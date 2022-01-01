Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buongiorno Bakery

16 Reviews

5 S Embassy St

Montauk, NY 11954

Order Again

Salads

Caprese

$10.00

Greek

$10.00

Kale

$15.00

Fruit Bowl

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Say good morning to Montauk’s new favorite Italian bakery and expresso bar. Located in the heart of town, savor the finest coffee, tea, artisanal pastries, paninis and salads while enjoying the world go by on our outdoor patio. A good morning awaits at 5 South Embassy Street, Montauk, NY.

5 S Embassy St, Montauk, NY 11954

