Bongo's Botanical Beer Garden

Popular Items

Pressed Brakfast Sammy
Big Braddah Sammy
Avocado Toast

Lunch

Ahi Tuna Poke

$17.00

Ahi tuna, edamame, cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, jasmine rice

Carne Asada Taco

$16.00

Flank steak, cabbage, pico de gallo

Chimichurri Steak

$16.00

Angus flank steak, avocado, pico de gallo, plantain chips

Huli Huli Chicken

$15.00

Hawaiian BBQ chicken thighs, avocado, pineapple salsa, pickled red onion, jasmine rice

Jammin Burger

$14.00

American cheese, balsamic bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion

Kids Burger

$10.00

American cheese, patty, bun

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Blackened Mahi, cabbage, avocado, black bean salsa

Mojo Pork

$14.00

Mojo roast pork, black beans, pineapple salsa, fried plantains, jasmine rice

Savory Jamaican Stew

$15.00

Chicken thighs in a Jamaican-style sweet and savory tomato sauce, bell peppers, plantain chips, rice and red beans

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Blackened Key West Pinks, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, lemon-garlic sriracha aioli, on hoagie roll

Sweet Onion and Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Garlic shrimp, rice, avocado, pico de gallo

Tofu Bowl

$15.00

Crispy pineapple-teriyaki glazed tofu, broccoli florets, cucumber, jasmine rice

Treat BLT

$14.00

Candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, sriracha lemon aioli on hoagie bun

Brunch

Pressed Brakfast Sammy

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese on hoagie roll

Hawaiian Fruit Salad

$8.00

Fresh fruit medley tossed in passion fruit purée, plum powder, toasted coconut

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Mashed avocado, shredded hard boiled egg, chives on ciabatta

Hawaiian French Toast

$14.00

Brioche, hot buttered rum syrup, grassy grown garden bananas, shredded toasted coconut

Muffin

$6.00

Guava pillow

$7.00

Apple Turnover

$7.00

Jamaican banana fritter

$12.00

Big Braddah Sammy

$14.00

Bacon, eggs, cheese, tater tots, bacon jam on hoagie

Havana Frittata

$14.00

Eggs, plantain chips, cheddar, mojo pork, pico de gallo, salsa

Loco Moko

$16.00

2 teriyaki burgers, over rice, fried eggs, brown gravy

Omelet

$12.00

Bacon, egg, cheddar, side of tots

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of tots

$3.00

NA Beverages

Americano Coffee

$3.00

Boylans soda

$4.00

Draft Root Beer

$5.00

Grape Fruit Juice

$5.00

Guava Juice

$5.00

Iced coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

N/A Bloody

$6.00

N/A Lagoon Punch

$6.00

N/A Spritz

$5.00

Orange juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Q Club Soda

$3.50

Q Ginger

$3.50

Q Kola

$3.50

Q Tonic

$3.50

Rain Water

$3.00

Red Bull zero sugar

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Spa Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke a Cola

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bongos is a tropical oasis located at the Lagoon on Grassy Key, MM59.3.

Website

Location

59300 overseas highway, marathon, FL 33050

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

