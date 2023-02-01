- Home
BONEZ Tequila Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
130 Elk Ave
Crested Butte, CO 81224
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso Blanco
a warm blend of melted cheese and mild chiles, fresh tortilla chips
DIY Guacamole
fresh avocados, garlic, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, lime, in a giant stone molcajete, smashing required
Elote
roasted corn, spices, cotija, aioli, crema, cilantro, lime, served warm in hot cast iron with fresh chips
Southwest Caeser Salad
romaine lettuce, southwest caesar dressing, parmesean, charred corn, croutons
Plantain Tostadas
Baja Chicken Salad
Sides
beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili
Salsa TOGO
Green - roasted tomatillo, garlic Yellow - pineapple, habanero Red - roasted tomato, chipotle Served w/ Housemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Kale Mango Salad
Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
seasoned shredded chicken, cheese, charred tomatillo sauce, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, taqueria salsa
Spinach & Portobello Enchiladas
sauteed spinach, roasted portobello, cheese, red enchilada sauce, taqueria salsa, cilantro, zesty totopo
Carnitas Enchiladas
slow cooked pork, charred pineapple, grilled jalapeño, mexican cheese, chili verde, cilantro, lime crema
Cheese Enchiladas
white corn tortillas, melted cheese, roasted tomatillo sauce
California Enchiladas
Sides
beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili
Tacos
Tres Tacos
served on flour tortillas add beans and rice +5
Mix & Match Tacos x2
Mix & Match Tacos x3
served on flour tortillas add beans and rice +5
Solo Carnitas Taco
crispy roasted pork, onion, salsa verde, cilantro 8ea 20(x3)
Solo Seitan Taco
teriyaki glaze seitan, cabbage, lime 7ea 18(x3)
Solo Shrimp Taco
blackened shrimp, shaved cabbage, guasacaca sauce, pickled ginger, cilantro 8ea 20(x3)
Solo Pollo Tinga Taco
pulled chicken, taqueria salsa, shaved cabbage, cotija, cilantro 7ea 18(x3)
Solo Fish Taco
blackened fish, cabbage, mango salsa, crema, cilantro 8ea 20(x3)
Solo Beef Taco
seasoned grilled steak, guasacaca, onion, cilantro, lime 8ea 20(x3)
Sides
beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili
Bowls
Bonez Bowl - CHICKEN
seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro
Bonez Bowl - CARNITAS
seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro
Bonez Bowl - PORTO
seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro
Bonez Bowl - Beef
seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro
Bonez Bowl - SHRIMP
seasoned black beans, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, pico crema, cheese, cilantro
Carlos Fish Bowl
blackened fish, spanish rice, shredded cabbage, kale slaw, guasacaca, pico, mango salsa, cilantro, lime
El Diablo Vegan Bowl
rice, cabbage, slaw, teriyaki glaze seitan, mango salsa, taqueria salsa, green onions, lime
Sides
beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili
Fajitas
Fajitas Chicken
sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema
Fajitas Portobello
sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema
Fajitas Shrimp
sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema
Fajitas Steak
sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema
Fajitas Steak Surf & Turf
Fajitas ELK
Fajitas ELK Surf & Turf
Fajitas Steak & Chicken
sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema
Fajitas Steak & Porto
sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema
Fajitas Chicken & Porto
sizzling hot, with flour tortillas, grilled onions, peppers, pico-de-gallo, pickled red onion, shredded cheese, crema
Sides
beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili
Quesadilla Salad
Quesadilla Salad NO MEAT
entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch
Quesadilla Salad CHICKEN
entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch
Quesadilla Salad PORTO
entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch
Quesadilla Salad STEAK
entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch
Quesadilla Salad FISH
entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch
Quesadilla Salad SHRIMP
entree portion of mixed greens, pico-de-gallo, corn, pepitas, avocado, served on a warm open-face flour tortilla with melted cheese and black beans, southwest ranch
Sides
beans, spanish rice, beans & rice, 1/2 avocado, flour tortillas, queso blanco, kale slaw, chimichurri, green chili
Desserts
Kids Drinks
Kids Food
Mini Chicken Burrito
chicken & cheese, flour tortilla, rice & beans
Kids Burrito Bowl
spanish rice, black beans, shredded chicken, cheese
Boring Tacos
chicken or pork tacos (x2) with just cheese, rice & beans (no spice, no sauce, etc.)
