Bonfire Burritos
660 Reviews
$
2221 Ford Street
Golden, CO 80401
Popular Items
Lunch Burritos
L - Chupacabra
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, carne asada, chorizo, cotija cheese, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema
L - Burro
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema
L - Jackalope
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, green chile and avocado crema
L - Javelina
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, house-smoked pork, pineapple, cotija cheese, diced jalapeño, green chile and jalapeño pineapple crema
L - The Classic
Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, cheddar cheese and your choice of meat (chicken, carne asada, house-smoked pork) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile
L-Bon-asaurus
VEGAN APPROVED- Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, house-made guacamole, roasted anaheim peppers, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed, onions, and pico de gallo
Lunch Tacos
Vegetarian Taco
Sizzled cotija cheese, roasted anaheim pepper, pico de gallo and avocado crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla ***GF***
Asada Taco
Marinated steak, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and avocado crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla***GF***
Cerdo Taco
House-smoked pork, grilled pineapple, cotija cheese and jalapeño pineapple crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla***GF***
Pollo Taco
Slow roasted chicken, cotija cheese and chipotle crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla***GF***
Shroomer
Sautéed baby Bella mushrooms,roasted anaheim peppers, sautéed onions, cotija cheese and avocado crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla ***GF***
Small Plates/Apps
Green Chile By The Pint
Kids Menu Lunch
Fountain Soda/Juice
Coffee
Draft Pints
Pint Steingrabber - Call to Arms
Dark Czech Lager. Touch of Roast and toasted malt with a rich finish. Easy Drinking with a robust mouthfeel
Pint Coors Banquet
The Original Banquet beer! Taste is corn, rice, crystal malt, slightly sweet. Thin bodied, a bit watery, light carbonation.
Pint Golden haze - New Terrain
Brewed Locally in Golden, Co. Hazy New England style IPA. Golden hues like a sunset intertwined in a haze of the day's fading rays. Tropical pineapple and ripe citrus fruit notes quickly awaken the senses and nourish the spirit, similar as morning's juice. Rich & luscious in body & flavor with little to no bitterness, only juicy devotion. It will leave you mesmerized in a golden haze of happiness.
Pint Weld Pilsner - Weldwerks
A light and refreshing Czech style Pilsner
Mirage - New Terrain
Mosaic sour -a juicy hopped sour
Draft Pitchers
Pitcher Weld Pilsner - Weldwerks
A light and refreshing Czech style Pilsner
Pitcher Coors Banquet
Pitcher Golden Haze - New Terrain
Brewed Locally in Golden, Co. Hazy New England style IPA. Golden hues like a sunset intertwined in a haze of the day's fading rays. Tropical pineapple and ripe citrus fruit notes quickly awaken the senses and nourish the spirit, similar as morning's juice. Rich & luscious in body & flavor with little to no bitterness, only juicy devotion. It will leave you mesmerized in a golden haze of happiness.
Mirage - New Terrain
Mosaic sour- juicy hopped sour
Pitcher Operation Steingrabber - Call to Arms
Dark Czech Lager. Touch of Roast and toasted malt with a rich finish. Easy Drinking with a robust mouthfeel
Can/Bottle Beer-Cider-Seltzer
Blue Moon
A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Coors Light
A sessionable beer lagered below freezing to give the light beer it's cleaner, crisper taste. Every brew of Coors Light is made with traditional two-row lager malt which is made from our unique high country barley and four hop varieties; these are selected for their delicate aromatic properties.
Coors OG
The Banquet of beers! A sessionable golden lager with an inviting aroma of freshly baked bread and understated hints of banana and pear. Its satisfying flavor, which balances subtle sweetness and malty refreshment, offers a crisp, smooth finish.
Dale's Pale Ale
Denver Beer Princess Yum Yum
A sparkly beauty. Brewed as a German style Kölsch and fermented with real raspberries, she has the color and clarity of a ruby. At 4.8% ABV she is enticing and inviting, yet the tart, dry finish makes her just as complex as any royal.
