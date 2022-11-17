Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Bonjour French Bakery

905 Reviews

$$

16650 SW 88th St,

Miami, FL 33196

Order Again

Popular Items

# 5 Bonjour Breakfast
Combo Sandwich & Soup
# 2 French Toast

Breakfast

#1 Tartine D'Avocal Au Saumon

#1 Tartine D'Avocal Au Saumon

$14.99
# 2 French Toast

# 2 French Toast

$11.99

Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.

# 3 Croque Monsieur

# 3 Croque Monsieur

$11.49

White bread with ham and cheese, topped with bechamel cream and melted cheese

# 4 Croque Madame: with fried egg

# 4 Croque Madame: with fried egg

$12.49

White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.

# 5 Bonjour Breakfast

# 5 Bonjour Breakfast

$12.49

croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.

# 6 American Eggs

# 6 American Eggs

$12.49

White bread, 2 fried eggs, bacon, sausage & sautéed potatoes

# 7 Ranchero Eggs

# 7 Ranchero Eggs

$12.99

white bread, 2 poached eggs, and spice red sauces with croutons and pieces of white cheese.

# 8 Benedictine Eggs

# 8 Benedictine Eggs

$12.99

Brioche bread, 2 poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce

# 9 Meurette Eggs

# 9 Meurette Eggs

$11.99

Brioche bread, 2 poached eggs and a especial sauce made with wine, bacon and mushrooms.

# 10 Healthy Breakfast

# 10 Healthy Breakfast

$10.99

Low fat yogurt, granola and mixed fruit (berries)

# 11 Kid Breakfast

$3.99

2 eggs (fried, scrambled or omelet) and choice of 2

Toast with butter

$1.99

Crepe

Crepe Charolais

Crepe Charolais

$13.99

Beef Tenderloin in stroganoff sauce, paprika, mushrooms and cream served in a delicious crepe

Crepe Complete Florentine

Crepe Complete Florentine

$13.99

Creamed spinach, ham, mushrooms, eggs and melted French cheese

Crepe Fouras

Crepe Fouras

$13.99

Chicken Ragout, Mushrooms and cream in a homemade crepe

Crepe Corn Crepe with Chicken and Mushroom

Crepe Corn Crepe with Chicken and Mushroom

$13.99

Chicken Ragout, corm, Mushrooms and melted cheese.

Crepe Ham and Cheese

Crepe Ham and Cheese

$8.99

ham & cheese in a homemade crepe

Crepe Plain

$3.50
Crepe Cielito

Crepe Cielito

$10.99

Dulce de leche, Strawberries, peach and chantilly cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream

Crepe Nutella

Crepe Nutella

$10.99

Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.

Crepe Fruit Delicious

Crepe Fruit Delicious

$10.99

Strawberries, Peach, wipe cream in a Homemade crepe served with ice cream

French Speciality

Quiche With Salad

Quiche With Salad

$9.99

Loraine (bacon and ham), Spinach or Mixed Vegetable.

Chicken Vol Au Vent with Salad

Chicken Vol Au Vent with Salad

$8.99
Meat Vol Au Vent With Salad

Meat Vol Au Vent With Salad

$8.99

Plain Vol au Vent

$3.99

Lunch & Dinner

#1 Filet Mignon

#1 Filet Mignon

$29.99

# 2 Shank Lamb with Rosmary honey sauce

$19.99

# 3 Stew Beef Bourguignon With fresh pasta

$19.99
# 4 Lamb Stew

# 4 Lamb Stew

$16.99

Stewed Lamb served with white rice and vegetable

# 5 Grilled Salmon

# 5 Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Grilled Salmon served with 2 option: House salad, white rice, vegetable, salted potatoes or French fried.

# 6 Picanha 8 oz

# 6 Picanha 8 oz

$15.99

8 Onz of Sirloin meat at Grill served with 2 option (House salad, white rice, vegetable, salted potatoes or French fried.)

# 8 Meat Lasagna

# 8 Meat Lasagna

$12.99

Meat Lasagna at Bonjour style

# 9 Sea Fish Fillet in White Sauce with Mushrooms & Shrimp

$23.99

#10 Sea Fish Fillet in Meuniere Sauce

$16.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese and cesar dressing

Caesar Salad with Chicken

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$13.99

lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, chicken and cesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basilic sauce, virgin olive oil and balsamic vinagar

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, tomatoes, boiled eggs and avocado

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.99

fresh tomatoes, lettuce, feta cheese, calamata olive, mixed of peppers & balsamic vinegar

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Combo Sandwich & Soup

Combo Sandwich & Soup

$12.99

Half soup and half sandwich

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

ham & cheese

Healthy Sandwich

Healthy Sandwich

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar, cranberry marmalade, old mustard & greens.

Kid Sandwich Ham & Cheese

$5.50
Mediterraneo Sandwich

Mediterraneo Sandwich

$14.99

Serrano ham, manchego cheese, balsamic vinegar, special sauce made with apple, shallots, mayo and mustard and green

Only Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Only Smoke Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Only Swizz Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Only Turkey Ham Sandwich

$8.99
Pirineo Sandwich

Pirineo Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Chorizo, Manchego cheese, tomato, olive oil & basil sauce

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$13.99

Prosciutto, tomato, tomato confit, basil, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, arugula, vinegar.

Provence Sandwich

Provence Sandwich

$13.99

prosciutto, salami, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pesto sauce, tomato confit and green

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Roast beef, red onions, tomato, swiss cheese, arugula and peach Balsamic sauce

Salmon Gravlax Sandwich

Salmon Gravlax Sandwich

$14.99

Soup

Bisque De Langosta

Bisque De Langosta

$8.99

the lobster bisque is an elegant cream made from juices and fragrances of the real shell and lobster meat.

Carrot Soup

$4.49+Out of stock

carrot cream

Mushroom Soup

$4.49+Out of stock

Mushrooms cream

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$6.99+

Traditional French onion soup

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Soup

$4.49+

Pumpkin cream

Saint Germain Soup

$4.49+Out of stock

green beans cream

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.49+

Tomato cream

Breads

Artisan Baguette

Artisan Baguette

$3.25

Multigrain Baguette

$3.25
Regular Baguette

Regular Baguette

$3.25

Tradition Baguette

$3.25
Viennoise Baguette

Viennoise Baguette

$3.25Out of stock

Wholewheat Baguette - Integral

$3.25Out of stock

Half Artisan Baguette

$1.75Out of stock

Half Multigrain Baguette

$1.75Out of stock

French Bread

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Viennoise

$2.25Out of stock
Pain Au Lait / Pan Dulce

Pain Au Lait / Pan Dulce

$1.50
Farmer White Bread

Farmer White Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Farmer Rye Bread (Centeno)

$3.50

Farmer Tradition

$3.50Out of stock

Sandwich Bread

$5.00

Atlhetic Bread (6$/Lbs)

$6.00Out of stock

Sour Dough (4$/Lbs)

$4.00Out of stock

PASTRIES

Almond & Chocolate Croissant

Almond & Chocolate Croissant

$5.49
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.49
Bicolor Nutella Croissant

Bicolor Nutella Croissant

$5.49Out of stock
Bicolor Raspberries Croissant

Bicolor Raspberries Croissant

$5.49Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolate

$4.49

Cream Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Melted Croissant

$8.99

Just Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Just Ham Croissant

$6.99

Nutella Croissant

$5.49
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.99

Turky Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Vegan Croissant

$4.49Out of stock

Smoked Ham & Bacon Cachito

$3.95Out of stock

Smoked Ham, Bacon & Cream Cheese Cachito

$3.95
Chicken Puff Pastry

Chicken Puff Pastry

$3.49
Smoked Ham & Cheese Puff Pastry

Smoked Ham & Cheese Puff Pastry

$3.49Out of stock
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry

Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry

$3.49
White Cheese Puff Pastry

White Cheese Puff Pastry

$3.99Out of stock
Bomba - Beignet

Bomba - Beignet

$4.00

Brioche Swiss

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock
Danish

Danish

$3.49Out of stock

Danish Pistacho

$4.29Out of stock

KOUIGN AMANN - Butter Tart

$2.99

Valentine Fruit

$5.49Out of stock

CHAUSSON AUX POMME (APPLE PASTRY)

$2.99Out of stock

CROISSANT FRUIT

$9.99Out of stock

French Pizza

$3.49Out of stock

Cookies / Biscuit

Almond Cookie

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Extra Butter Cookie

$1.49

Guava, Almond & Cocunut Cookie

$2.49

Madelaine

$0.99
Financier

Financier

$2.25
Canele

Canele

$2.49

Chouquette (4 Und)

$1.99Out of stock
Palmier

Palmier

$3.49
Ojo de Tigre

Ojo de Tigre

$2.49

Brownie

$3.50

Hazelnut Merengue

$3.25
Coconut Cookies

Coconut Cookies

$1.49

Desserts

Special Sweet

Special Sweet

$7.49
Baba Au Rhum

Baba Au Rhum

$7.49

Brioche cake with rum

Brownie Cheese Cake Slice

$7.49

Buche Noe Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Cassis

$7.49
Cheese Cake Slice

Cheese Cake Slice

$7.49

Cheese Cake Slice

Cherie

Cherie

$7.49

Baileys Mousse in an oreo cookie

Choco Finger

Choco Finger

$7.49

Caramel cream, Chocolate, peanut

Chocolate Terrine

Chocolate Terrine

$7.49

Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Mousse

Creme Brulee ( Madagascar Vainilla W/Caramel )

Creme Brulee ( Madagascar Vainilla W/Caramel )

$7.49

Cheese Cake Special Day

$3.00Out of stock
Dulcine

Dulcine

$7.49

Dulce de leche Mousse

Eastern Egg - Big Size

$40.00Out of stock

Eastern Egg - Medium Size

$22.99Out of stock
Eastern Egg - Small Size

Eastern Egg - Small Size

$5.99Out of stock
Eastern Rabbit - Small Size

Eastern Rabbit - Small Size

$5.99Out of stock
Eclair Chocolate

Eclair Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate eclare with chocolate filling or Vanilla eclare with vanilla filling

Eclair de Vainilla

Eclair de Vainilla

$5.99Out of stock

Flan Parisino

$6.99Out of stock

Flourless Choco Cake

$5.49
Fraisier

Fraisier

$7.49

Biscuit, strawberry and museline cream

Lava Cake

$5.49
Millefeuille

Millefeuille

$7.49

sweet puff pastry and pastry cream

Millefeuille Strawberries

Millefeuille Strawberries

$7.49Out of stock

Sweet puff pastry, pastry cream, chantilly cream and strawberry

Mini-Black Christmas Cake

$4.49Out of stock
Montpellier

Montpellier

$7.49
Mousse Passion

Mousse Passion

$7.49

Passion Fruit Mousse

Nut Framboise

Nut Framboise

$7.49Out of stock

Nutella Mousse and heart of raspberry jelly

Oasis

$7.99
Opera

Opera

$7.49

Coffee, dark chocolate and almond cream

Paris Brest

$7.49
Royal

Royal

$7.49

Almond crunch and milk chocolate mousse

Saint Honore

Saint Honore

$7.49Out of stock

Profiteroles with vanilla filling, and special cream made with pastry cream and ricotta cheese.

Symphony

Symphony

$7.49

Milk chocolate mousse and cream brulle

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.49Out of stock

Macaron & Bonbon

Single Bonbon

Single Bonbon

$2.70

8 Box - Bonbon

$21.99Out of stock

12 Deluxe Box - Bonbon

$34.40
6 Box - Macaron

6 Box - Macaron

$13.99
12 Box - Macaron

12 Box - Macaron

$27.00

Coffee, Tea, Chocolate

American Coffee

$2.19
Café Bonjour Hot

Café Bonjour Hot

$6.99

Coffee, Nutella, milk

Café Bonjour Iced

Café Bonjour Iced

$8.99

Ice Cream, Nutella, coffee

Cappucino Coffee

Cappucino Coffee

$3.49

Chai Late

$4.49

Colada

$2.19

Cold Brew French

$4.99

Cold Brew Regular

$3.99

Cold Chocolate

$4.79

Cold Milk

$1.99

Cortadito Coffee

$2.79

Day Special Coffee

Espresso Coffee

Espresso Coffee

$2.19

Espresso Double Coffee

$2.49

Hot Chocolate 8 oz.

$4.79

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$6.29

Hot Milk

$1.99

Iced Latte

$4.29

Latte Coffee

$3.99

Macchiato Coffee

$2.79

Matcha Late

$4.49

Mocaccino Coffe 12 oz

$6.29

Mocaccino Coffee 8 oz

$4.79

Rishi Teas

$3.49

Special Tea

$3.75

White Mocaccino Coffe 12 oz

$6.29

White Mocaccino Coffe 8 oz

$4.79

NA Beverages

Bottle of Waters

$1.99

Canned Soda

Fresh Orange Juice 12 Oz

$4.99

Perrier

$3.25

Papelon con Limon

$5.76

Regular Lemonade - 12 Oz

$4.75

Mint Lemonade - 12 Oz

$4.99

Strawberry Mint Lemonade - 12 Oz

$5.50

Vaso De Agua

Agua San Pelligrino

$4.25Out of stock

Special Day - Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami, FL 33196

Directions

Gallery
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

Map
