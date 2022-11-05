Bonfire Burritos

Pint Golden haze - New Terrain

$7.00

Brewed Locally in Golden, Co. Hazy New England style IPA. Golden hues like a sunset intertwined in a haze of the day's fading rays. Tropical pineapple and ripe citrus fruit notes quickly awaken the senses and nourish the spirit, similar as morning's juice. Rich & luscious in body & flavor with little to no bitterness, only juicy devotion. It will leave you mesmerized in a golden haze of happiness.