Holidaily Fat Randy IPA
Locally brewed Gluten Free IPA with complex floral and citrus hop notes, with a smooth, malty finish. The best friend of Holidaily Founder's husband, Fat Randy is a Colorado guy through and through. Not fat, though called Fat Randy for more 20 years, Holidaily wanted to give the guy a break and name a beer after him
Holidaily Favorite Blonde Ale
Locally brewed Gluten Free Blonde Ale with a light malty aroma, subtle hints of lemon, low fruity hop notes with a smooth malty sweetness, and a light hop bitterness.
Left Hand Stout
Roasted malt and coffee flavors build the foundation of this creamy sweet stout. Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, America's great milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be.
Mamas Yella Pils
Unlike mass market pilsners diluted with corn and rice, Mama's is built on pilsner and honey malt, then hopped with Saaz and Aramis hops. While it's rich with flavor, its 33 IBUs and 4.7% ABV make it a luxurious but low-dose (by Oskar Blues standards) refresher. It's damn good, crushable beer.
Modelo
A rich, full-flavored pilsner beer brewed with premium two-row barley malt that gives it a slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and crisp finish. Imported from Mexico.
Modelo Negra
Montucky Cold Snacks
A canned, highly regionalized premium lager, specifically geared towards light beer consumers in Montana.As opposed to the status quo of microbreweries in the state who focus on refinement and sophistication in beer, MCS aims to differentiate itself by focusing on and appealing to customers through crisp cold refreshment, pricing, and the celebration of Montana culture.
Odell Drumroll Hazy Pale Ale
A drumroll fills you with anticipation—much like the notes in this Hazy Pale Ale. Each year we select the rock-star hops of the harvest to craft this bold, juicy, tropically hop-forward brew, drumming up a citrus-inspired rhythm for what’s to come.
Odell IPA
Boldly hopped American style IPA. Highly aromatic hops create a distinctive bitterness profile and an incredible earthy and citrus hop character. Hop on, hold tight, and enjoy the ride!
Pacifico
A Mexican Pilsner-style lager with a hearty, crisp taste and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor with aromas of malty grain with hop accent. Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer.
Stem ciders off dry
Off Dry is tart, clean, and just a little bit sweet, allowing the apples to speak for themselves
Voodoo Ranger
Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.
White Claw
A refreshing hard seltzer with 5% alcohol. With 100 calories, 2g of carbs, and natural flavors in every can, White Claw is pure refreshment for your balanced, active lifestyle. Each sip features a perfect blend of pure seltzer water, 5% alcohol, and just a hint of natural flavors. Choice of Grapefruit, Black Cherry, or Mango when in stock
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Choice of Vodka, Elevation bloody mix, hot sauce, and Worcestershire
Picther Bloody Mary
Grandmas Margarita
Just like Gram's used to make! Choice of tequila, fresh lime juice, apricot brandy, and agave nectar
Mimosa
Locally sourced Brut Champagne from Infinite Monkey Theorem, with a choice of Orange, Pineapple, or Grapefruit juice
Moscow Mule
Choice of Vodka or Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, Cutwater Ginger Beer, and a Dash of Bitters
The Pink Lady
Comes with a choice of tequila, orange liqueur, raspberry syrup, grapefruit juice, and soda.
Irish Coffee
Pangea Coffee with Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, and Benchmark Whisky
House Marg
Juarez tequila with fresh margarita mix
Old Fashion
Choice of Whisky. Muddled with a brandy soaked cherry, orange peel, bitters and simple syrup
Bonfire Tiki
A refreshing tropical drink with rum, triple sec, pineapple juice, orange juice, and a touch of coconut. Garnished with an orange slice.
Smokey The Bear
Our take on an Old fashion. Brandy soaked cherry, 1800 Anejo Tequila, Xicaru Mezcal, Angostura bitters, orange peel, and some simple syrup
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2221 Ford Street, Golden, CO 80401