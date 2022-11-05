Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Bonfire Burritos

660 Reviews

$

2221 Ford Street

Golden, CO 80401

Order Again

Popular Items

L - Chupacabra

Lunch Burritos

L - Chupacabra

$11.50

Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, carne asada, chorizo, cotija cheese, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema

L - Burro

$11.50

Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, chicken, roasted anaheim peppers, diced jalapeño, cheddar cheese, green chile and chipotle crema

L - Jackalope

$11.50

Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, pico de gallo, roasted anaheim peppers, cotija cheese, green chile and avocado crema

L - Javelina

$11.50

Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, house-smoked pork, pineapple, cotija cheese, diced jalapeño, green chile and jalapeño pineapple crema

L - The Classic

$10.50

Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, cheddar cheese and your choice of meat (chicken, carne asada, house-smoked pork) or roasted anaheim peppers and green chile

L-Bon-asaurus

$11.50

VEGAN APPROVED- Rice, slow cooked pinto beans, house-made guacamole, roasted anaheim peppers, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed, onions, and pico de gallo

Lunch Tacos

Vegetarian Taco

$4.75

Sizzled cotija cheese, roasted anaheim pepper, pico de gallo and avocado crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla ***GF***

Asada Taco

$4.75

Marinated steak, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and avocado crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla***GF***

Cerdo Taco

$4.75

House-smoked pork, grilled pineapple, cotija cheese and jalapeño pineapple crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla***GF***

Pollo Taco

$4.75

Slow roasted chicken, cotija cheese and chipotle crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla***GF***

Shroomer

$4.75

Sautéed baby Bella mushrooms,roasted anaheim peppers, sautéed onions, cotija cheese and avocado crema served on a 6" Corn tortilla ***GF***

Small Plates/Apps

House Chips and Salsa

$3.50+

Homemade zesty corn tortilla chips with our from scratch Salsa Verde

House Chips and Guacamole

$6.00+

Homemade Zesty corn tortilla chips and crafted from scratch Guacamole

Bag of House Chips

$2.75+

Green Chile By The Pint

Pint Of Green Chile

$4.00

Colorado's Best Green Chile made from Scratch. Comes Mild, 50/50, or FUEGO, depending on how daring you're feelin'?

Quart Of Green Chile

$8.00

Colorado's Best Green Chile made from Scratch. Comes Mild, 50/50, or FUEGO, depending on how daring you're feelin'?

Kids Menu Lunch

Kids Burrito

$4.25

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Kids Taco

$4.25

Served on a 6 inch corn tortilla with choice of meat and cheddar cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$4.25

Cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla

Kids Bowl

$3.50

Rice, Beans and cheese in a bowl

Fountain Soda/Juice

Fountain Soda

$2.00

16oz cup. Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Barq's Root Beer, Mellow Yellow, Fanta Orange, Minute Maid Lemonade, or Dr. Pepper

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

16oz cup of Local Roasted Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

SM Hot Coffee

$2.25

8 oz cup of Hot, Local Roaster Coffee

LRG Hot Coffee

$2.75

12oz cup of Hot, Local Roaster Coffee

Draft Pints

Pint Steingrabber - Call to Arms

$5.00

Dark Czech Lager. Touch of Roast and toasted malt with a rich finish. Easy Drinking with a robust mouthfeel

Pint Coors Banquet

$4.00

The Original Banquet beer! Taste is corn, rice, crystal malt, slightly sweet. Thin bodied, a bit watery, light carbonation.

Pint Golden haze - New Terrain

$7.00

Brewed Locally in Golden, Co. Hazy New England style IPA. Golden hues like a sunset intertwined in a haze of the day's fading rays. Tropical pineapple and ripe citrus fruit notes quickly awaken the senses and nourish the spirit, similar as morning's juice. Rich & luscious in body & flavor with little to no bitterness, only juicy devotion. It will leave you mesmerized in a golden haze of happiness.

Pint Weld Pilsner - Weldwerks

$6.50

A light and refreshing Czech style Pilsner

Mirage - New Terrain

$7.00

Mosaic sour -a juicy hopped sour

Draft Pitchers

Pitcher Weld Pilsner - Weldwerks

$22.00

A light and refreshing Czech style Pilsner

Pitcher Coors Banquet

$12.00

Pitcher Golden Haze - New Terrain

$24.00

Brewed Locally in Golden, Co. Hazy New England style IPA. Golden hues like a sunset intertwined in a haze of the day's fading rays. Tropical pineapple and ripe citrus fruit notes quickly awaken the senses and nourish the spirit, similar as morning's juice. Rich & luscious in body & flavor with little to no bitterness, only juicy devotion. It will leave you mesmerized in a golden haze of happiness.

Mirage - New Terrain

$24.00

Mosaic sour- juicy hopped sour

Pitcher Operation Steingrabber - Call to Arms

$22.00

Dark Czech Lager. Touch of Roast and toasted malt with a rich finish. Easy Drinking with a robust mouthfeel

Can/Bottle Beer-Cider-Seltzer

Blue Moon

$4.50

A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.

