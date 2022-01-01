Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Bonji Bowls

review star

No reviews yet

977 VALLEY ROAD

GILLETTE, NJ 07933

Order Again

Popular Items

Bravo Bowl
Grande Bowl
Hondo Bowl

Regular Bowl

Bonji Bowl

Bonji Bowl

$10.50

Homemade Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Nutella, Caramel

Grande Bowl

Grande Bowl

$10.50

Homemade Granola, Stawberries, Bananas, Nutella, Peanut Butter

Hondo Bowl

Hondo Bowl

$10.50

Homemade Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Almond Butter Drizzle

Bravo Bowl

Bravo Bowl

$10.50

Homemade Granola, Blueberries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Banana, and Coconut Flakes

Luna Bowl

$10.50

Homemade Granola, Pineapple, Blueberries, Banana, and Coconut Flakes

Sante Fe Bowl

$10.50

Homemade Granola, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Nutella

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.50
Maui Bowl

Maui Bowl

$10.50

Our new special! - Comes with Kiwi, Mango, Granola, Half Passion Fruit Base, Half Pitaya Base, and your choice of honey or agave!

Refresco

Acai Refresco

$5.49

Coconut Refresco

$5.49

Passion Fruit Refresco

$5.49

Banana Refresco

$5.49

Pitaya Refresco

$5.49

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Bliss

Strawberry Banana Bliss

$6.50+

Strawberries and Banana

Berry Blast

$6.50+

Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry

Mango Fusion

Mango Fusion

$6.50+

Mango, Banana, Strawberries

Green Island

$6.50+

Pineapple, Lemon, Kale, Spinach, Banana

Acai Blitz

Acai Blitz

$6.50+

Acai, Blueberry, Banana

Nutella Nirvana (No Protein)

$6.50+

Nutella, Banana, Coco Powder, Almond Milk

Groovy Smoothie

Groovy Smoothie

$6.50+

Pitaya, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Banana & Almond Whip

Passion Fruit Piña Colada

Passion Fruit Piña Colada

$6.50+

Passion Fruit, Coconut, Almond Milk & Almond Whip

Protein Shakes

Green Machine

Green Machine

$7.50+

Pineapple, Lemon, Kale, Spinach, Banana, Avocado, Vanilla Whey Protein

Peanut Butter Bash

Peanut Butter Bash

$7.50+

Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Whey Protein, Almond Milk

Nutella Nirvana (With Protein)

$7.50+

Blueberry Boost

$7.50+

Blueberries, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Whey Protein, Almond Milk

Cinna Burst

$7.50+

Kale, Cinnamon, Vanilla Whey Protein, Peanut Butter, Banana, Almond Milk

Coconut Creamsicle (Summer Special!)

Coconut Creamsicle (Summer Special!)

$7.50+

Coconut base, Vanilla Protein, Fresh Oranges & Almond Milk

Fridge Drinks

Water

$1.00

Alovine

$2.00

Gold Peak

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.99

Vitamin Water

$1.99

Pints

Frozen Scoopable Smoothie Pints (vegan)

Acai Pint

$9.99

Pitaya Pint

$9.99

Passion Fruit Pint

$9.99

Acai + Dark Chocolate (Vegan)

$9.99

Coconut Pint

$9.99

Dry Goods

Exclusive product! Lexi Kitchen cookies.

Spicy Af Mix (7oz)

$4.99

Peanuts (7oz)

$1.99

Bonji Granola (7oz)

$7.99

Chocolate Blueberries (7oz)

$9.99

Chocolate Cherries (7oz)

$9.99

Infinity Mix (7oz)

$5.49

GF Rolled Oats 7oz (ON SALE!)

$4.99

Chocolate Peanuts (7oz)

$4.99

Coconut Curry Cashews

$9.99

Add In Chia Seeds

$1.50

Lexi Kitchen Cookies (Limited Supply)

$6.99

Sweet N' Salty Mix (7oz)

$4.99

Built Bar

Built Bar

$2.34
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

977 VALLEY ROAD, GILLETTE, NJ 07933

Directions

