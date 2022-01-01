A map showing the location of **BONITO FRIPP 875 Bonito RoadView gallery

**BONITO FRIPP 875 Bonito Road

review star

No reviews yet

875 Bonito Road

Fripp Island, SC 29920

Starters

She Crab Soup - Cup

$6.95

She Crab Soup - Bowl

$8.95

She Crab Pint

$14.00

She Crab Quart

$28.00

Fripp Island Crab Cake

$13.95

Fripp Shrimp App

$10.95

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Oysters

$10.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Boathouse Wings

$16.95

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.95Out of stock

Appetizer Baskets

$5.95

Loaded Island Nachos

$16.95

Salads

Iceberg Wedge

$11.95

Bonito Boathouse Entree Salad

$10.95

Caesar Entree Salad

$10.95

Bonito Boathouse Side Salad

$4.50

Caesar Side Salad

$4.50

Baskets

Flounder Basket

$17.95

Shrimp Basket

$18.95

Fried Oyster Basket

$17.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.95

Fried Clam Strip Basket

$12.95

Kid's Menu

Kid Macaroni & Cheese

$6.95

Kid Fripp Shrimp

$9.95

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kid Pirate Pasta

$7.95

Kid Fried Flounder

$9.95

Specialties

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$26.95

Fripp Island Crab Cakes

$27.95

Calypso Chicken

$18.95

Boathouse Ribeye Steak

$33.95

BBQ Grilled Tilapia

$19.95

Surf & Turf Island Style

$38.95

Grilled Seafood Combo

$30.95

Fried Seafood Combo

$30.95

Pastas & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$21.95

Vegetarian Saute

$18.95

Pasta Island Style

$25.95

Cajun Chicken & Grits

$20.95

Platters

Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Scallop Platter

$28.95

Salmon Platter

$21.95

Flounder Platter

$19.95

Oyster Platter

$20.95

Clam Strip Platter

$16.95

Pick Two Fried Combo

$28.95

Handhelds

Bonito Burger

$12.95

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Ribeye Sandwich

$23.95

Veggie Burger

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.95

Grits

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Mac & Cheese Side

$3.95

Today's Vegetable

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.90

Desserts

Pluff Mud Pie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brown Butter Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Layer Cake

$8.00

Specials

Prime Rib

$28.95

Burger Night Burger

$11.95

Burger Night Beer

$3.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.95

Blkn Mahi w/ Cajun Remi

$28.95

BBQ Pork Shanks

$13.00

DOMESTIC BEER

Budweiser

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Odouls

$5.25

Yuengling

$5.25

Import/Craft Beer

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$7.25

Stiegl Radler

$6.75

Corona Light

$6.25

Revelry Lefty Loosy

$7.25

Guinness Stout

$7.25

River Dog Riverwalk Pilsner

$7.25

Revelry Poke The Bear Pale Ale

$7.25

Damn Yankee IPA

$7.25

Corona

$6.25

White Claw

$6.95

High Noon

$6.95

Draft Beer

Fripp Flop IPA

$7.25

Fripp Island Lagerhead

$7.25

Sweetwater 420

$7.25

Thomas Creek

$7.25

Salt Life

$7.25

Beachy Wheat

$7.25

Holy City

$7.25

Sam Adams

$7.25

Landshark

$7.25

Blue Moon

$7.25

Fat Tire

$7.25

Gaelic

$7.25

Wicked Weed

$7.25

Shellring Amber

$7.25

Palmetto Amber

$7.25

White Wine Glass

Cooper Ridge Chardonnay Glass

$6.95

Cooper Ridge Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.95

IL Cantico Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Mucho Mas Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay Glass

$13.00

Urban Riesling Glass

$8.00

White Wine Bottle

Bollini Pinot Grigio Bottle

$33.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Il Cantico Pinot Grigio Bottle

$29.00

Mucho Mas Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Noah River Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Urban Riesling Bottle

