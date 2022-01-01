Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
French

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe Weston Weston

review star

No reviews yet

1435 North Park Drive

Weston, FL 33326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

# 5 Bonjour Breakfast
#7 Grilled Chicken Breast (10 Oz)
Tradition Baguette

Breakfast

# 1 Tartine D'Avocal Au Saumon

# 1 Tartine D'Avocal Au Saumon

$14.99

NEW Tartine made with Raw Bread, Avocado cream, Salmon, ricotta cheese, Poached eggs and greens

# 2 French Toast

# 2 French Toast

$11.99

Original Homemade French Toast served with mixed Berries.

# 3 Croque Monsieur

# 3 Croque Monsieur

$11.49

White bread with ham and cheese, topped with bechamel cream and melted cheese

# 4 Croque Madame: with fried egg

# 4 Croque Madame: with fried egg

$12.49

White bread with ham, cheese and béchamel cream, melted cheese on the top and a fried egg.

# 5 Bonjour Breakfast

# 5 Bonjour Breakfast

$12.49

croissant with 2 eggs (fried, omelet or scrambled) and choice of two: ham, cheese, bacon, peppers, onion, mushrooms, spinach.

# 6 American Eggs

# 6 American Eggs

$12.49

White bread, 2 fried eggs, bacon, sausage & sautéed potatoes

# 7 Ranchero Eggs

# 7 Ranchero Eggs

$12.99

white bread, 2 poached eggs, and spice red sauces with croutons and pieces of white cheese.

# 8 Benedictine Eggs

# 8 Benedictine Eggs

$12.99

Brioche bread, 2 poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce

# 9 Meurette Eggs

# 9 Meurette Eggs

$11.99

Brioche bread, 2 poached eggs and a especial sauce made with wine, bacon and mushrooms.

# 10 Healthy Breakfast

# 10 Healthy Breakfast

$10.99

Low fat yogurt, granola and mixed fruit (berries)

# 11 Kid Breakfast

$3.99

2 eggs (fried, scrambled or omelet) and choice of 2

Toast with butter

$1.99

Crepe

Crepe Charolais

Crepe Charolais

$13.99

Beef Tenderloin in stroganoff sauce, paprika, mushrooms and cream served in a delicious crepe

Crepe Complete Florentine

Crepe Complete Florentine

$13.99

Creamed spinach, ham, mushrooms, eggs and melted French cheese

Crepe Fouras

Crepe Fouras

$13.99

Chicken Ragout, Mushrooms and cream in a homemade crepe

Crepe Corn Crepe with Chicken and Mushroom

Crepe Corn Crepe with Chicken and Mushroom

$13.99

Chicken Ragout, corm, Mushrooms and melted cheese.

Crepe Ham and Cheese

Crepe Ham and Cheese

$8.99

ham & cheese in a homemade crepe

Crepe Plain

$3.50
Crepe Cielito

Crepe Cielito

$10.99

Dulce de leche, Strawberries, peach and chantilly cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream

Crepe Nutella

Crepe Nutella

$10.99

Nutela cream in a homemade crepe served with an ice cream.

Crepe Fruit Delicious

Crepe Fruit Delicious

$10.99

Strawberries, Peach, wipe cream in a Homemade crepe served with ice cream

French Speciality

Quiche With Salad

Quiche With Salad

$9.99

Loraine (bacon and ham), Spinach or Mixed Vegetable.

Chicken Vol Au Vent with Salad

Chicken Vol Au Vent with Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Plain Vol au Vent

$3.99Out of stock
Meat Vol Au Vent With Salad

Meat Vol Au Vent With Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Lunch & Dinner

#1 Filet Mignon

#1 Filet Mignon

$29.99

#2 Lamb Shank With Rosmary Honey Sauce

$19.99

#3 Stewed Bourguignon with fresh Pasta

$19.99
#4 Lamb Stew

#4 Lamb Stew

$16.99

Stewed Lamb served with white rice and vegetable

#5 Grilled Salmon

#5 Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Grilled Salmon served with 2 option: House salad, white rice, vegetable, salted potatoes or French fried.

#6 Grilled Picanha 8 oz

#6 Grilled Picanha 8 oz

$15.99

8 Onz of Sirloin meat at Grill served with 2 option (House salad, white rice, vegetable, salted potatoes or French fried.)

#7 Grilled Chicken Breast (10 Oz)

#7 Grilled Chicken Breast (10 Oz)

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served with 2 option (House salad, white rice, vegetable, salted potatoes or French fried. )

#8 Meat Lasagna

#8 Meat Lasagna

$12.99

Meat Lasagna at Bonjour style

# 9 Sea Fish Fillet in White Sauce with Mushrooms & Shrimp

$23.99Out of stock

# 10 Sea Fish Fillet in Meuniere Sauce

$16.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99

lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese and cesar dressing

Caesar Salad with Chicken

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$13.99

lettuce, croutons, bacon, parmesan cheese, chicken and cesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basilic sauce, virgin olive oil and balsamic vinagar

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

lettuce, blue cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, tomatoes, boiled eggs and avocado

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.99

fresh tomatoes, lettuce, feta cheese, calamata olive, mixed of peppers & balsamic vinegar

Sandwiches

Mediterraneo Sandwich

Mediterraneo Sandwich

$14.99

Serrano ham, manchego cheese, balsamic vinegar, special sauce made with apple, shallots, mayo and mustard and green

Salmon Gravlax Sandwich

Salmon Gravlax Sandwich

$14.99
Pirineo Sandwich

Pirineo Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Chorizo, Manchego cheese, tomato, olive oil & basil sauce

Provence Sandwich

Provence Sandwich

$13.99

prosciutto, salami, smoked ham, swiss cheese, pesto sauce, tomato confit and green

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$13.99

Prosciutto, tomato, tomato confit, basil, pesto sauce, provolone cheese, arugula, vinegar.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Roast beef, red onions, tomato, swiss cheese, arugula and peach Balsamic sauce

Healthy Sandwich

Healthy Sandwich

$12.99

Roasted turkey breast, smoked cheddar, cranberry marmalade, old mustard & greens.

Combo Sandwich & Soup

Combo Sandwich & Soup

$12.99

Half soup and half sandwich

Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

ham & cheese

Kid Snadwich Ham & Cheese

$4.75

Only Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Only Smoke Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Only Swizz Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Only Turkey Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Soup

Bisque De Langosta

Bisque De Langosta

$8.99

the lobster bisque is an elegant cream made from juices and fragrances of the real shell and lobster meat.

Carrot Soup

$4.49+Out of stock

carrot cream

Mushroom Soup

$4.49+Out of stock

Mushrooms cream

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$6.99+

Traditional French onion soup

Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin Soup

$4.49+

Pumpkin cream

Saint Germain Soup

$4.49+Out of stock

green beans cream

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.49+

Tomato cream

Holidays Meals

Hallaca

$11.50

Pernil x Lbs

$12.50

Plato Navideno

$20.99

Ensalada de Gallina Lbs

$11.50

Breads

Artisan Baguette

Artisan Baguette

$3.25

Multigrain Baguette

$3.25
Regular Baguette

Regular Baguette

$3.25

Tradition Baguette

$3.25
Viennoise Baguette

Viennoise Baguette

$3.25Out of stock

Wholewheat bread - Integral

$3.25Out of stock

Half Artisan Baguette

$1.75Out of stock

Half Multigrain Baguette

$1.75Out of stock

French Bread

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Viennoice

$2.25
Pain Au Lait / Pan Dulce

Pain Au Lait / Pan Dulce

$1.50Out of stock
Farmer White Bread

Farmer White Bread

$3.50

Farmer Rye Bread (Centeno)

$3.50

Farmer Tradition

$3.50
Mini Pan de Jamon

Mini Pan de Jamon

$5.99Out of stock
Pan de Jamon Tradicional

Pan de Jamon Tradicional

$29.99Out of stock

Pan De Jamon De Pavo Tradicional

$30.99Out of stock

Pan De Jamon Pavo Trad. C/Queso Crema

$34.99Out of stock

Sandwich Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Atlhetic Bread (6$/Lbs)

