Chicken

Bonfire Wings-Blodgett

1 Review

$

2616 Blodgett

Houston, TX 70004

Order Again

Popular Items

Bourbon Street Special
Bonfire Special
Mardi Gras Special

BAYOU CLASSICS

Bonfire Special

$17.89

10 wings, fries, and 2 boudain balls. The perfect combo!

Bourbon Street Special

$15.89

10 wings and fries.

Mardi Gras Special

$11.89

5 wings, fries, and a small fountain drink.

Extra Sauce

$0.85

JUST WINGS

5 Wings (Boneless Only)

$6.29

5 Lightly breaded, juicy all-white boneless chicken breast wings covered in your choice of 12 savory sauces!

10 Wings

$13.89

10 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

20 Wings

$26.99

20 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 2 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

50 Wings

$66.89

50 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

100 Wings

$132.29

100 Bone-In or Boneless Wings (Choose up to 5 Flavors and includes choice of Dressing)

SIGNATURE ITEMS

Boudain Ball - Plain

$1.49
Boudain Ball w/Cheese

$1.79
Boudain Link

$4.39
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Small

$3.29
Fries (Creole Seasoned) Large

$6.59

Celery/Carrots w/Dressing

$0.85

Veggie Tray

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.85

Lg Dressing 8oz

$3.99

DRINKS

Bottle-Coke

$2.75
Bottle-Coke Zero

$2.75
Bottle-Dasani Water

$1.69
Bottle-Fanta Orange

$2.75
Bottle-Fanta Strawberry

$2.75
Bottle-Gold Peak Tea

$2.75
Bottle-Lemonade (Minute Maid)

$2.75
Bottle-Sprite

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Order online and experience our Genuine Creole, Uniquely Cajun infused wings!

2616 Blodgett, Houston, TX 70004

