American
Bars & Lounges
Bonfyre American Grille
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since opening in the fall of 2009, we have worked hard to establish a reputation of the place to go in Madison to receive quality food and service in an upscale casual environment. Moving forward we are committed to building on our solid foundation. We will continue to feature our Contemporary American Cuisine, such as our hand-cut, wood-fyred Steaks, fresh Seafood selections, Rotisserie Chicken, Pastas, Signature Salads and our now famous Mort’s Pot Roast, but with our seasonally changing menu there will always be a chance that you may find a new favorite dish.
Location
2601 W BELTLINE HWY, STE 110, Madison, WI 53713
Gallery