Coors Light

$2.50

A sessionable beer lagered below freezing to give the light beer it's cleaner, crisper taste. Every brew of Coors Light is made with traditional two-row lager malt which is made from our unique high country barley and four hop varieties; these are selected for their delicate aromatic properties.

Coors OG

$4.50

The Banquet of beers! A sessionable golden lager with an inviting aroma of freshly baked bread and understated hints of banana and pear. Its satisfying flavor, which balances subtle sweetness and malty refreshment, offers a crisp, smooth finish.

Dale's Pale Ale

$5.50

Denver Beer Princess Yum Yum

$6.00

A sparkly beauty. Brewed as a German style Kölsch and fermented with real raspberries, she has the color and clarity of a ruby. At 4.8% ABV she is enticing and inviting, yet the tart, dry finish makes her just as complex as any royal.

Holidaily Fat Randy IPA

$6.00

Locally brewed Gluten Free IPA with complex floral and citrus hop notes, with a smooth, malty finish. The best friend of Holidaily Founder's husband, Fat Randy is a Colorado guy through and through. Not fat, though called Fat Randy for more 20 years, Holidaily wanted to give the guy a break and name a beer after him

Holidaily Favorite Blonde Ale

$6.00

Locally brewed Gluten Free Blonde Ale with a light malty aroma, subtle hints of lemon, low fruity hop notes with a smooth malty sweetness, and a light hop bitterness.

Left Hand Stout

$6.00

Roasted malt and coffee flavors build the foundation of this creamy sweet stout. Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Dark and delicious, America's great milk stout will change your perception about what a stout can be.

Mamas Yella Pils

$4.00

Unlike mass market pilsners diluted with corn and rice, Mama's is built on pilsner and honey malt, then hopped with Saaz and Aramis hops. While it's rich with flavor, its 33 IBUs and 4.7% ABV make it a luxurious but low-dose (by Oskar Blues standards) refresher. It's damn good, crushable beer.

Modelo

$4.50

A rich, full-flavored pilsner beer brewed with premium two-row barley malt that gives it a slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and crisp finish. Imported from Mexico.

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$3.00

A canned, highly regionalized premium lager, specifically geared towards light beer consumers in Montana.As opposed to the status quo of microbreweries in the state who focus on refinement and sophistication in beer, MCS aims to differentiate itself by focusing on and appealing to customers through crisp cold refreshment, pricing, and the celebration of Montana culture.

Odell Drumroll Hazy Pale Ale

$4.00

A drumroll fills you with anticipation—much like the notes in this Hazy Pale Ale. Each year we select the rock-star hops of the harvest to craft this bold, juicy, tropically hop-forward brew, drumming up a citrus-inspired rhythm for what’s to come.

Odell IPA

$6.00

Boldly hopped American style IPA. Highly aromatic hops create a distinctive bitterness profile and an incredible earthy and citrus hop character. Hop on, hold tight, and enjoy the ride!

Pacifico

$4.50

A Mexican Pilsner-style lager with a hearty, crisp taste and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavor with aromas of malty grain with hop accent. Cerveza Pacífico Clara, better known as Pacífico, is a Mexican pilsner-style beer.

Stem ciders off dry

$7.00

Off Dry is tart, clean, and just a little bit sweet, allowing the apples to speak for themselves

Voodoo Ranger

$5.50

Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.

White Claw

$3.50

A refreshing hard seltzer with 5% alcohol. With 100 calories, 2g of carbs, and natural flavors in every can, White Claw is pure refreshment for your balanced, active lifestyle. Each sip features a perfect blend of pure seltzer water, 5% alcohol, and just a hint of natural flavors. Choice of Grapefruit, Black Cherry, or Mango when in stock

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Choice of Vodka, Elevation bloody mix, hot sauce, and Worcestershire

Picther Bloody Mary

$25.00

Grandmas Margarita

$7.00

Just like Gram's used to make! Choice of tequila, fresh lime juice, apricot brandy, and agave nectar

Mimosa

$6.00+

Locally sourced Brut Champagne from Infinite Monkey Theorem, with a choice of Orange, Pineapple, or Grapefruit juice

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Choice of Vodka or Tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, Cutwater Ginger Beer, and a Dash of Bitters

The Pink Lady

$6.00

Comes with a choice of tequila, orange liqueur, raspberry syrup, grapefruit juice, and soda.

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Pangea Coffee with Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, and Benchmark Whisky

House Marg

$6.50+

Juarez tequila with fresh margarita mix

Old Fashion

$6.50

Choice of Whisky. Muddled with a brandy soaked cherry, orange peel, bitters and simple syrup

Bonfire Tiki

$7.50

A refreshing tropical drink with rum, triple sec, pineapple juice, orange juice, and a touch of coconut. Garnished with an orange slice.

Smokey The Bear

$8.00

Our take on an Old fashion. Brandy soaked cherry, 1800 Anejo Tequila, Xicaru Mezcal, Angostura bitters, orange peel, and some simple syrup

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

