A map showing the location of Bonjour Commissary 16650 sw 88 streetView gallery

Bonjour Commissary 16650 sw 88 street

No reviews yet

16650 sw 88 street

miami, FL 33196

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

FINISHED GOODS

Baba Au Rhum Individual

Baba Au Rhum Individual

$6.99

Rhum Cake & Mascarpone Cheese Cream, decorated with fruits

Black Christmas Cake

BUCHE CHOCOLATE TERRINE

BUCHE NUT FRAMBOISE

BUCHE PASSION

BUCHE SYMPHONY

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake Slice (TORTAS X 10 RACION)

Cherie Cake

Cherie INDIVIDUAL

Chibouste INDIVUDIAL

Chibouste Medium

Choco Finger INDIVIDUAL

CHOCOFLOURLESS INDIVIDUAL

CHOCOLATE ECLAIR INDIVIDUAL

Chocolate Terrine INDIVIDUAL

Creme Brulee (15 personas)

Creme Brulee INDIVIDUAL

Dulcine Cake

Dulcine INDIVIDUAL

Fraisier Cake (BANDEJA)

LAVA CAKE INDIVIDUAL

Mini torta negra INDIVIDUAL

Montpellier CAKE BIG

Montpellier CAKE MEDIUM

Montpellier CAKE SMALL

Montpellier INDIVIDUAL

Nut Framboise Cake

Nut Framboise INDIVIDUAL

Opera Cake

Opera INDIVIDUAL

Passion Mouse CAKE BIG

Passion Mouse CAKE MEDIUM

Passion Mouse CAKE SMALL

Passion Mousse INDIVIDUAL

Royal Cake

Royal INDIVIDUAL

Symphony Cake BIG

Symphony Cake MEDIUM

Symphony Cake SMALL

Symphony INDIVIDUAL

Terrine Cake BIG

Terrine Cake MEDIUM

Terrine Cake SMALL

Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu INDIVIDUAL

VANILLA ECLAIR INDIVIDUAL

BROWNIE BANDEJA (1band=35und)

SEMI-FINISHED GOODS

CREMA LIMON - Kg

CREMA PASTELERA - Kg

FONDO TART (PIE DE LIMON) IND

FONDO TART FRUTAS GRANDES

FONDO TART FRUTAS IND

FONDO TART FRUTAS MEDIANAS

GANACHE LECHE

GANACHE MONTE PISTACHO

GLACEADO PROFITEROLES

ROLL-BUTTER COOKIES (1 KG/ROLL)

MASA CANELE (1 TOBO=9LTS)

ROLL-CHOCOLATE COOKIES (1.8 KG/ROLL)

MASA COCONUT COOKIES

MASA FINANCIEROS - Kg

ROLL-GUAVA COOKIES (1.8 KG/ROLL)

MASA MADELEINE - Kg

MASA OJO DE TIGRE - Kg

MASA TEJA - Kg

MERMELADA DE FRESA

PAILLETE FEUILLETINE

PASTILLA CHOCOLATE DE LECHE

PROFITEROLES

PROFITEROLES SANT HONORE

PANES

BAGUETTE ARTISAN

BAGUETTE REGULAR 1BANJ=6

BAGUETTE TRADITION

BAGUETTE VIENNOISE

BRIOCHE SUIZA

FARMER RAY

FARMER SOUR DOUGHT

FARMER WHITE BREAD

PAN BRIOCHE

PAN DE JAMON

PAN DULCE

PAN SANDWICH REBANADO

OTROS

CACHITO DE JAMON

CACHITO DE JAMON Y QUESO

CHAUSSONS AUX POMMES

CHOCOLATINE

CINNAMON ROLLS

CROISSANT ALMOND

CROISSANT ALMOND & CHOCOLATE

CROISSANT MELTED

CROISSANT BICOLOR

CROISSANT PLAIN

DANISH

KOUIGN AMANN

PALMIER

PASTRY ESPINACA

PASTRY JAMON Y QUESO

PASTRY POLLO

PASTRY DE QUESO

PIZZA

QUICHE DE ESPINACA

QUICHE DE LORRAINE

QUICHE DE VEGETALES

QUICHE WHOLE DE ESPINACA

QUICHE WHOLE DE LORRAINE

QUICHEWHOLE DE VEGETALES

VOL AU VENT

SALSAS - SAUCE

SALSA BECHAMEL

SALSA BENEDICTINE (HOLANDESA)

