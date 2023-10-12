Bones Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Family Friendly Patriotic Sports Bar and Grill
Location
1540 Fording Island Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Crazy Crab at Jarvis Creek
No Reviews
104 William Hilton Parkway Hilton Head, SC 29926
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island
Street Meet The American Tavern
4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
Gusto Ristorante
4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurant
More near Hilton Head Island