$6.00Out of stock

Sour Dough (4$/Lbs)

$4.00

PASTRIES

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.99Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.49Out of stock
Almond & Chocolate Croissant

Almond & Chocolate Croissant

$5.49

Chocolate Croissant - Pain Au Chocolat

$4.49
Bicolor Nutella Croissant

Bicolor Nutella Croissant

$5.49
Bicolor Croissant Special Edition

Bicolor Croissant Special Edition

$5.49Out of stock

Nutella Croissant

$5.49

Ham & Cheese Melted Croissant

$8.99Out of stock

Turkey Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Cream Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Just Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Just Ham Croissant

$6.99

Vegan Croissant

$4.49

Half Almond Croissant

$2.75Out of stock

Smoked Ham & Bacon Cachito

$3.99Out of stock

Smoked Ham, Bacon & Cream Cheese Cachito

$3.99Out of stock
Chicken Puff Pastry

Chicken Puff Pastry

$3.49
Smoked Ham & Cheese Puff Pastry

Smoked Ham & Cheese Puff Pastry

$3.49Out of stock
Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry

Spinach & Ricotta Puff Pastry

$3.49Out of stock
White Cheese Puff Pastry

White Cheese Puff Pastry

$3.99Out of stock
Bomba - Beignet

Bomba - Beignet

$4.50Out of stock

Brioche Suiza

$2.99Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock
Danish

Danish

$3.49Out of stock
KOUIGN AMANN - Butter Tart

KOUIGN AMANN - Butter Tart

$2.99

Pistachio Danish

$4.29Out of stock

Valentine Fruit

$5.49Out of stock

CROISSANT FRUIT

$9.99Out of stock

French Pizza

$3.49Out of stock

Cookies / Biscuit

Almond (tejas) Cookie

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Extra Butter Cookie

$1.49

Guava, Almond & Cocunut Cookie

$2.49

Madelaine

$0.99
Financier

Financier

$2.25

Brownie

$3.99
Canelle

Canelle

$2.49

Chouquette (4 Und)

$1.99Out of stock
Palmier

Palmier

$3.49
Ojo de Tigre

Ojo de Tigre

$2.49Out of stock

Hazelnut Merengue

$3.25
Coconut Cookies

Coconut Cookies

$1.49

Desserts

Baba Au Rhum

Baba Au Rhum

$7.49Out of stock

Brioche cake with rum

Brownie Cheese Cake Slice

$7.49Out of stock

Cassis

$7.49
Cheese Cake Slice

Cheese Cake Slice

$7.49Out of stock

Cheese Cake Slice

Cherie

Cherie

$7.49Out of stock

Baileys Mousse in an oreo cookie

Choco Finger

Choco Finger

$7.49

Caramel cream, Chocolate, peanut

Chocolate Terrine

Chocolate Terrine

$7.49

Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Mousse

Creme Brulee (Madagascar Vanilla W/Caramel)

Creme Brulee (Madagascar Vanilla W/Caramel)

$7.49Out of stock
Dulcine

Dulcine

$7.49

Dulce de leche Mousse

Eclair Chocolate

Eclair Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate eclare with chocolate filling or Vanilla eclare with vanilla filling