$29.00

Red Wine Glass

Acacia Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

Cooper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$6.95

Cooper Ridge Merlot Glass

$6.95

Crios Malbec Glass

$7.00

Folie A Deux Zinfandel Glass

$11.00

Murphy-Goode Merlot Glass

$10.00

Sierra Batuco Reserva Carmenere Glass

$8.00

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

Red Wine Bottle

Crios Malbec Bottle

$25.00

Folie A Deux Bottle

$39.00

Murphy-Goode Merlot Bottle

$34.00

Shinas The Guilty Shiraz Bottle

$45.00

Sierra Batuco Reserva Carmenere Bottle

$27.00

William Hill Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Rose

Cooper Ridge White Zinfandel Glass

$6.95

Sparkling Wines

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$27.00

Zonin Prosecco Bottle

$9.00

VODKA

Absolut

$9.75

Firefly Sweet Tea

$9.75

Fleischman

$8.75

Grey Goose

$10.75

Ketel One

$9.75

Pearl

$8.75

Pearl Citrus

$8.75

Pinnacle

$9.75

Smirnoff

$9.75

Stoli

$9.75

Stoli Orange

$9.75

Stoli Vanilla

$9.75

Svedka

$9.75

Tito's

$9.75

RUM

Bacardi

Captain Morgan

$9.75

Don Q

$8.75

Gosling Black Rum

$9.75

Myers Dark

$9.75

Orchata

$9.75

Parrot Bay

$9.75

GIN

Beefeater's

$9.75

Bombay Sapphire

$10.75

Hendricks

$10.75

Seagram's

$8.75

Tanqueray

$9.75

TEQUILA

1800 Silver

$10.75

Don Julio

$11.75

Jose Cuervo

$9.75

Juarez

$8.75

Montzuma

$8.75

Patron

$12.75

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Candian Club

$9.75

Crown Royal Apple

$10.75

Crown Royal

$10.75

Fireball

$9.75

Jack Daniels

$9.75

Jameson

$10.75

Jim Beam

$9.75

Maker's Mark

$10.75

Seagram's VO

$9.75

Southern Comfort

$9.75

Well Whiskey

$8.75

Woodford Reserve

$10.75

Yukon Jack

$9.75

SCOTCH/BRANDY

Chivas Regal

$9.75

Christian Brothers

$8.75

Dewer's

$8.75

E&J Brandy

$9.75

Glen Livet

$10.75

J&B

$9.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.75

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.75

Well Scotch

$8.75

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

99 Bananas

$9.75

99 Whipped

$9.75

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.75

Amaretto Trave

$8.75

Apple Pucker

$8.75

Bailey's

$10.75

Buttershots

$8.75

Chambord

$10.75

Contreau

$9.75

Creme de Menth

$8.75

Creme di CoCo

$8.75

Drambuie

$9.75

Galliano

$9.75

Godiva Chocolate

$10.75

Goldschlager

$10.75

Grand Mariner

$10.75

Jagermiester

$9.75

Kahlua

$10.75

Liquor 43

$9.75

Melon

$8.75

Midori

$9.75

Peach Schnapps

$8.75

Peach Tree

$9.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$9.75

Razzamatazz

$9.75

Sambuca

$9.75

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Water

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Juices

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Rasberry Smoothie

$7.50

Mango Smoothie

$7.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.50

Tropical Colada Smoothie

$7.50

Coke Ice Cream Float

$6.95

Root Beer Ice Cream Float

$6.95

Boathouse Specialty Cocktails

Shipwreck Margarita

$19.75

Boathouse Mojito

$11.25Out of stock

Carolina Cosmo

$11.50

Fripp Punch

$11.50

Key Lime Martini

$11.50

Twisted Half and Half

$10.50

Firefly Moonrise

$12.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.50

Appletini

$11.75

Bellini

$11.75

Bloody Mary

$10.75

Bourbon Gin Fizz

$11.25

Champagne Cocktail

$12.75

Cosmopolitan

$11.75

Daiquiri

$11.75

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.25

Gimlet

$10.25

Greyhound

$9.25

Hurricane

$10.25

Lemon Drop

$10.75

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.75

Madras

$9.75

Mai Tai

$12.25

Manhattan

$13.75

Margarita

$10.75

Martini

$10.25

Mimosa

$11.75

Mint Julep

$10.25

Mojito

$11.25

Moscow Mule

$10.25

Mudslide

$12.25

Old Fashioned

$10.75

Rob Roy

$10.25

Rum Punch

$10.25

Screwdriver

$9.25

Sea Breeze

$9.75

Shark

$10.25

Sidecar

$8.75

Tequila Sunrise

$10.25

Tom Collins

$10.25

Twisted Half

$10.25

Whiskey Smash

$10.25

Whiskey Sour

$10.25

White Russian

$11.75

Frozen Cocktails

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$14.75

TROPICAL COLADA

$11.50

ISLAND PINA COLADA

$11.75

SEASIDE DAIQUIRI

$10.75

FROZEN ALLIGATOR

$16.75

ISLAND MARGARITA

$11.75

MOONSHINE MARGARITA

$10.75
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

875 Bonito Road, Fripp Island, SC 29920

Directions

