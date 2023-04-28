Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bongos Cafe 6501 Aurora Ave N

review star

No reviews yet

6501 Aurora Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

West Indies Plate

$13.99

Jerk spiced chicken with West Indies sauce, rice, black beans, mango slaw and one maduro.

Yuca Fries

$4.99

Steak fry yuca (cassava) served with cilantro aioli. GF

Desi Plate

$13.99

Citrus braised pork, rice, black beans, mango slaw, one maduro, caramelized onions & pickled peppers.


PLATES

Desi Plate

$13.99

Citrus braised pork, rice, black beans, mango slaw, one maduro, caramelized onions & pickled peppers.

West Indies Plate

$13.99

Jerk spiced chicken with West Indies sauce, rice, black beans, mango slaw and one maduro.

Bucco Chicken Plate

$14.99

Grilled Bay Island spiced rubbed chicken glaze with sweetened balsamic, topped with cilantro cream, rice, black beans, mango slaw, one maduro.

Ropa Vieja Plate

$15.99

Slow cooked brisket in a traditional spiced tomato sauce with olives & capers, rice, black beans, mango slaw, one maduro.

Trinidad Steak

$17.99

Cuban spiced & citrus marinated topped with house made Caribbean chimichurri, rice, black beans, mango slaw, one maduro

Haitian Sosti Shrimp

$16.99

sautéed chili shrimp, rice, black beans, mango slaw, one maduro.

Chicken Curry

$11.99

Golden curry with chicken, potatoes and spinach over rice. Served with two tostones.

Veggie Platter

$11.99

Sides sampler! Beans, rice, mango slaw, 3 maduros, 3 tostones, 3 yuca fries and cilantro aioli.

SANDWICHES

Desi Sandwich

$11.99

citrus braised pork, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, cilantro, house aioli on a toasted saba roll.

West Indies Sandwich

$11.99

Caribbean jerk-spiced chicken with west indie sauce, mango slaw and house aioli on a toasted Kingston Roll.

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.99

chili sauce shrimp, mango slaw, house aioli on a toasted Kingston Roll.

The 1 AM

$11.99

citrus braised pork, ham, Swiss cheese, house pickled cucumbers, cilantro, mustard aioli on a toasted saba roll.

The Bart

$12.99

The desi & 1 AM combined, cilantro, house aioli on a toasted saba roll.

Bongo Burger

$9.99

All beef patty, caramelized onions, pineapple salsa, cilantro, house aioli and remoulade.

Chevolution Burger

$9.99

black beans & rice patty, Swiss cheese, pineapple salsa, cilantro, house aioli, remoulade.

SIDES/PROTEINS

Maduros

$4.99

Fully ripened, sweet plantains simply fried and served with crema. GF

Tostones

$4.99

Unripened plantains, smashed and fried. Served with cilantro aioli. GF

Yuca Fries

$4.99

Steak fry yuca (cassava) served with cilantro aioli. GF

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Slow cooked black beans in citrus and spices, served over our garlic infused long grain white rice.

Beans

$4.99

Savory black beans cooked in citrus and spices.

Rice

$4.99

Garlic infused rice.

Slaw

$4.99

Mango coleslaw. Contains onions.

Bread Pudding

$5.99

West Indie Protein

$8.00

Ropa Protein

$10.00

Spicy Shrimp Protein

$10.00Out of stock

Bucco Protein

$8.00

Desi Protein

$8.00

Steak Protein Only

$13.00

French Bread

$1.99

Saba Bread

$1.99

KIDS

Kids Desi Plate

$8.99

Kids Bucco Plate

$8.99

Kids West Indie Plate

$8.99

Kids Ropa Plate

$8.99

Kids Veggie Platter

$8.99

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.99

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholics

Beer

Cocktails

Bongorita

$10.99

Caribbean Guava

$10.99

Bongos Punch

$10.99

Colada On the Rocks

$10.99

Traditional Mojito

$10.99Out of stock

Pineapple Mojito

$10.99Out of stock

Guava Mojito

$10.99Out of stock

Passionfruit Mojito

$10.99Out of stock

Mimosa

$7.99

Bottle Of Wine

$13.99

Sangria

$10.99

Virgin Colada On the Rocks

$5.99

Virgin Mojito

$5.99Out of stock

Virgin Passion Fruit Mojito

$5.99Out of stock

Virgin Guava Mojito

$5.99Out of stock

Virgin Pineapple Mojito

$5.99Out of stock

Ginger Limeade

$4.99

Virgin Guava

$5.99

CONDIMENTS/MISC

Cilantro Aioli

$0.25

Crema

$0.25

House Aioli

$0.25

Mustard Aioli

$0.25

Remoulade

$0.25

WI Sauce

$0.25

Jalapeños

$0.25

Pickles

$0.25

French Bread

$1.50

Saba Bread

$1.50

RETAIL

West Indies Sauce Bottle

$9.99

T-Shirt

$20.00+

Sweatshirt

$35.00+

Domino's

$7.99

West Indies Rub

$2.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Caribbean Cuisine

Location

6501 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Banner pic

