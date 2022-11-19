Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bongo Belmont

review star

No reviews yet

2007 Belmont Blvd

Nashville, TN 37212

Popular Items

Milky Way
Egg McBongo
Warm&Fuzzy

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

A hot cup of our brew of the day

O'Lei

$3.00+

Brewed coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.75

16oz smooth, cold brew coffee

Signature Drinks

Grey Skies

$5.00+

A Bongo Favorite! Latte with bergamot, coconut cream and chocolate powder

Warm&Fuzzy

$4.00+

A cozy Bongo classic- Latte with honey, vanilla and cinnamon

The One With Irish Cream

$4.00+

Latte with Irish Cream & Hazelnut

Milky Way

$4.00+

It's outta this world! Caramel, mocha, espresso, and milk. Hot or iced.

Local Latte

$4.00+

Bongo's famous Local Latte comes with honey & cinnamon mixed with espresso!

Into The Wild

$4.50+

Honey, lavender, espresso, and milk. Hot or iced.

PSL

$4.25+

Bongo's Housemade Pumpkin Spice Latte!

Pumpkin Patch Cold Brew

$6.00

Pumpkin cold brew topped with house-made chai cold foam. ICED ONLY

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.75+

Apple cider and chai mixed with caramel. HOT OR ICED

Gingerbread Latte

$4.75+

Candy Cane Mocha

$4.75+

Toasty The Snowman

$4.75+

Cherry Cherry Christmas

$4.75+

Eggnog Joy

$7.50+

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

Classic double shot

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso marked with steamed milk

Cortado

$3.75

4oz double espresso with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75

6oz Double shot of espresso with foamed milk

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso tamed with hot water

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso & steamed milk

Mocha

$4.00+

Latte with Rich Omanhene Chocolate

Red Eye

$3.50+

Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Rishi hot tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Bongo Spiced Black Tea & milk

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Rishi Matcha powder & milk of choice. Hot or Iced.

London Fog

$3.00+

Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla & steamed milk

Blueberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.50

Black Iced Tea

$2.50

Green Citrus Iced Tea

$2.50

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Rich Omanhene Chocolate & steamed milk, topped with whipped cream

Hot Apple Cider

$2.00+

Hot Apple Cider :)

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed milk with a syrup flavor of your choice

Milk

$3.00

16oz cup of milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

16oz cup of chocolate milk

Lemonade

$3.00

16oz cup of lemonade

Cup of Orange Juice

$3.25

Cup of Apple Juice

$4.75

Bottled & Canned

Bongo Canned Ice Coffee

$5.00

Canned by Switters!

Small Bottled Water

Small Bottled Water

$2.00

Small bottle of Bongo H2O

Large Bottled Water

Large Bottled Water

$3.00

Large bottle of Bongo H2O

Perrier

$5.00

Maypop Sparkling Lemon

$2.75

Maypop Sparkling Lime

$2.75
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.00

15.5fl oz of delicious Guayaki Yerba Mate

Naked Mango

$6.50

Coca Cola

$1.95

Canned

Diet Coke

$1.95

Canned

Sprite

$1.95

Canned

Specials!

Banana Nut Muffin Latte

$6.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, grilled onions and green peppers with chipotle cream cheese and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with hash, sour cream and house made salsa

Meat And 3

$13.00

Two eggs scrambled or fried, with toast, hash browns, and bacon

Egg McBongo

Egg McBongo

$4.00

A fried egg with cheddar jack cheese on an English muffin

Good Mornin' BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli, and a Fried Egg on your choice of Bagel or Texas toast

Bagels

Just A Bagel

$3.00

Choose your bagel, choose your topping

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$7.00

Your choice of bagel with 2 scrambled eggs and your choice of cheddar or provolone cheese

Lunch

Grilled Cheese and Chips

$7.50

Cheddar + provolone on Texas toast with a bag of chips

Veggie Sando

$11.00

Romaine, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, avocado, pesto & vegan aioli on toasted sourdough.

Ross' Avo Toast

$11.00

Sides

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Seasoned crispy hashbrowns

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Beyond Sausage

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Specials!

