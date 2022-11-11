Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bonfyre American Grille

review star

No reviews yet

2601 W BELTLINE HWY

STE 110

Madison, WI 53713

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Salad
Mort's Pot Roast
Butternut Squash Soup

Take Out Options

To-Go Bag

To-Go Silverware

Starters

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$17.00

Sushi grade tuna, Asian cabbage blend and wontons, with a ginger sesame dressing and Thai chili glaze

Bonfyre Cheese Curds

$10.00

Stout beer-battered, buttermilk, cheddar cheese curds topped with parsley and served with a side of Sriracha Ranch vegetarian

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab cakes, served with spring mix, chipotle cream sauce, and cilantro cream sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lightly fried calamari, spicy marinara, shallots, fried basil and a drizzle of balsamic dressing

Maytag Bleu Potato Chips

$14.00

Chips, Maytag Blue and pepperjack cheese, topped with tomatoes and scallions vegetarian

Shrimp Dumplings

$17.00

Dumplings tossed in Red Chili Oil and topped with scallions

Avocado Bruschetta

$16.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Soups & Salads

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

A creamy butternut squash soup with an apple relish

House Side Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncinis, and balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Side Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, bacon, tomato, and green onion

Grilled Caesar Side Salad

$12.00

Grilled romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and croutons

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.00

Ahi tuna, Asian cabbage blend, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, in a ginger sesame dressing and finished with a Thai chili glaze, topped with wonton strips

Beet and Berry Salad

$17.00

Spinach, arugula, romaine, oranges, goat cheese, beets, fresh berries, and pecans in a strawberry vinaigrette vegetarian gluten-free

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and grilled chicken

Seafood Cobb Salad

$23.00

Ahi tuna, shrimp, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, apples, and bleu cheese crumbles with a tarragon vinaigrette gluten-free

Southwest Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, spring mix, black beans, corn, pepperjack cheese, tri-pepper mix, avocado, quinoa, and pico de gallo tossed in a cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with tortilla strips

Steak and Wedge Salad

$22.00

Our classic bleu cheese wedge with a 4.5oz sirloin, beets, red onions, cherry tomatoes, grilled asparagus and garlic bread

Flatbreads

Full Bianca Flatbread

$21.00

Spinach, Swiss chard, garlic, pine nuts, caramelized onions, red pepper flakes, e.v.o.o., goat cheese, mozzarella, and parmesan

Full Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread

$21.00

Fig jam, caramelized onions, arugula, Parmesan, mozzarella, goat cheese, and finished with a balsamic glaze

Full Margherita Flatbread

$21.00

Roma tomatoes, basil, red sauce, Italian cheese blend, and fresh mozzarella vegetarian

Full Thai Chicken Flatbread

$21.00

Grilled chicken, cabbage blend, peanut sauce, cheese blend, and a Thai chili glaze

Full Salmon

$23.00

Full Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$18.00Out of stock

Full BBQ Chicken

$21.00

Half Bianca Flatbread

$16.00

Spinach, Swiss chard, garlic, pine nuts, caramelized onions, red pepper flakes, e.v.o.o., goat cheese, mozzarella, and parmesan

Half Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread

$16.00

Fig jam, caramelized onions, arugula, Parmesan, mozzarella, goat cheese, and finished with a balsamic glaze

Half Margherita Flatbread

$16.00

Roma tomatoes, basil, red sauce, Italian cheese blend, and fresh mozzarella vegetarian

Half Thai Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken, cabbage blend, peanut sauce, cheese blend, and a Thai chili glaze

Half Salmon

$17.00

Half Sausage & Pepperoni

$14.00Out of stock

Half BBQ chicken

$16.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smokey ranch and Bonfyre BBQ sauce served with a side of fries

California Turkey Burger

$18.00

Avocado, tomato, Bibb lettuce, and lemon-pepper mayo served with a side of fries

Fish Tacos

$17.00

*Does Not Include Side* Fried or Seared, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, served with black bean salsa (includes 3 tacos)

Southwestern Veggie Burger

$17.00

Housemade patty of beans, onions, peppers, rolled oats, pepperjack, and southwest seasoning, topped with Bibb lettuce and tomato served with a side of fries vegetarian

Wagyu Burger

$22.00

Peppercorn mayo, shallot jam, arugula, and gruyere cheese, served on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, and grilled chicken

Prime Rib Sandwich

$22.00

Signature Entrées

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Seasoned chicken, marinara, Italian cheese blend and garlic Alfredo fettuccine

Jambalaya

$27.00

Chicken, andouille, shrimp, onions, celery, green bell peppers, Creole rice and cajun seasoning gluten-free

