Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bonitas

975 Reviews

$

4920 W Thunderbird Rd

Glendale, AZ 85306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Booty Burrito
Baby Bandito
#1 Taco & Enchilada de queso

Starters

18 pack Banditos

$25.99

24 pack Banditos

$30.99

Baby Bandito

$7.75

Baby Bonita

$6.75

Carne Asada Fries

$11.50

Carne Asada Nachos

$11.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Pollo Asado Fries

$11.50

Pollo Asado Nachos

$11.50

Bonitas Combos

#1 Taco & Enchilada de queso

$11.99

#2 Dos Cheese Enchiladas

$10.50

#3 Dos Enchiladas carne deshebrada

$12.99

#3 Dos Enchiladas pollo deshebrado

$12.99

#4 Diablo Burro

$12.99

#5 Carne Asada Plate

$12.99

#5 Pollo Asada Plate

$12.99

#5 Adobada Plate

$12.99

#6 Dos Tacos Crunchy

$11.99

#7 Red or Green Burro

$10.99

#8 Chimichanga

$12.99

#9 Bonita Burro

$12.99

#10 2 Carne Asada Tacos chicos & queso Enchilada

$12.99

#11 Chile Relleno & Taco

$12.99

#12 Burro de frijol y queso & Taco

$11.99

AL Pastor Burro Combo

$8.99

Shrimp Fajita Combo

$12.99

Lengua Burro Combo

$8.99

Lengua Tacos Combo

$7.99

Al Pastor Tacos Combo

$7.99

Tacos

Chico Carne Asada Street Taco

$3.50

chico Pollo Asado Street Taco

$3.50

chico Adobada Street Taco

$3.50

chico Carnitas Street Taco

$3.50

Grande Carne Asada Street Taco

$4.50

Grande Pollo Asado Street Taco

$4.50

Grande Adobada Street Taco

$4.50

Grande Carnitas Street Taco

$4.50

crunchy beef taco/ carne deshebrada

$3.50

Crunchy Ground beef taco / carne molida

$3.50

Crunchy Chicken Taco / pollo deshebrado

$3.50

Beef Chalupa / Carne deshebrada

$5.99

Chicken Chalupa/pollo deshebrado

$5.99

Beef Flautas/ carne deshebrada

$9.75

Chicken Flautas/ pollo deshebrado

$9.75

Fish Taco/pescado

$4.99

Shrimp Taco/camaros

$4.99

Taco Salad/ensalada

$9.75

Bean Tostada/frijol

$4.99

3 Gobernador Shrimp Taco

$9.99

Carne Asada Chalupa

$7.50

Pollo Asada Chalupa

$7.50

Burros

Red Chile Burro/ chile rojo

$8.50

Green Chile Burro/ chile verde

$8.50

Adobada Burro

$10.75

Carne Asada Burro

$10.75

Pollo Asado Burro

$10.75

Carnitas Burro

$10.75

Arizona - Carne Asada Burro

$11.50

Arizona - Pollo Asado Burro

$11.50

Bean & Cheese Burro/frijol queso crema

$8.50

Big Booty Burrito

$11.50

Fish Burro/pescado burro

$9.99

Shrimp Burro/camaron burro

$9.99

Machaca Breakfast Burro

$10.50

Fajita Burro

$10.75

Chorizo Burro

$9.25

Pollo Fundido Burro (Chimi)

