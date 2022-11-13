BONEYARD PUB & GRILLE 215 Bayview Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BONEYARD PUB & GRILLE

review star

No reviews yet

215 Bayview Rd

Mukwonago, WI 53149

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless - 8pc
Wings - 10pc
Bottle Neck Fries

Appetizers

Reuben Rolls

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$8.99

Gouda Bites

$8.99

Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Green Beans

$6.99

Pick 3 Combo

$19.99

Pick any 3 above

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

Chili Cheese Nacho - Half

$8.99

Chili Cheese Nacho - Full

$12.99

Korean Meatballs

$10.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Burgers

Avocado Bacon

$14.99

Big Boy

$19.99

Black & Bleu

$13.99

Boneyard

$13.99

Bourbon

$13.99

Cowboy

$13.99

Hangover

$14.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Southwest

$14.99

Wisconsin

$11.99

Dinners

Beer Battered Cod

$10.99

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$16.99

Southern Fried Chicken

$11.99

Bourbon Smothered Chicken

$14.99

BBQ Pork Potato

$8.99

Cajun Potato

$8.99

Loaded Potato

$6.99

Brew Master Potato

$7.99

4pc Tender Basket

$8.99

8pc Tender Basket

$12.99

Food Specials

Thanksgiving Eggrolls

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread

$9.99

Battered Sushi

$13.99

Kids Meal

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Paninis

Four Cheese Panini

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Panini

$10.99

French Dip Panini

$12.99

Turkey Avocado Panini

$11.99

Reuben Panini

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$9.99

Cheddar Brat Panini

$10.99

BBQ Pork Panini

$10.99

Pasta

Wisconsin Mac

$9.99

Bacon Mac

$11.99

Memphis Mac

$13.99

Ultimate WI Mac

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99

Popeye Mac

$11.99

Cajun Pasta

$12.99

Pasta & Meatballs

$10.99

Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$13.00

Full Rack Ribs

$22.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Asian Salad

$11.99

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.99

Homerun

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben

$12.99

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Bourbon Prime

$12.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

Prime Rib

$12.99

Ultimate BLT

$10.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Side

Potato Chips

$2.49

Bottle Neck Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Boneyard Beans

$2.99

Mixed Vegetables

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Hash Brown Wedges

$3.49

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Boneyard Chili

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Cowboy Chili

$5.49

Potato Pancake

$3.99

Boneyard Beans Quart

$9.99

Wings

Wings - 5pc

$6.99

Wings - 10pc

$13.49

Wings - 15pc

$17.99

Wings - 20pc

$22.99

Wings - 35pc

$39.99

Wings - 50pc

$52.99

Wings - 100pc

$99.99

Boneless - 4pc

$5.99

Boneless - 8pc

$10.99

Boneless - 14pc

$18.99

Boneless - 24pc

$29.99

Boneless - 48pc

$49.99

Wraps

Asian Wrap

$11.99

Bangin' Avocado Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.99

BBQ Pork Wrap

$10.99

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Bourbon Salmon Wrap

$16.99

California Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Jamaican Wrap

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Add on's

Add On's

DESSERT

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Deep Fried Cookie Dough

$4.99

Cake & Ice Cream

$4.99

Apple Pie

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Clothing

T-Shirt SM-XL

$17.00

T-Shirt XXL+

$20.00

Hoodie SM-XL

$32.00

Hoodie XXL+

$35.00

Sauces

Pint Sauce

$10.00

Quart Sauce

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Bayview Rd, Mukwonago, WI 53149

