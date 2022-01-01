Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Mediterranean

Bonfire Grill- Tomball

627 Reviews

$$

425 W Main St

Tomball, TX 77375

Order Again

Entree

3 Egg Skillet

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Classic Breakfast

$9.00

Creole Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$22.50

house made cheese grits, creo brown sauce, grilled shrimp

French Breakfast

$12.00

Protein Board

$38.00

Sweet Breads Board

$28.00

Three Egg Omlette

$8.00

Ultimate Breakfast Board

$42.00

Waffle Burger

$15.00

Waffle-Blueberry Lemon

$11.00

Waffle-Chocolate Chip

$11.00

Waffle-Cinnamon Streusel

$11.00

Waffle-Plain

$8.00

Pizzas

Bonfire Breakfast Pizza

$12.00

Chorizo & Egg Pizza

$12.00

Green Chile Brisket Scramble Pizza

$12.00

Steak and Egg Pizza

$25.00

Sunny Side Pizza

$13.00

Sweet Breads

Banana Bread (Full Loaf)

$7.00

Banana Bread (Half Loaf)

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$2.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Zucchini Bread (Full Loaf)

$7.00

Zucchini Bread (Half Loaf)

$3.50

Desserts

Bubble Smoked Panna Cotta

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Slice

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Double Chocolate Whiskey Cake

$12.00

RETAIL

Growler

$16.00

Bonfire Bitters

$9.00

Bonfire Spice

$12.00
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

425 W Main St, Tomball, TX 77375

Directions