$10.50

Diablo Burro

$10.99

Traditional Dishes

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.00

Beef Enchiladas/ carne deshebrada

$11.50

Chicken Enchiladas/ pollo deshebrado

$11.50

Green Tamale/ verde

$6.50

Red Tamale/rojo

$6.50

Menudo

$11.50

Pozole

$11.50

Chile Relleno

$8.00

Bean & Cheese Tostada

$4.50

1 Cheese Enchilada

$5.50

1 chicken enchilada/pollo

$6.00

1beef enchilada/ carne deshebrada

$6.00

Breakfast

2x4 Plate

$9.75

Bandito Burro/ 3huevos,papas,queso,

$8.75

Bonitas Big Booty Burro/huevo,papa,queso,jamon,tocino,chorizo,salchicha

$10.75

El Gordo Burro/asada,3huevos,queso,pico

$11.75

2x4 Burro/papas,2huevos,tocino,salchicha,queso

$9.75

Morning Enchiladas,dos enchiladas,huevo estrellado,frijol y arroz

$11.25

Chorizo Torta

$9.75

EL Terry Burro - egg whites ham jalapeño avocado

$8.75

Huevos Rancheros/ carne roja o verde huevos estrellados frijol y papas

$11.99

Machaca Breakfast Burro

$10.50

Kids

Kids Beef Taco / carne deshebrada

$7.50

Kids Chicken Taco/ pollo deshebrado

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla/ quesadilla queso

$7.50

Kids Bean & Cheese Burro/frijole queso burro

$7.50

Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Sides

8 Oz Guacamole

$5.99

8oz Adovada

$8.25

8oz Guacamole Salsa

$4.99

Bonitas Mild Salsa 8oz

$4.99

Hot Salsa 8 Oz

$4.99

Jalapeno Roasted

$0.99

Large Chips & Salsa/grandes

$6.99

Side Enchilada Style

$2.99

Side French Fries/papas fritas

$4.75

Side of Baja Sauce

$2.75

Side Of Beans/frijol

$2.25

Side Of Beans / frijol 16oz

$5.25

Side of Cheese/ queso

$1.99

Side of Chipotle Sauce

$1.75

Side of Green Chile Sauce

$1.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Pico

$1.25

Side of Red Chile Sauce

$1.99

Side Of Rice/arroz

$2.25

Side Of Rice/arroz 16oz

$5.25

Side of Rice and Beans/ arroz y frijol

$4.99

Side of Sour Cream/crema

$2.99

Small Chips/chicos

$2.00

Half Avocado Sliced/mitad de aguacate

$3.99

Full Avocado Sliced/ aguacate entero

$6.99

Sweets

Cinnamon Churro

$4.00

Fried Ice Cream/ nieve

$7.50

Flan

$5.00

Cinna Banditos

$7.50

Choco Flan

$6.00

Mariscos

16oz Ceviche

$13.50

32oz Ceviche

$22.99

Birria

Birria Breakfast Plate

$13.99

1 Birria Taco

$3.99

3 Birria Tacos sin arroz sin frijol

$10.99

Birria Burrito

$9.99

orden de birria

$11.50

Birria Nachos or Fries

$11.50

Consome (no Carne) 8oz

$3.50

Birra Ramen

$12.99

Birriadilla

$12.50

3 Birria Tacos con Arroz Y Frijol

$13.99

Family Dinner Special

32oz Green or Red Chile, 16oz rice, 16oz beans, quesadilla, 10 small flour tortillas, 4 churros

Family Dinner Special

$39.99

Salads

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$12.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.99

Steak Fajita Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$9.75

Tortas

Tortas Birria

$10.50

Torta Carne Asada

$10.50

Torta Carnitas

$10.50

Torta Pollo Asado

$10.50

Torta Adobada

$10.50

Taco Platter

Carne Asada

$89.99

Pollo Asado

$89.99

Carnitas

$89.99

Tres Carnes

$89.99

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.99

Large Fountain Drink

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Large Mexican Soda

$4.00

Horchata

$3.99

Large Horchata

$5.50

Small Mexica Soda

$4.00

Large Lemonade

$5.50

Cinco De Mayo

Pacifico

$2.00

Models negra

$2.00

Models especial

$2.00

Dos xx

$2.00

Corona

$2.00

Margaritas on rocks 2xq

$6.50

Barber

2fried eggs side papas

$4.50

Huevos rancheros papas only extra green chile

$11.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Restaurant!

Website

Location

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306

Directions

Gallery
Bonitas image
Bonitas image
Bonitas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Acai Bowls - Glendale, AZ
orange starNo Reviews
14021 N 51st Ave Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext
OHYA Sushi, Korean Kitchen & Bar - 4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. #117
orange starNo Reviews
4920 W. Thunderbird Rd. #117 Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext
Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill - 12224 North 51st Ave
orange starNo Reviews
12224 North 51st Ave Glendale, AZ 85304
View restaurantnext
MEXcelente
orange starNo Reviews
4241 W Thunderbird Suite B Phoenix, AZ 85053
View restaurantnext
Brushfire Tacos y Tapas @ Pureheart Church
orange starNo Reviews
14240 N. 43rd Ave Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext
Brushfire Catering
orange star4.4 • 450
14240 N 43rd Ave Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glendale

Brushfire Catering
orange star4.4 • 450
14240 N 43rd Ave Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext
The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
orange star4.7 • 120
4494 w Peoria Ave Glendale, AZ 85302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston