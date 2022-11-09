A map showing the location of Boni Roni BBQ To GoView gallery
Barbeque

Boni Roni BBQ To Go

review star

No reviews yet

3016 A Mountain Rd

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Popular Items

Pork Combo With 2 Sides
Smoked Sausage
Smoked Sausages With 1 Side

Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$6.00

12 Chicken Wings

$12.00

18 Chicken Wings

$18.00

Pork

Pork & 6 Wings Combo (No bun)

$16.00

Pork Combo With 1 Side

$8.00

Pork Combo With 2 Sides

$11.00

Pork Platter With 3 Sides (No bun)

$13.00

Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Pork Combo with 3 Sides

$14.00

Chicken

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Combo With 1 Side

$8.00

Chicken Combo With 2 Sides

$11.00

Chicken Platter With 3 Sides (No bun)

$13.00

Chicken & 6 Wings Combo (No bun)

$16.00

Chicken Combo with 3 sides

$14.00

Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$6.00

Smoked Sausages With 1 Side

$8.00

Smoked Sausages With 2 Sides

$11.00

Smoked Sausage With 3 Sides

$13.00

BBQ Packages

CHICKEN OUT OF STOCK

Large BBQ Package for 4

$25.00

Your Choice of 1 Pint of Chicken or Pork, One Pint Coleslaw, One Pint Baked Beans, and 1 Dozen Hushpuppies

Pack 2

$62.00

3lbs. BBQ (Chicken or Pork) 2 Pints Baked Beans 2 Pints Coleslaw 2 Dozen Hush-Puppies **Please give 3-5 day notice

Pack 3

$77.00

4 lbs. BBQ (Chicken or Pork) 2 Pints Baked Beans 2 Pints Coleslaw 3 Dozen Hush-Puppies **Please give 3-5 day notice.

Sides & Pints

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Dozen Hushpuppies

$3.00

Pint Pork

$12.00

Pint Chicken

$12.00

Pint Coleslaw

$5.00

Pint Baked Beans

$5.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Orange Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Tea

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Sauce

Bottle of Sweet & Tangy Sauce

$5.00

Gift Card

Gift Certificate $10

-$10.00

Gift Certificate $15

-$15.00

Gift Certificate $20

-$20.00

Gift Certificate $25

-$25.00

Gift Certificate $30

-$30.00

Gift Certificate $35

-$35.00

Gift Certificate $40

-$40.00

Gift Certificate $45

-$45.00

Gift Certificate $50

-$50.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Heineken

$3.75

Cider - Bold Rock Apple

$3.75

Hardywood - Richmond Lager

$3.75

Bold Rock Sangria

$3.75

Boomtown Radio Promotion Coupon Only

Promotion $6.00

-$6.00

Dessert ( Saturday Only)

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Blueberry Cobbler

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3016 A Mountain Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