Kids CHICKEN Quesadilla
flour tortilla, chicken & cheese, rice & beans
Kids CHEESE Quesadilla
flour tortilla, chicken & cheese, rice & beans
Chicken & Avocado
half an avocado with grilled chicken, rice & beans
Margaritas
Bonez Marg
100% agave tequila, triple-sec, agave nectar, fresh lime, rocks, salt
Silver Queen TALL
Silver Queen short
Scorpion
Habanero and pineapple infused tequila, triple sec, fresh lime, spicy salt
Cadillac
Corazon anejo tequila, grand marnier, fresh pressed lime, fresh orange
CB Ranch Water
Double shot of casamigos silver tequila on the rocks, fresh squeezed lime & 12oz topo-chico on the side
Mexican Mule
Herradura silver tequila, fever tree ginger beer, fresh pressed lime, in a stainless steel mug
La Paloma
Herradura silver tequila, fresh pressed grapefruit, squirt
Hard Horchata
Vanilla & cinnamon infused tequila, coffee liquor, housemade horchata
Waunita Hot Cider
Hot apple cider, house infused cinammon tequila, whipped cream, cinnamon
Strawberry Sloshie
Bones Marg SHORT
Beer
Wine
Tequila
SHOT Well Monte Alban Silver
SHOT Monte Alban LOCAL
SHOT Arte NOM Silver
SHOT Avion Silver
SHOT Azunia Silver
SHOT Chamucos Silver
SHOT Chinaco Silver
SHOT Herradura SIlver
SHOT Siete Leguas Silver
SHOT Tapatio Silver
SHOT Ocho SIlver
SHOT Lapis Silver
SHOT Avion Repo
SHOT Chamucos Repo
SHOT Siete Leguas Repo
SHOT Tapatio Repo
SHOT Bozal Espadin
SHOT Del Maguey Joven
SHOT Illegal Joven
SHOT Illegal Reposado
SHOT Los Vecinos Espadin
SHOT El Silencio
SHOT Vago Espadin
SHOT Madre Ensamble
SHOT Madre Espadin
MRG 21 Seeds
MRG Arte NOM
MRG Avion
MRG Azunia
MRG Chamuco
MRG Chinaco
MRG Herradura
MRG Siete Leguas
MRG Tapatio
MRG Ocho
MRG Lapis
MRG Avion
MRG Chamucos
MRG Siete Leguas
MRG Tapatio
MRG Bozal Espadin
MRG Del Maguey Joven
MRG Illegal Joven
MRG Illegal Reposado
MRG Los Vecinos, Espadin
MRG El Silencio
MRG Vago, Espadin
MRG Madre, Ensemble
MRG Madre, Espadin
SHOT Casamigos Silver
SHOT Casa Dragones Silver
SHOT Codigo Silver
SHOT DeLEON Platinum Silver
SHOT Don Julio Silver
SHOT Forteleza Silver
SHOT Patron Silver
SHOT Azunia Repo
SHOT Casamigos Repo
SHOT Codigo Repo
SHOT Codigo Rosa
SHOT Chinaco Repo
SHOT Don Julio Repo
SHOT Ocho Repo
SHOT Lapis Repo
SHOT Patron Repo
SHOT Chamucos Anejo
SHOT Chinaco Anejo
SHOT Siete Leguas Anejo
SHOT Tapatio Anejo
MRG Casamigos
MRG Casa Dragones
MRG Codigo
MRG DeLEON Platinum
MRG Don Julio
MRG Patron
MRG Azunia
MRG Casamigos
MRG Codigo
MRG Codigo Rosa
MRG Chinaco
MRG Don Julio
MRG Ocho Repo
MRG Lapis
MRG Patron
MRG Chamucos
MRG Chinaco
MRG Siete Leguas
SHOT Clase Azul Silver
SHOT Grand Mayan Silver
SHOT Avion Anejo
SHOT Azunia Anejo
SHOT Arte Nom Anejo
SHOT Casamigos Anejo
SHOT Codigo Anejo
SHOT Don Julio Anejo
SHOT El Mayor Anejo
SHOT Ocho Anejo
SHOT Lapis Anejo
SHOT Patron Anejo
SHOT Bozal Tobala
SHOT Convite Artisian
SHOT Illegal Anejo
SHOT Vago Espadin Elote
SHOT Fortaleza REPO
SHOT Don Julio Primo
MRG Clase Azul Silver
MRG Grand Mayan Silver
MRG Avion Anejo
MRG Azunia Anejo
MRG Arte Nom Anejo
MRG Casamigos Anejo
MRG Codigo Anejo
MRG Don Julio Anejo
MRG El Mayor Anejo
MRG Ocho Anejo
MRG Lapis Anejo
MRG Patron Anejo
MRG Bozal Tobala
MRG Convite Artisian
MRG Illegal Anejo
MRG Vago Espadin Elote
MRG Casamigos
MRG Ocho Repo
MRG Fortaleza Repo
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Casa Dragones Anejo
Tapatio Extra Anejo
Codigo Extra Anejo
Chamucos Extra Anejo
Grand Mayan Extra Anejo
Patron10 year
Patron Extra Anejo
Del Maguey Iberico
Delirio Anejo
El Jolgorio Tobala
El Jolgorio Tobaziche
GUC - Casa Dragones Silver, Chamucos Reposado, Azunia Anejo
PVR - Codigo Repo, Casa Dragones Anejo, Grany Mayan Anejo
OAX - El Silencio, Bozal Tobala, Vago Elote
GDL - Clase Azul Repo, Don Julio 1942, Codigo Extra Anejo
Bien Flight
Super Bien Flight
Mega Bien Flight
Liquor
NA Beverages
Shirts
Hats & Beanies
Glassware
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The art and interior design at BONEZ take many of its cues from the art of Jose Posada, and colorful, friendly Mexican folk art, both instrumental in defining the international recognition of Dia De Los Muertos. From wood block prints to the colorful calaveras that decorate our walls to our ever changing skeleton mascot you will find a visually exciting environment to enjoy a simple, yet eclectic menu.
130 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224