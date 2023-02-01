Restaurant header imageView gallery

BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

130 Elk Ave

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Blanco
Mix & Match Tacos x3
Tres Tacos

Appetizers

Queso Blanco

$9.00

a warm blend of melted cheese and mild chiles, fresh tortilla chips

DIY Guacamole

$17.00

fresh avocados, garlic, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, lime, in a giant stone molcajete, smashing required

Elote

$14.00

roasted corn, spices, cotija, aioli, crema, cilantro, lime, served warm in hot cast iron with fresh chips

Southwest Caeser Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, southwest caesar dressing, parmesean, charred corn, croutons

Plantain Tostadas

$16.00

Baja Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sides

beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili

Salsa TOGO

$6.00

Green - roasted tomatillo, garlic Yellow - pineapple, habanero Red - roasted tomato, chipotle Served w/ Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips

Kale Mango Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$21.00

seasoned shredded chicken, cheese, charred tomatillo sauce, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, taqueria salsa

Spinach & Portobello Enchiladas

$22.00

sauteed spinach, roasted portobello, cheese, red enchilada sauce, taqueria salsa, cilantro, zesty totopo

Carnitas Enchiladas

$24.00

slow cooked pork, charred pineapple, grilled jalapeño, mexican cheese, chili verde, cilantro, lime crema

Cheese Enchiladas

$19.00

white corn tortillas, melted cheese, roasted tomatillo sauce

California Enchiladas

$25.00

Sides

beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili

Tacos

Tres Tacos

$20.00

served on flour tortillas add beans and rice +5

Mix & Match Tacos x2

$16.00

Mix & Match Tacos x3

$22.00

served on flour tortillas add beans and rice +5

Solo Carnitas Taco

$8.00

crispy roasted pork, onion, salsa verde, cilantro 8ea 20(x3)

Solo Seitan Taco

$8.00

teriyaki glaze seitan, cabbage, lime 7ea 18(x3)

Solo Shrimp Taco

$8.00

blackened shrimp, shaved cabbage, guasacaca sauce, pickled ginger, cilantro 8ea 20(x3)

Solo Pollo Tinga Taco

$8.00

pulled chicken, taqueria salsa, shaved cabbage, cotija, cilantro 7ea 18(x3)

Solo Fish Taco

$8.00

blackened fish, cabbage, mango salsa, crema, cilantro 8ea 20(x3)

Solo Beef Taco

$8.00

seasoned grilled steak, guasacaca, onion, cilantro, lime 8ea 20(x3)

Sides

beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili

Bowls

Bonez Bowl - CHICKEN

$18.00

seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro

Bonez Bowl - CARNITAS

$19.00

seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro

Bonez Bowl - PORTO

$18.00

seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro

Bonez Bowl - Beef

$19.00

seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro

Bonez Bowl - SHRIMP

$21.00

seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro

Carlos Fish Bowl

$21.00

blackened fish, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, kale slaw, guasacaca, pico, mango salsa, cilantro, lime

El Diablo Vegan Bowl

$19.00

rice, cabbage, slaw, teriyaki glaze seitan, mango salsa, taqueria salsa, green onions, lime

Sides

beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken

$25.00

sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema

Fajitas Portobello

$25.00

sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema

Fajitas Shrimp

$28.00

sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema

Fajitas Steak

$28.00

sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema

Fajitas Steak Surf & Turf

$36.00

Fajitas ELK

$41.00

Fajitas ELK Surf & Turf

$49.00

Fajitas Steak & Chicken

$32.00

sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema

Fajitas Steak & Porto

$32.00

sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema

Fajitas Chicken & Porto

$32.00

sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema

Sides

beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili

Quesadilla Salad

Quesadilla Salad NO MEAT

$18.00

entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch

Quesadilla Salad CHICKEN

$23.00

entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch

Quesadilla Salad PORTO

$23.00

entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch

Quesadilla Salad STEAK

$25.00

entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch

Quesadilla Salad FISH

$25.00

entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch

Quesadilla Salad SHRIMP

$25.00

entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch

Sides

beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili

Desserts

Churros

$10.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Strawberry Slushie

$8.00

Kids Lemonade Slushie

$8.00

Kids Horchata

$8.00

Kids Hot Cider

$6.00

Kids Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Kids Food

Mini Chicken Burrito

$10.00

chicken & cheese, flour tortilla, rice & beans

Kids Burrito Bowl

$10.00

spanish rice, black beans, shredded chicken, cheese

Boring Tacos

$10.00

chicken or pork tacos (x2) with just cheese, rice & beans (no spice, no sauce, etc.)

Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla

$10.00

flour tortilla, chicken & cheese, rice & beans

Kids CHEESE Quesadilla

$10.00

flour tortilla, chicken & cheese, rice & beans

Chicken & Avocado

$10.00

half an avocado with grilled chicken, rice & beans

Margaritas

Bonez Marg

$12.00

100% agave tequila, triple-sec, agave nectar, fresh lime, rocks, salt

Silver Queen TALL

$17.00

Silver Queen short

$14.00

Scorpion

$13.00

Habanero and pineapple infused tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, spicy salt

Cadillac

$17.00

Corazon anejo tequila, grand marnier, fresh pressed lime, fresh orange

CB Ranch Water

$25.00

Double shot of casamigos silver tequila on the rocks, fresh squeezed lime & 12oz topo-chico on the side

Mexican Mule

$15.00

Herradura silver tequila, fever tree ginger beer, fresh pressed lime, in a stainless steel mug

La Paloma

$15.00

Herradura silver tequila, fresh pressed grapefruit, squirt

Hard Horchata

$15.00

Vanilla & cinnamon infused tequila, coffee liquor, housemade horchata

Waunita Hot Cider

$16.00

Hot apple cider, house infused cinammon tequila, whipped cream, cinnamon

Strawberry Sloshie

$14.00

Bones Marg SHORT

$9.00

Beer

IRWIN Cerveza (Draft)

$7.00

IRWIN Hazy IPA (Draft)

$7.00

(Brewed in Crested Butte!)

Tecate (Can)

$5.00

Coors Light (Can)

$6.00

Big B’s Hard Cider (Can)

$6.00

NA PBR (Can)

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet (Glass)

$9.00

Chardonnay (Glass)

$9.00

Nebbiolo (Bottle)

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$45.00

Tequila

SHOT Well Monte Alban Silver

$9.00

SHOT Monte Alban LOCAL

$5.00

SHOT Arte NOM Silver

$12.00

SHOT Avion Silver

$12.00

SHOT Azunia Silver

$12.00

SHOT Chamucos Silver

$12.00

SHOT Chinaco Silver

$12.00

SHOT Herradura SIlver

$12.00

SHOT Siete Leguas Silver

$12.00

SHOT Tapatio Silver

$12.00

SHOT Ocho SIlver

$12.00

SHOT Lapis Silver

$12.00

SHOT Avion Repo

$12.00

SHOT Chamucos Repo

$12.00

SHOT Siete Leguas Repo

$12.00

SHOT Tapatio Repo

$12.00

SHOT Bozal Espadin

$12.00

SHOT Del Maguey Joven

$12.00

SHOT Illegal Joven

$12.00

SHOT Illegal Reposado

$12.00

SHOT Los Vecinos Espadin

$12.00

SHOT El Silencio

$12.00

SHOT Vago Espadin

$12.00

SHOT Madre Ensamble

$12.00

SHOT Madre Espadin

$12.00

MRG 21 Seeds

$20.00

MRG Arte NOM

$20.00

MRG Avion

$20.00

MRG Azunia

$20.00

MRG Chamuco

$20.00

MRG Chinaco

$20.00

MRG Herradura

$20.00

MRG Siete Leguas

$20.00

MRG Tapatio

$20.00

MRG Ocho

$20.00

MRG Lapis

$20.00

MRG Avion

$20.00

MRG Chamucos

$20.00

MRG Siete Leguas

$20.00

MRG Tapatio

$20.00

MRG Bozal Espadin

$20.00

MRG Del Maguey Joven

$20.00

MRG Illegal Joven

$20.00

MRG Illegal Reposado

$20.00

MRG Los Vecinos, Espadin

$20.00

MRG El Silencio

$20.00

MRG Vago, Espadin

$20.00

MRG Madre, Ensemble

$20.00

MRG Madre, Espadin

$20.00

SHOT Casamigos Silver

$14.00

SHOT Casa Dragones Silver

$14.00

SHOT Codigo Silver

$14.00

SHOT DeLEON Platinum Silver

$14.00

SHOT Don Julio Silver

$14.00

SHOT Forteleza Silver

$14.00

SHOT Patron Silver

$14.00

SHOT Azunia Repo

$14.00

SHOT Casamigos Repo

$14.00

SHOT Codigo Repo

$14.00

SHOT Codigo Rosa

$14.00

SHOT Chinaco Repo

$14.00

SHOT Don Julio Repo

$14.00

SHOT Ocho Repo

$18.00

SHOT Lapis Repo

$14.00

SHOT Patron Repo

$14.00

SHOT Chamucos Anejo

$14.00

SHOT Chinaco Anejo

$14.00

SHOT Siete Leguas Anejo

$14.00

SHOT Tapatio Anejo

$14.00

MRG Casamigos

$24.00

MRG Casa Dragones

$24.00

MRG Codigo

$24.00

MRG DeLEON Platinum

$24.00

MRG Don Julio

$24.00

MRG Patron

$24.00

MRG Azunia

$24.00

MRG Casamigos

$24.00

MRG Codigo

$24.00

MRG Codigo Rosa

$24.00

MRG Chinaco

$24.00

MRG Don Julio

$24.00

MRG Ocho Repo

$32.00

MRG Lapis

$24.00

MRG Patron

$24.00

MRG Chamucos

$24.00

MRG Chinaco

$24.00

MRG Siete Leguas

$24.00

SHOT Clase Azul Silver

$18.00

SHOT Grand Mayan Silver

$18.00

SHOT Avion Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Azunia Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Arte Nom Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Codigo Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

SHOT El Mayor Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Ocho Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Lapis Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Patron Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Bozal Tobala

$18.00

SHOT Convite Artisian

$18.00

SHOT Illegal Anejo

$18.00

SHOT Vago Espadin Elote

$18.00

SHOT Fortaleza REPO

$18.00

SHOT Don Julio Primo

$18.00

MRG Clase Azul Silver

$32.00

MRG Grand Mayan Silver

$32.00

MRG Avion Anejo

$32.00

MRG Azunia Anejo

$32.00

MRG Arte Nom Anejo

$32.00

MRG Casamigos Anejo

$32.00

MRG Codigo Anejo

$32.00

MRG Don Julio Anejo

$32.00

MRG El Mayor Anejo

$32.00

MRG Ocho Anejo

$32.00

MRG Lapis Anejo

$32.00

MRG Patron Anejo

$32.00

MRG Bozal Tobala

$32.00

MRG Convite Artisian

$32.00

MRG Illegal Anejo

$32.00

MRG Vago Espadin Elote

$32.00

MRG Casamigos

$32.00

MRG Ocho Repo

$32.00

MRG Fortaleza Repo

$32.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$29.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$75.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$28.00

Tapatio Extra Anejo

$29.00

Codigo Extra Anejo

$68.00

Chamucos Extra Anejo

$25.00

Grand Mayan Extra Anejo

$25.00

Patron10 year

$45.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$22.00

Del Maguey Iberico

$32.00

Delirio Anejo

$28.00

El Jolgorio Tobala

$32.00

El Jolgorio Tobaziche

$32.00

GUC - Casa Dragones Silver, Chamucos Reposado, Azunia Anejo

$32.00

PVR - Codigo Repo, Casa Dragones Anejo, Grany Mayan Anejo

$42.00

OAX - El Silencio, Bozal Tobala, Vago Elote

$34.00

GDL - Clase Azul Repo, Don Julio 1942, Codigo Extra Anejo

$50.00

Bien Flight

$25.00

Super Bien Flight

$30.00

Mega Bien Flight

$40.00

Liquor

Vodka Titos

$12.00

Vodka Taaka

$10.00

Rum Well

$10.00

Bourbon KY Gentleman

$10.00

Gin Taaka

$10.00

Gin Woody Creek

$12.00

Rum Monanya

$12.00

Bourbon Hirsch

$12.00

Bourbon Woody Creek

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

NA Hot Chocolate

$6.00

NA Hot Cider

$6.00

NA Horchata (glass)

$8.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Strawberry Slushie

$8.00

Kids Lemonade Slushie

$8.00

Kids Horchata

$8.00

Mocktails

Virgin Bones Marg

$8.00

Virgin Scorpion

$8.00

Virgin Silver Queen

$8.00

Virgin Cadillac

$8.00

Stickers

Solo Sticker

$2.00

3 for 5 Sticker

$5.00

Shirts

Men's T Shirt

$24.00

Women's T Shirt

$24.00

Kid's T Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$35.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Tank Top

$24.00

Hats & Beanies

Beanie

$20.00

Cap

$30.00

Glassware

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Shot Glass (no tequila)

$12.00

Shot Glass (w/ Monte)

$15.00

Rocks Glass

$15.00

Tall Glass

$15.00

Guac Salt

Guac Salt Grinder

$20.00

Guac Salt Refill

$15.00

Guac Salt Combo

$40.00

Other Retail

Blanket Small

$25.00

Blanket Large

$30.00

Molcajete Small

$25.00

Molcajete Large

$45.00

Gift Bundle

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The art and interior design at BONEZ take many of its cues from the art of Jose Posada, and colorful, friendly Mexican folk art, both instrumental in defining the international recognition of Dia De Los Muertos. From wood block prints to the colorful calaveras that decorate our walls to our ever changing skeleton mascot you will find a visually exciting environment to enjoy a simple, yet eclectic menu.

Location

130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Public House - Crested Butte, Colorado
orange star4.4 • 78
202 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
The Slogar - Cluckingham Palace
orange star4.6 • 876
517 2nd st Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Mikey's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 234
611 Third Street Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte
orange starNo Reviews
500 Gothic Road Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Highlands Alehouse
orange star4.3 • 175
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext
The Crepe Shack Snowmass
orange starNo Reviews
61 Wood Road Snowmass Base Village, CO 81615
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crested Butte

Ryce Asian Bistro - Crested Butte, CO
orange star4.4 • 947
120 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
The Slogar - Cluckingham Palace
orange star4.6 • 876
517 2nd st Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Mikey's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 234
611 Third Street Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Public House - Crested Butte, Colorado
orange star4.4 • 78
202 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crested Butte
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston