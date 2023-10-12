STARTERS

FRIED PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS

$9.95

QUARTERED CRUNCHY FRIED PORTABELLA SERVED WITH RANCH SAUCE

GIANT PRETZEL

$10.95

LARGE PRETZEL AND CHOOSE YOUR DIP

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$8.95

POTATO MEDALLIONS WITH RANCH, BACON, AND CHEDDAR.

MOZZARELLA WEDGES

$8.95

REALLY COOL CHEESE STICKS. SERVED WITH MARINARA

ONION RINGS

$9.95

CRUNCHY AND LIGHTLY SPICED

RIB TIPS

$11.95

SPINACH ONION DIP

$8.95

WHITE QUESO DIP

$8.95

SERVED WITH CORN CHIPS

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Basket of Potatoes

$5.95

3 tacos

$9.18

1 taco

$3.67

SOUPS

CHILI

$7.95

WITH SOY SHROOMS AND SCALLIONS

SALADS

CLASSIC HOUSE

$9.95

ICEBERG, TOMATOES, ONIONS, CUKES AND CARROTS, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CROUTONS

CEASAR Salad

$8.95

DRIZZLED WITH CESAR, TOMATOES, CROUTONS AND PARMESAN CHEESE

DIS - ORIENTED

$14.95

LARGE SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED SOY SHROOMS AND SHRIP, ORANGE PEPPERS AND ALMONDS.

KISS THE CHEF SALAD

$15.95

LARGE HOUSE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKE, HAM, CHEDDAR, PECANS AND A BOILED EGG

LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

FRIED FISH SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$13.95

LARGE SPINACH SALAD WITH GREEK CHICKEN OR SHRIMP, BLACK OLIVES AND FETA

Taco Salad

$13.95

LARGE HOUSE SALAD WITH SOY GRILLED CHICKEN, CHEESE, BACON AND ALMONDS

Side House Salad

$3.95

SIDE Caesar Salad

$3.95

BURGER TIME

HAVE IT YOUR WAY

$15.95

START WITH A PLAIN BURGER AND ADD WHATEVER YOU LIKE!

A - 1

$15.95

1/2 GROUND BEEF AND SAUSAGE, PROVOLONE, ON TEXAS TOAST BRUSHED WITH HEINZ 57

GRANT BURGER

$15.95

TOSSED IN A1, SHROOMS AND SWISS, WITH MAYO

GRILLMASTER

$15.95

TOSSED IN BBQ, BACON, CHEDDAR AND COLE SLAW

PRE GAME BURGER

$17.95

CAJUN BURGER WITH BACON, SAUSAGE PATTY, FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND SYRUP

THE CHEESY WEDGIE BURGER

$15.95

STACKED FRIED CHEESE MOONS, SHROOMS AND PROVOLONE WITH RED SAUCE

THE TOWERING INFERNO

$15.95

SUPER SPECIAL 1/2 GROUND BEEF/GROUND SUSAGE PATTY WITH STACKED ORINGS, PROVOLONE AND DRIZZLED WITH YIKES! SAUCE

WINGS AND BONEZLESS

6 WINGS

$10.95

ONE FLAVOR

12 WINGS

$20.95

TWO FLAVORS

20 WINGS

$33.95

TWO FLAVORS

6 BONELESS

$9.95

12 BONELESS

$18.95

20 BONELESS

$30.95

8 TEXAN SPICY NUGGETS

$10.00

SUB/WRAP/SANDWICH

French DIP

$13.95

SHAVED BEEF, SAUTEED SHROOMS AND PROVOLONE WITH OUR AMAZING AU JUS

BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$13.95

A CLASSIC AMERICAN PORK SANDWICH

Fish sandwhich

$13.95

A RIDICULOUS SIZE CATFISH FILET ON A BURGER BUN WITH AMERICAN AND MAYO

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PITA WRAP

$13.95

GREEK GRILLED CHICKEN AND FETA, TOMATOES, SHROOMS, ONIONS, AND TOMATO SAUCE.

CRISPY CHICKEN BUFFALO WRAP

$13.95

GRILLED OR FRIED, MIXED CHEESE, LETTUCE AND TOMATO

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

A KILLER SEASONED FRIED CHICKEN BREAST WITH SWISS AND BACON

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

HOT DOG FOR ADULTS

$13.95

MASSIVE "12 DOG, AMERICAN. ADDD RAW ONION OR PICKLE AT NO CHARGE

ITALIAN CLUB

$13.95

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.95

DONE THE RIGHT WAY WITH AMERICAN, SHROOMS, ONIONS AND RED PEPPERS

THE "CEO"

$14.95

CHICKEN FROM A SECRET MARINADE WITH SWISS AND BACON

VEGGIE SUB

$13.95

ENTREES

BACKYARD BBQ COOKOUT

$18.95

A STAPLE IN EVERY RESTAURANT. 1 DIP ON US!

BBQ PORK PLATTER

$15.95

MESQUITE BBQ PORK AND 2 SIDES

FISH AND SHRIMP basket

$16.95

HIBACHI STIR FRY

$15.95

DONE ON THE HIBACHI!

LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.95

EVERYTHING ELSE

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.95

NACHOS

$13.95

(12$)

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.95

(4$)

TACO Hard Beef

$3.95

TACO Hard Chicken

$3.95

TACO Soft Beef

$3.95

(3$)

TACO Soft Chicken

$3.95

LOADED MAC AND CHEESE

$13.95

SIDES

COLE SLAW

$3.00

CURLY FRY BASKET

$5.00

BASKET OF FRIES - ADD A DIP!

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

JOHNNY DADDY FRIES

$3.00

POTATO MEDALLIONS, BACON, CHEDDAR AND RANCH

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.50

WHITE CHEESE AND SHELL PASTA

RICE

$2.50

SEASONAL VEGGIES

$3.50

SHOESTRING FRY BASKET

$5.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.00

TATER TOT BASKET

$5.00

SERVED AS A BASKET

EXTRAS

EXTRA PITA

$0.75

BURGER BUN

$1.00

40Z AU JUS

4 oz RED SAUCE

$0.50

Side RANCH

$0.50

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

EXTRA NACHO CHIPS

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

4 OZ QUESO

$2.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Salsa Refill

$1.50

Cheescake

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Kids HOT DOG

$6.95

Kids TEXAS TOAST GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

KID'S CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

Kids TACO

$6.95

KID'S MAC AND CHEESE

$6.95

KID'S TENDERS

$6.95

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$3.95

SMALL CEASAR SALAD

$3.95

Kids PASTA ALFREDO

$6.95

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

$6.95

CHEESE CAKE

$6.95

SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.95

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$5.95