SALSA CARBONARA

SALSA CESAR

SALSA DE PESCADO VIERNES

SALSA MEDITERRANEO

SALSA MEURETTE

SALSA PESTO

SALSA RANCHERO

SALSA ROAST BEEF (SANDWICH)

CARNES - MEATS

LOMITO PREPARADO (STROGONOFF)

CORDERO EN SALSA

ESTOFADO DE CORDERO

PICANHA PORCIONADA

POLLO PREPARADO (PORCIONADO)

ESTOFADO DE CARNE

PREPARADO POLLO FOURAS

PREPARADO CARNE CHAROLAIS

PREPARADOS DE ESPINACA

SALMON ESPECIAL PARA SANDWICH

SOPAS - SOUP

SOPA DE CEBOLLA

CREMA DE AUYAMA

CREMA DE TOMATE

CREMA DE CHAMPINONES

CREMA DE PETIPUAS - CREMA VERDE

OTROS - OTHER

VEGETALES PREPARADOS

LACTEOS - DAIRY PRODUCTS

HELADO MANTECADO - VANILLA ICE CREAM - POTES

LECHE REGULAR - REGULAR MILK

LECHE 2% - FAT MILK 2%

LECHE DE ALMENDRA - ALMOND MILK

LECHE DE SOYA - SOY MILK

LECHE DESLACTOSADA - LACTOSE FREE MILK

YOGURT

CREMA DE LECHE

CHARCUTERIA - DELI PRODUCTS

CHORIZO

JAMON AHUMADO

PAVO AHUMADO

JAMON SERRANO

PROSCIUTTO

QUESO AZUL

QUESO BLANCO

QUESO CHEDDAR

QUESO FETA

QUESO MANCHEGO

QUESO MOZZARELLA (CAPRESA)

QUESO OVOLINI

QUESO PARMESANO RALLADO

QUESO PROVOLONE

QUESO SUIZO

ROAST BEEF

SALAMI

SALCHICHAS DESAYUNO

TOCINETA PEDAZOS

TOCINETA REBANADA

VEGETALES - VEGETABLES PRODUCTS

AGUACATE

ALBAHACA

ARUGULA

CEBOLLA

CEBOLLA ROJA

CHAMPIÑONES

CHAMPIÑONES SECOS

LECHUGA

PAPAS

PEREJIL

PIMENTON ROJO

SPRING MIX

TOMATE

TOMATE COFITADO

TOMATES CHERRIES

FRUTAS - FRUTS PRODUCTS

COCO

FRAMBUESA - CAJAS

FRESA - CAJAS

KIWI - CAJA

GOLDEN BERRIES - CAJAS

MORAS - CAJAS

HARINAS - FLOURS

HARINA TODO USO 25 LB

HARINA TODO USO 50 LB

HARINA GOLD MEDAL SUPERLATIVE 50LB

HARINA KING ARTUR SIR GALAHAD 50 LB

CARNES - MEATS

POLLO

PICANHA

CARNE MOLIDA

OTROS - OTHER

ACEITE DE CANOLA

ACEITE DE OLIVA (1 CAJ= 4 GALON)

ACEITE SPRAY

ACEITUNA NEGRA

ARROZ

CANELA

CHANTILLY SPRAY

GRANOLA

HUEVOS FRESCOS

KETCHUP

MAIZ EN LATA

MAYONESA

MELOCOTON ALMIBAR

MOSTAZA ANCIANA

NUTELLA

PAPA FRITAS

PAPRICA

PASTA (SPAGUETTI)

PIMIENTA NEGRA

VINAGRE

VINAGRE BALSAMICO (1 CAJ= 4 GALON)

DULCE DE LECHE

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Production Center

Location

16650 sw 88 street, miami, FL 33196

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

