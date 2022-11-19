Bonitas
975 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Restaurant!
Location
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306