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$36.00

Three crab cakes served with Bonfyre Mash and asparagus

Mort's Pot Roast

$26.00

Red wine demi glaze, shiitakes, spinach, baby carrots, asparagus, and Bonfyre mash

Pan Fried Walleye

$30.00

Lightly breaded and seared, served with roasted rosemary potatoes and vegetables

Vegetable Risotto

$23.00

Onions, garlic, cherry tomatoes, peas, asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, asiago cheese, butter and lemon risotto

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Woodfyred Specialties

Grilled Shrimp

$28.00

Six shrimp, Asian slaw and fresh vegetables, served with sticky rice

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$37.00

Slow roasted and fall off the bone tender served with Bonfyre mash and fresh vegetables

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$27.00

Slow roasted and fall off the bone tender served with Bonfyre mash and fresh vegetables

Herb Rotisserie Chicken

$26.00

Served with Bonfyre mash and fresh vegetables gluten-free

Wood-Fyred Mixed Grille

$38.00

Prime top sirloin topped with onions and peppers, herb chicken, and bbq ribs, served with Bonfyre mash and vegetables

Wood-Fyred Seafood Trio

$41.00

Salmon, scallops, shrimp, Swiss chard, lemon caper sauce, served over vegetable risotto

Cilantro Lime Salmon

$32.00

7oz salmon served with asparagus and wild rice pilaf

Blackened Artic Char

$30.00

Woodfyred Steaks

7oz Filet Mignon

$43.00

Served with our twice baked potato and fresh vegetables gluten-free

12oz New York Strip

$47.00

Served with our twice baked potato and fresh vegetables gluten-free

Steak & Fries

$31.00

10oz sirloin steak with garlic butter, served with shoestring potatoes

16oz Bone-in Ribeye

$49.00

Served with our twice baked potato and fresh vegetables Gluten-free

32oz Porterhouse

$80.00

Sides

Asian Slaw

$7.00

vegetarian gluten-free

Bonfyre Mash

$8.00

vegetarian gluten-free

Grilled Asiago Herb Foccacia

$7.00

Fresh Vegetables

$9.00

vegetarian gluten-free

Guacamole and Chips

$9.00

vegetarian

Side Risotto

$10.00

vegetarian

Roasted Red Potatoes

$8.00

vegetarian

Shoestring Potatoes

$7.00

vegetarian

Twice Baked Potato

$10.00

gluten-free

White Rice

$8.00

gluten-free

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

vegetarian

Kid's Menu

Kid Burger

$8.00

Served with fries

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.00

Served with fries

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with fries

Kid Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Served with Bonfyre mash and fresh vegetables

Kid Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kid Steak & Fries

$15.00

Family Style Meal Bundles

Baby Back Ribs Bundle

$105.00

Each family-style bundle serves up to 4 people. Served with Butternut Squash soup or House Salad, Bonfyre mash, fresh vegetables, and 4 mini desserts.

Chicken Parmesan Bundle

$95.00

Each family-style bundle serves up to 4 people. Served with Butternut Squash soup or House Salad, and 4 mini desserts.

Herb Rotisserie Chicken Bundle

$95.00

Each family-style bundle serves up to 4 people. Served with Butternut Squash soup or House Salad, Bonfyre mash, fresh vegetables, and 4 mini desserts.

Jambalaya Bundle

$95.00

Each family-style bundle serves up to 4 people. Served with Butternut Squash soup or House Salad, and 4 mini desserts.

Mort's Pot Roast Bundle

$95.00

Each family-style bundle serves up to 4 people. Served with Butternut Squash soup or House Salad, Bonfyre mash, fresh vegetables, and 4 mini desserts.

Pan Fried Walleye Bundle

$95.00

Each family-style bundle serves up to 4 people. Served with Butternut Squash soup or House Salad, Bonfyre mash, fresh vegetables, and 4 mini desserts.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Since opening in the fall of 2009, we have worked hard to establish a reputation of the place to go in Madison to receive quality food and service in an upscale casual environment. Moving forward we are committed to building on our solid foundation. We will continue to feature our Contemporary American Cuisine, such as our hand-cut, wood-fyred Steaks, fresh Seafood selections, Rotisserie Chicken, Pastas, Signature Salads and our now famous Mort’s Pot Roast, but with our seasonally changing menu there will always be a chance that you may find a new favorite dish.

Website

Location

2601 W BELTLINE HWY, STE 110, Madison, WI 53713

Directions

Gallery
Bonfyre American Grille image
Bonfyre American Grille image
Bonfyre American Grille image
Bonfyre American Grille image