Hummus Bagel and Hashbrowns

$8.00

Bakery

Vegan Beet It Muffin
$4.00

Vegan Beet It Muffin

$4.00
Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.00
Chocolate Streusel Muffin
$4.00

Chocolate Streusel Muffin

$4.00
PC Muffin

PC Muffin

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Snickerdoodle Cookie
$3.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50
Croissant

Croissant

$5.50
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50
Sticky Bun (Gosen)
$4.00

Sticky Bun (Gosen)

$4.00
Cheese Danish
$4.50

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Apple Walnut

$4.50

Macarons

$4.00

Grab & Go

Blue Monarch Yogurt Parfait

Blue Monarch Yogurt Parfait

$6.00Out of stock

Yogurt with Blue Monarch Granola and Fresh Fruit.

Mylk Labs Oatmeal

$5.50

Instant oatmeal cups. Vegan, low in sugar, clean ingredients.

Morsel - GF / Vegan

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.50

Vegan & Gluten-Free by Morsel Bakery

Maple Pecan Donuts

$5.50

Vegan & Gluten-Free by Morsel Bakery

Raspberry Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

Vegan & Gluten-Free by Morsel Bakery

Pumpkin Choccy Chip Muffins

$5.50

Vegan & Gluten-Free by Morsel Bakery

Las Paletas

Mexican Caramel

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Cream Based

Coconut

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Fruit Based (Dairy Free)

Strawberry Cream

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Cream Based

Cookies

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Cream Based - Contains Gluten

Strawberry

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Fruit Based (Dairy Free)

Pineapple

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Fruit Based (Dairy Free)

Lime

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Fruit Based (Dairy Free)

Cantelope

$5.00

Handmade Mexican Ice Pop by the Nashville Original: Las Paletas! - Fruit Based (Dairy Free)

BITE CLUB

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$6.00

Vegan and GF Oatmeal Pie

Vegan Poptart

$5.00

Vegan Poptart

B&W Cookie

$5.00

Retail

Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Coffee

Always Organic & Fair Trade. Bongo Whole Bean Coffee. 12oz bags.

Columbia Cauca COTM

$11.89

-Premium Bolivia Pumiri

$16.99
Uncle Nearest Whole Bean

Uncle Nearest Whole Bean

$15.99

Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee. 12oz bag.

Leiper's Fork Whole Bean

Leiper's Fork Whole Bean

$15.99

Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee. 12oz bag.

12oz Teal Travel Mug
$25.00

12oz Teal Travel Mug

$25.00
18oz Black Travel Mug
$28.00

18oz Black Travel Mug

$28.00

Bongo Mug White

$15.00
Tee- Black And Yellow
$18.00

Tee- Black And Yellow

$18.00

Tee- Black And White

$15.00

Tee- Pretension Free

$25.00

Tee- Red And White

$25.00

Bongo Hat Blue

$30.00
Clever Dripper
$22.00

Clever Dripper

$22.00

BONGO Camelbak Camp Mug - 16oz (Black)

$25.00

BONGO Camelbak Tumbler - 16oz (Black)

$25.00

BONGO Camelbak Camp Mug - 12oz (Dune)

$25.00

BONGO Camelbak Tumbler - 16oz (Dune)

$25.00

BONGO Camelbak Camp Mug - 12oz (Aqua)

$25.00

BONGO Camelbak Tumbler - 16oz (Aqua)

$25.00

BONGO Camelbak Tumbler - 16oz (Terracotta Rose)

$25.00

Bongo Dad Hat- Green

$30.00

Bongo Dad Hat- Red

$30.00Out of stock

Bongo Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
Bongo Dad Hat Tan

Bongo Dad Hat Tan

$30.00Out of stock

BongoWorld Hoodie (by George!) - Oatmeal Heather

$45.00

BongoWorld Hoodie (by George!) - Black

$45.00

BongoWorld Tee (by George!) - White

$22.00

BongoWorld Tee (by George!) - Aqua

$22.00

BongoWorld Tee (by George!) - Black

$22.00

BongoWorld Totes (by George!) - Colors: Natural, Red, Royal Blue

$11.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Monday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Friday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 4:15 pm
Bongo Belmont

Location

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