Eclair Vanilla

Eclair Vanilla

$5.99Out of stock

Flourless Choco Cake

$5.49
Fraisier

Fraisier

$7.49Out of stock

Biscuit, strawberry and museline cream

Lava Cake

$5.49

Millefeuille

$7.49Out of stock
Montpellier

Montpellier

$7.49Out of stock
Passion Mousse

Passion Mousse

$7.49

Passion Fruit Mousse

Nut Framboise

Nut Framboise

$7.49Out of stock

Nutella Mousse and heart of raspberry jelly

Oasis

$7.99Out of stock
Opera

Opera

$7.49Out of stock

Coffee, dark chocolate and almond cream

Paris Brest

$7.49Out of stock
Royal

Royal

$7.49

Almond crunch and milk chocolate mousse

Saint Honore

$7.49Out of stock
Strawberries Millefeuille

Strawberries Millefeuille

$7.49

Sweet puff pastry, pastry cream, chantilly cream and strawberry

Symphony

Symphony

$7.49

Milk chocolate mousse and cream brulle

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.49

Tropicana

$7.49Out of stock

Mini-Black Christmas Cake

$4.49

Macaron & Bonbon

Single Macaron

Single Macaron

$2.25Out of stock
6 Box - Macaron

6 Box - Macaron

$13.99
12 Box - Macaron

12 Box - Macaron

$27.00
Single Bonbon

Single Bonbon

$2.70

Special 6 Bonbon Box

$16.60Out of stock

Special 3 Bombon Box

$8.49Out of stock

12 Deluxe Box - Bonbon

$34.40
Eastern Rabbit - Small Size

Eastern Rabbit - Small Size

$5.99Out of stock
Eastern Egg - Small Size

Eastern Egg - Small Size

$5.99Out of stock

Tart

Apple Pie - Small

$6.49Out of stock

Pear & Almond Pie - Small

$6.49
Chibouste Tart - Small

Chibouste Tart - Small

$7.49Out of stock

Apricot, Raspberry, Creme brulle

Strawberry Tart - Small

$7.49Out of stock

Fruit Tart - Small

$7.75Out of stock

Heart Fruit Tart

$8.99Out of stock

Lemon Pie - Small

$6.49Out of stock

Pear & Almond Pie - Medium

$30.99

Strawberry Tart - Medium

$32.99Out of stock

Apple Pie - Medium

$28.99Out of stock
Fruit Tart - Medium

Fruit Tart - Medium

$32.99

Chibouste Tart - Medium

$34.99

Apple Pie - Big

$34.99Out of stock

Pear & Almond Pie - Big

$38.99Out of stock

Strawberry Tart - Big

$42.99Out of stock

Fruit Tart - Big

$42.99Out of stock

Lemon Pie - Big

$32.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie - Big

$24.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie - Medium

$15.99

Pumpkin Pie - Small

$3.99Out of stock

Coffee, Tea, Chocolate

American Coffee

$2.19
Café Bonjour Hot

Café Bonjour Hot

$6.99

Coffee, Nutella, milk

Café Bonjour Iced

Café Bonjour Iced

$8.99

Ice Cream, Nutella, coffee

Cappucino Coffee

Cappucino Coffee

$3.49

Chai Late

$4.49

Colada

$2.19

Cold Brew French

$4.99Out of stock

Cold Brew Regular

$3.99Out of stock

Cold Chocolate

$4.79

Cold Milk

$1.99

Cortadito Coffee

$2.79
Espresso Coffee

Espresso Coffee

$2.19

Espresso Double Coffee

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$4.79

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$6.29

Hot Milk

$1.99

Iced Latte

$4.29

Latte Coffee

$3.99

Macchiato Coffee

$2.79

Matcha Late

$4.49

Mocaccino Coffe 12 oz

$6.29

Mocaccino Coffee

$4.79

Rishi Teas

$3.49

Special Teas

$3.75

White Mocaccino Coffe

$4.79

White Mocaccino Coffe 12 oz

$6.29

NA Beverages

Bottle of Waters

$1.99

Canned Soda

Fresh Orange Juice 12 Oz

$5.49

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Regular Lemonade - 12 Oz

$4.75

Mint Lemonade - 12 Oz

$4.99

Strawberry Mint Lemonade - 12 Oz

$5.50

Papelon con Limon

$5.76

Special Day Soda

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1435 North Park Drive, Weston, FL 33326

Directions

Gallery
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

El Colombiano
orange starNo Reviews
2221 N Commerce Pkwy Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Mitch's Westside Bagels
orange star3.4 • 244
2310 Weston Rd Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
La Casserola Market
orange starNo Reviews
6941 SW 196TH AVE STE 9 PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33332
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine SUNRISE
orange star4.3 • 1,458
3457 N Hiatus Rd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Don Pan
orange star4.3 • 1,715
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Weston

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Weston
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston