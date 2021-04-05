Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boneyard 1099 Capitol Street

422 Reviews

$$

1099 Capitol Street

Eagle, CO 81631

Order Again

Cocktails

Mayer Gulch Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Ginger Beer (Option to change liquor choice, scroll down below)

Second Gulch Peach Mule

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Third Gulch Mule

$13.00

Stoli Blueberry Vodka, Muddled Blueberries, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Boneyard Margarita

$13.00

Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave Nectar, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Sour Mix, Triple Sec

Easy Rider Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Soda Water

Pipeline Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave Nectar, Fresh squeezed lime juice, Sour Mix, Triple Sec, Fresh Jalapenos, Tajin Salt

Hillbilly Peach Whiskey Lemonade

$12.00

Three Sisters Strawberry Gin Smash

$13.00

Hendricks Gin, Lime Juice, Soda

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$13.00

Woodford Reserve, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Cherries

Old Fashioned

$13.00

10th Mountain Whiskey, Cherry Bitters, Simple Syrup, Club Soda

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito🌿

$13.00

Sangria, Red

$11.00

Sangria, White

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$11.00

Lavender Lemon Drop🍋

$13.00

Peach Mule

$12.00Out of stock

John Daly

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Pumpkin Mule🍁🎃

$14.00

Pumpkin Martini🍁

$14.00

Carmel Apple🍏

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Beer

Guiness

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00

Titan

$7.00

Colorado Native Amber Lager

$7.00

Sippin' Pretty Fruited Sour

$7.00

Mama's Little Pils

$7.00

Mtn Time Lager

$7.00

90 Shilling Amber Red Ale

$7.00

805 Blonde

$7.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Octoberfest

$7.00

Graham Cracker Porter

$8.00

Pitcher Coors

$12.00

Pitcher Mix

$24.00

Coors (BTL)

$5.00

Coors Light (BTL)

$5.00

Budweiser (BTL)

$5.50

Bud Light (BTL)

$5.50

Miller Light (BTL)

$5.50

Michelob Ultra (BTL)

$6.00

Corona (BTL)

$6.00

Stella (BTL)

$6.00

Modello (BTL)

$6.00

Angry Orchard (BTL)

$6.00

St. Pauli NA

$5.00

Coors Edge

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer (BTL)

$5.00

Atomic Pumpkin

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

House Cab

$8.00

Chemistry Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bread and Butter Cab

$12.00

House Cab Canyon Rd (BTL)

$30.00

House Pinot The Seeker (BTL)

$30.00Out of stock

House Merlot Canyon Rd (BTL)

$30.00Out of stock

Chemistry PN (BTL)

$42.00

Deseno Malbec (BTL)

$30.00Out of stock

Bread and Butter Cab (BTL)

$42.00

Clayhouse Red Blend

Out of stock

Clayhouse Red Blend (BTL)

$27.00Out of stock

House Chard

$8.00

La Crema

$12.00

Gancia PG

$9.00

Haymaker Sauv Blanc (6oz)

$9.00

House Chard Canyon RD (BTL)

$30.00

Sonoma Cutrer (BTL)

$42.00

Haymaker SB (BTL)

$30.00

Gancia PG (BTL)

$30.00

Champion SB (BTL)

$27.00Out of stock

Geisen Btl

$30.00Out of stock

House Pinot Grigio Canyon RD (BTL)

$28.00Out of stock

Ruffino PG (BTL)

$30.00Out of stock

1749 Rose

$10.00

1749 Rose (BTL)

$30.00

Zonin Prosecco (GLS)

$10.00

Zonin Prosecco (BTL)

$37.00Out of stock

Korbel Split (GLS)

$8.00Out of stock

Bellini

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka Finlandia

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Stoli Rasberry

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Citrus

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Strawberry

$10.00Out of stock

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Cherry

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel Orange

$12.00

Ketel Citrus

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00Out of stock

Belvedere Peach

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

44 North

$8.00

10th Mtn

$10.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$10.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Well Vodka Finlandia (DBL)

$11.00

Stoli (DBL)

$13.00

Stoli Vanilla (DBL)

$13.00

Stoli Rasberry (DBL)

$13.00

Stoli Blueberry (DBL)

$13.00

Stoli Citrus (DBL)

$13.00

Stoli Orange (DBL)

$13.00

Stoli Strawberry (DBL)

$13.00Out of stock

Tito's (DBL)

$13.00

Grey Goose (DBL)

$14.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Cherry (DBL)

$14.00Out of stock

Ketel One (DBL)

$14.00

Ketel Orange (DBL)

$14.00

Ketel Citrus (DBL)

$14.00

Belvedere (DBL)

$14.00Out of stock

Belvedere Peach (DBL)

$14.00

Deep Eddy (DBL)

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red (DBL)

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea (DBL)

$12.00

44 North (DBL)

$12.00Out of stock

10th Mtn (DBL)

$14.00

Well Gin New Amsterdam

$8.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Well Gin New Amsterdam (DBL)

$8.00

Beefeater (DBL)

$13.00

Bombay (DBL)

$14.00

Bombay Saphire (DBL)

$14.00

Hendricks (DBL)

$14.00

Tanqueray (DBL)

$13.00

Tanqueray 10 (DBL)

$14.00

Well Rum Bayou White

$8.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$9.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi 8

$10.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan Coconut

$9.00Out of stock

Gosling's

$9.00Out of stock

Meyers Dark

$9.00

Bayou Spiced

$9.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan Spiced

$9.00

Well Rum Flor de Cana

$6.00Out of stock

Kraken Dark Rum

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Well Rum Flor de Cana (DBL)

$11.00

Bacardi (DBL)

$13.00

Bacardi Limon (DBL)

$13.00

Bacardi 8 (DBL)

$14.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan Spiced (DBL)

$13.00

Captain Morgan Coconut (DBL)

$13.00Out of stock

Gosling's (DBL)

$13.00Out of stock

Meyers Dark (DBL)

$13.00

Bayou Spiced (DBL)

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Chair Coconut (DBL)

$12.00Out of stock

Well Tequila el Jimador

$8.00

el Jimador Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Milagro Reserve Anejo

$13.00

Milagro Reserve Reposado

$13.00

Suerte Anejo

$11.00

Suerte Silver

$11.00

Herradura Ultra

$15.00

Mijenta Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Well Tequila el Jimador (DBL)

$10.00

el Jimador Reposado (DBL)

$12.00

Milagro Silver (DBL)

$12.00

Milagro Reposado (DBL)

$16.00

Don Julio Silver (DBL)

$13.00

Herradura Silver (DBL)

$9.00Out of stock

Herradura Anejo (DBL)

$11.00

Herradura Reposada (DBL)

$13.00

Patron Silver (DBL)

$13.00

Casamigos (DBL)

$18.00

Well Whiskey Old Forester

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Rye

$11.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Apple

$8.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

10th Mtn

$10.00

10th Mn Rye

$13.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Breckenridge

$11.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Slane

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Proper 12

$10.00

Well Whiskey Old Forester (DBL)

$7.00

Jack Daniels (DBL)

$11.00

Jack Rye (DBL)

$12.00

Jack Honey (DBL)

$11.00

Jack Apple (DBL)

$11.00

Jack Fire (DBL)

$11.00

Jim Beam (DBL)

$12.00

Woodford Reserve (DBL)

$13.00

Makers Mark (DBL)

$13.00

10th Mtn (DBL)

$13.00

10th Mn Rye (DBL)

$14.00

Bulleit (DBL)

$14.00

Bulleit Rye (DBL)

$15.00

Pendleton (DBL)

$14.00

Breckenridge (DBL)

$14.00

Canadian Club (DBL)

$12.00

Slane (DBL)

$102.00

Jameson (DBL)

$12.00Out of stock

Crown Royal (DBL)

$13.00

Well Scotch Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Dewars

$9.00

Macallan

$13.00

Well Scotch Johnny Walker Red (DBL)

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black (DBL)

$10.00

Dewars (DBL)

$12.00

Macallan (DBL)

$16.00

Well Bols

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00Out of stock

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Luxardo

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno (DBL)

$9.00

Aperol (DBL)

$13.00Out of stock

Campari (DBL)

$12.00

Cointreau (DBL)

$9.00

Drambuie (DBL)

$11.00

Frangelico (DBL)

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate (DBL)

$11.00

Grand Marnier (DBL)

$13.00

Bailey's (DBL)

$13.00

Jagermeister (DBL)

$12.00

Kahlua (DBL)

$11.00

Rumchatta (DBL)

$12.00

Chambord (DBL)

$11.00

Rumplemintz (DBL)

$12.00

Sambuca (DBL)

$13.00

Sweet Vermouth (DBL)

$9.00

Dry Vermouth (DBL)

$9.00

Luxardo (DBL)

$12.00

St. Germain (DBL)

$12.00

NA Beverages

Gatorade

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Vanilla Italian soda

$5.99

Rasberry Italian soda

$5.99

Peach Italian soda

$5.99

Strawberry Italian soda

$5.99

Kiwi Italian soda

$5.99

Lime Italian soda

$5.99

Coconut italian

$5.99

Mango Italian soda

$5.99

Passionfruit Italian soda

$5.99

Tangerine Italian soda

$5.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Arnie Palmer

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Apple Cider

$2.99Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mtn. Dew

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family Friendly and Affordable Local Dining in Eagle, CO

Location

1099 Capitol Street, Eagle, CO 81631

Directions

Gallery
Boneyard image
Boneyard image
Boneyard image

