pork Ribs

$14.00

"The Caesar"

$11.00

Baja Salad

$11.00

Chop Salad

$11.00

Cous Cous Salad

$11.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Poke Nachos

$16.00

Moules Frites

$16.00

Frickles

$10.00

Tacos

Booty Taco

$6.00

Ragin Cajun

$6.00

Hikers Taco

$6.00

Porky Taco

$6.00

Every Tuna

$6.00

Ta'Coma

$6.00

Fiesty Fidel

$6.00

Falafel-raptor

$6.00

CBR

$6.00

Baja Taco

$6.00

Mi Chorizo Taco

$6.00

Thai Taco

$6.00

Taco Special

$6.00

Mains & Sandwiches

FIRE

Classic Burger

$14.00

Bossman Burger

$16.00

Steak Tips

$20.00

Fried Chicken Sando

$15.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$19.00

Seared Tuna Burger

$19.00

Fish And Chips

$18.00

Nana's Fish Sando

$17.00

Grilled Swordfish

$26.00

Gloucester Stew

$24.00

Bonefish Burrito

$15.00

Ramen Noodles

$12.00

Weekender Chicken

$19.00

Sunday Pasta

$17.00

Seafood Risotto

$24.00

Bolognese

$20.00

Sides Solo

Fries

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Chorizo Mash

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Side Chips

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.25

Extra Sauce

Side Guac

$2.50

Side Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Temptation

$8.00

Oreo Cake

$8.00

Banana Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Dilla

$9.00

Kids Tender

$9.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Mac

$9.00

Scarlett's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Benny

$14.00

Chorizo Hash

$14.00

Brekkie Quesadilla

$11.00

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

$13.00

Brekkie Burrito

$11.00

Brekkie Burger

$14.00

Veggie Benny

$13.00

Breakfast Totchos

$15.00

Biscuits And Gravy

$14.00

Bonefish Breakfast

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Rizochanga

$14.00

Shortrib Burrito

$15.00

Breakfast sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Bagel Crem Chz

$4.00

Biscuit Honey Butter

$4.00

Texas Toast

$3.00

Frings

$5.00

Home fries

$5.00

Waffle

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Chocolate Pancake

$5.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Taco Tuesday!!

Booty Taco

$3.00

Ragin Cajun

$3.00

Hikers Taco

$3.00

Porky Taco

$3.00

Every Tuna

$3.00

Ta'Coma

$3.00

Fiesty Fidel

$3.00

Falafel-raptor

$3.00

CBR

$3.00

Baja Taco

$3.00

Mi Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Thai Taco

$3.00

Taco Special

$3.00

Burger Taco

$3.00

T shirts

Rufus T-shirt

$20.00

Rufus Long Sleeve

$25.00

Emp Hoodie

$25.00

Tank top

$20.00

Nagly Shirt

$20.00

Celtics Shirt

$10.00

Harry's Pride

$20.00Out of stock

Hats

Harry's hat

$25.00

Flannel Beanies

$20.00

New Beanies

$25.00

Old Man Hat

$50.00

Sweatshirt

Jacket

$60.00

Discount Hoodie

$20.00

Rufus Sweatshirt

$50.00

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

Coozie

Coozie

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

218 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

