Latin American

Bonfire Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

273 Caillavet Street

Biloxi, MS 39530

Popular Items

Pan / Jerk Chicken
Braised Oxtail Stew
Curried Chicken

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Pineapple Ginger

$5.00

Lemon Ginger

$5.00

Freshly Squeeze Lemonade

$4.99

Dine-In Water

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Jamaican Soda

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm's Drinks

$4.50

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Body Armor

$4.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Redbull

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Dasani

$1.50Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Fruit Smoothie

$8.50

Jamaican Ting

$4.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Meals

Braised Oxtail Stew

Braised Oxtail Stew

$21.50
Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$15.50
Curried Chicken

Curried Chicken

$15.50

Fried Catfish

$10.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$15.50
Pan / Jerk Chicken

Pan / Jerk Chicken

$15.75

Jamaican Fish

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Jerk Chicken & Festivals

$10.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.50

Fried Catfish Dinner

$15.50

Brown Stew Pork

$16.50Out of stock

Curried Mutton

$20.50

Jerk Chicken Special (1 Side)

Out of stock

Sides

Rice & Peas

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Steamed Cabbage

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

Festivals

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

No Additional Side

Cornbread

$0.50

Veggie Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Family of Four

$39.99

Meat Add Ons

ADD Braised Oxtail Stew

$8.50

ADD Brown Stew Chicken

$6.00

ADD Curried Chicken

$6.00

ADD Curried Mutton

$8.50

ADD Fried Catfish

$3.00

ADD Fried Chicken

$5.00

ADD Pan / Jerk Chicken

$5.00

ADD Brown Stew Pork

$7.50Out of stock

ADD Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.00Out of stock

ADD Chicken Wings

$5.00

ADD Jerk Pork

$7.50Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Spring Rolls Vegetable

$6.50

Mac & Cheese Balls

$6.50

Hushpuppies

$6.50

Corn Nuggets

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.50

Wraps

Mild Beef Patty

$5.00Out of stock

Spicy Beef Patty

$5.00

Coco Bread

$3.50

Curry Chicken Patty

$5.00

Vegetable Patty

$5.00Out of stock

Special Entrees

BBQ Beef Ribs

$17.00Out of stock

Deserts

Passion Fruit Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$3.50

Jamaican Fruit Cake

$4.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jamaican/Caribbean and Southern Cuisine

Location

273 Caillavet Street, Biloxi, MS 39530

Directions

Gallery
BONFIRE RESTAURANT image
BONFIRE RESTAURANT image

