Bonfire Chicken Bonfire Chicken 14067 Noblewood Plaza

1 Review

$$

14067 Noblewood Plaza

Woodbridge, VA 22193

Combos
Wings
Tenders

$2.99

southern drink

snapple

$3.00

arizona

$3.00

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

House Made Pickles

$1.50

Food

Combos

$12.99+

Wings

$13.99+

Tenders

$6.99+

Bonfire Original Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, House Slaw, Mild Bonfire Sauce, Brioche Bun

Bonfire Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Tomato, House Slaw, Hot Bonfire Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicken Katsu

$9.99

Party Wings

$42.99+

Sauce

$0.50

Nuggets-10pcs

$6.99

Combo Upcharge

$4.99

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Fried chicken wings and fried chicken sandwiches located within epiQ Food Hall in Woodbridge, VA

14067 Noblewood Plaza, Woodbridge, VA 22193

