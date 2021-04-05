Boneyard 1099 Capitol Street
422 Reviews
$$
1099 Capitol Street
Eagle, CO 81631
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
Mayer Gulch Mule
Tito's Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Ginger Beer (Option to change liquor choice, scroll down below)
Second Gulch Peach Mule
Deep Eddy Peach Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
Third Gulch Mule
Stoli Blueberry Vodka, Muddled Blueberries, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
Boneyard Margarita
Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave Nectar, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Sour Mix, Triple Sec
Easy Rider Skinny Margarita
Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Soda Water
Pipeline Spicy Margarita
Herradura Silver Tequila, Agave Nectar, Fresh squeezed lime juice, Sour Mix, Triple Sec, Fresh Jalapenos, Tajin Salt
Hillbilly Peach Whiskey Lemonade
Three Sisters Strawberry Gin Smash
Hendricks Gin, Lime Juice, Soda
Bloody Mary
Manhattan
Woodford Reserve, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters, Cherries
Old Fashioned
10th Mountain Whiskey, Cherry Bitters, Simple Syrup, Club Soda
Blueberry Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Greyhound
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mimosa
Mojito🌿
Sangria, Red
Sangria, White
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Lavender Lemon Drop🍋
Peach Mule
John Daly
Hot Toddy
Spiked Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Mule🍁🎃
Pumpkin Martini🍁
Carmel Apple🍏
Aperol Spritz
Beer
Guiness
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Hazy Little Thing IPA
Titan
Colorado Native Amber Lager
Sippin' Pretty Fruited Sour
Mama's Little Pils
Mtn Time Lager
90 Shilling Amber Red Ale
805 Blonde
Blue Moon Belgian White
Pacifico
Octoberfest
Graham Cracker Porter
Pitcher Coors
Pitcher Mix
Coors (BTL)
Coors Light (BTL)
Budweiser (BTL)
Bud Light (BTL)
Miller Light (BTL)
Michelob Ultra (BTL)
Corona (BTL)
Stella (BTL)
Modello (BTL)
Angry Orchard (BTL)
St. Pauli NA
Coors Edge
High Noon Seltzer (BTL)
Atomic Pumpkin
Wine
House Cab
Chemistry Pinot Noir
Bread and Butter Cab
House Cab Canyon Rd (BTL)
House Pinot The Seeker (BTL)
House Merlot Canyon Rd (BTL)
Chemistry PN (BTL)
Deseno Malbec (BTL)
Bread and Butter Cab (BTL)
Clayhouse Red Blend
Clayhouse Red Blend (BTL)
House Chard
La Crema
Gancia PG
Haymaker Sauv Blanc (6oz)
House Chard Canyon RD (BTL)
Sonoma Cutrer (BTL)
Haymaker SB (BTL)
Gancia PG (BTL)
Champion SB (BTL)
Geisen Btl
House Pinot Grigio Canyon RD (BTL)
Ruffino PG (BTL)
1749 Rose
1749 Rose (BTL)
Zonin Prosecco (GLS)
Zonin Prosecco (BTL)
Korbel Split (GLS)
Bellini
Liquor
Well Vodka Finlandia
Stoli
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Rasberry
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Citrus
Stoli Orange
Stoli Strawberry
Tito's
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Cherry
Ketel One
Ketel Orange
Ketel Citrus
Belvedere
Belvedere Peach
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
44 North
10th Mtn
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Lemon
Well Vodka Finlandia (DBL)
Stoli (DBL)
Stoli Vanilla (DBL)
Stoli Rasberry (DBL)
Stoli Blueberry (DBL)
Stoli Citrus (DBL)
Stoli Orange (DBL)
Stoli Strawberry (DBL)
Tito's (DBL)
Grey Goose (DBL)
Grey Goose Cherry (DBL)
Ketel One (DBL)
Ketel Orange (DBL)
Ketel Citrus (DBL)
Belvedere (DBL)
Belvedere Peach (DBL)
Deep Eddy (DBL)
Deep Eddy Ruby Red (DBL)
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea (DBL)
44 North (DBL)
10th Mtn (DBL)
Well Gin New Amsterdam
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Tanqueray 10
Well Gin New Amsterdam (DBL)
Beefeater (DBL)
Bombay (DBL)
Bombay Saphire (DBL)
Hendricks (DBL)
Tanqueray (DBL)
Tanqueray 10 (DBL)
Well Rum Bayou White
Blue Chair Coconut
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi 8
Captain Morgan Coconut
Gosling's
Meyers Dark
Bayou Spiced
Captain Morgan Spiced
Well Rum Flor de Cana
Kraken Dark Rum
Malibu
Well Rum Flor de Cana (DBL)
Bacardi (DBL)
Bacardi Limon (DBL)
Bacardi 8 (DBL)
Captain Morgan Spiced (DBL)
Captain Morgan Coconut (DBL)
Gosling's (DBL)
Meyers Dark (DBL)
Bayou Spiced (DBL)
Blue Chair Coconut (DBL)
Well Tequila el Jimador
el Jimador Reposado
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Herradura Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Reposado
Patron Silver
Mezcal
Milagro Reserve Anejo
Milagro Reserve Reposado
Suerte Anejo
Suerte Silver
Herradura Ultra
Mijenta Reposado
Casamigos
Well Tequila el Jimador (DBL)
el Jimador Reposado (DBL)
Milagro Silver (DBL)
Milagro Reposado (DBL)
Don Julio Silver (DBL)
Herradura Silver (DBL)
Herradura Anejo (DBL)
Herradura Reposada (DBL)
Patron Silver (DBL)
Casamigos (DBL)
Well Whiskey Old Forester
Jack Daniels
Jack Rye
Jack Honey
Jack Apple
Jack Fire
Jim Beam
Woodford Reserve
Makers Mark
10th Mtn
10th Mn Rye
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Pendleton
Breckenridge
Canadian Club
Slane
Jameson
Crown Royal
Skrewball
Proper 12
Well Whiskey Old Forester (DBL)
Jack Daniels (DBL)
Jack Rye (DBL)
Jack Honey (DBL)
Jack Apple (DBL)
Jack Fire (DBL)
Jim Beam (DBL)
Woodford Reserve (DBL)
Makers Mark (DBL)
10th Mtn (DBL)
10th Mn Rye (DBL)
Bulleit (DBL)
Bulleit Rye (DBL)
Pendleton (DBL)
Breckenridge (DBL)
Canadian Club (DBL)
Slane (DBL)
Jameson (DBL)
Crown Royal (DBL)
Well Scotch Johnny Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Dewars
Macallan
Well Scotch Johnny Walker Red (DBL)
Johnnie Walker Black (DBL)
Dewars (DBL)
Macallan (DBL)
Well Bols
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Bailey's
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Rumchatta
Chambord
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Sweet Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
Luxardo
St. Germain
Fireball
Tuaca
Amaretto Di Saronno (DBL)
Aperol (DBL)
Campari (DBL)
Cointreau (DBL)
Drambuie (DBL)
Frangelico (DBL)
Godiva Chocolate (DBL)
Grand Marnier (DBL)
Bailey's (DBL)
Jagermeister (DBL)
Kahlua (DBL)
Rumchatta (DBL)
Chambord (DBL)
Rumplemintz (DBL)
Sambuca (DBL)
Sweet Vermouth (DBL)
Dry Vermouth (DBL)
Luxardo (DBL)
St. Germain (DBL)
NA Beverages
Gatorade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Vanilla Italian soda
Rasberry Italian soda
Peach Italian soda
Strawberry Italian soda
Kiwi Italian soda
Lime Italian soda
Coconut italian
Mango Italian soda
Passionfruit Italian soda
Tangerine Italian soda
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Tea
Arnie Palmer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Hot Apple Cider
Grapefruit Juice
Ginger Beer
Strawberry Lemonade
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Mtn. Dew
Club Soda
Tonic
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Family Friendly and Affordable Local Dining in Eagle, CO
1099 Capitol Street, Eagle, CO 81631