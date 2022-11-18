Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 6"
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 12"
SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH W/CHIPS

6" SANDWICHES - NEW FLAVORS AND SIZES!

#1 GARY 6"

$6.95

wheat sub, roast beef, swiss, giardiniera, onion, truffle mayo, arugula

#2 CRAIG 6"

$6.95

french sub, turkey, bacon, swiss, spicy aioli, arugula, onion, cucumber

#3 SCHOOL LUNCH 6"

$6.95

hewn country, chicken salad, provolone, romaine, tomato, cucumber

#4 TOUR DE FRANCE 6"

$6.95

french sub, smoked ham, double brie, dijon mustard, tomato, onion

#5 NICK'S INITIATIVE 6"

$6.95

french sub, grilled portobella, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 6"

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 6"

$7.95

Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!

SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH W/CHIPS

SOUP & 1/2 SANDWICH W/CHIPS

$12.95

Build your own Half Sandwich, and choose from any soup, plus add a bag of chips!

KIDS HAM & CHEDDAR

$6.95

under 12 please. choose your bread, plus smoked ham, then choose sauce and veggies and even chips!

KIDS TURKEY & PROVOLONE

$6.95

under 12 please. choose your bread, plus smoked turkey, then choose sauce and veggies and even chips!

12" SANDWICHES - NEW FLAVORS AND SIZES!

#1 GARY 12"

$11.95

wheat sub, roast beef, swiss, giardiniera, onion, truffle mayo, arugula

#2 CRAIG 12"

$11.95

french sub, turkey, bacon, swiss, spicy aioli, arugula, onion, cucumber

#3 SCHOOL LUNCH 12"

$11.95

hewn country, chicken salad, provolone, romaine, tomato, cucumber

#4 TOUR DE FRANCE 12"

$11.95

french sub, smoked ham, double brie, dijon mustard, tomato, onion

#5 NICK'S INITIATIVE 12"

$11.95

french sub, grilled portobella, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, balsamic

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 12"

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH 12"

$12.95

Create your own amazing combination with thousands of possible sandwiches. The flavor is truly yours!

SOUPS

TEXAS CHILI

$7.00

no beans... made with locally farmed beef, onions, garlic, 3 different chile peppers, tomatoes, and other spices.

N.E. CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00Out of stock

new england clams, fresh cream, bacon, white wine, onion, garlic, oyster crackers on the side

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$6.00Out of stock

butternut squash, onion, and a touch of butter (vegetarian) - garnished with hazelnuts and sage

RUSTIC TOMATO

$6.00

vine ripe tomatoes, garlic, onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil (vegan)

QUART OF SOUP

$12.00

CHIPS & SNACKS

GREAT LAKE PARMESAN RANCH CHIPS

$1.50

GREAT LAKES BBQ

$1.50

GREAT LAKES ORIGINAL

$1.50

GREAT LAKES SEA SALT & VINEGAR

$1.50

Great Lakes Buffalo Wing

$1.50

BLANXART MILK CHOCOLATE BAR

$2.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.95

PRETZEL CRUNCH CHOCOLATE BAR

$3.95Out of stock

Almond & Sea Salt TCHO Bar

$3.95

ICE CREAM

FROZEN YOGURT

$5.00

full fat yogurt, fresh cream, cane sugar

CHOCOLATE GELATO

$5.00

Colombian chocolate, local milk, cane sugar

PISTACHIO GELATO

$5.00

Sicilian & Californian pistachios, milk, cane sugar

VANILLA FROZEN CUSTARD

$5.00

vanilla bean, fresh cream, milk, local eggs, cane sugar

MINT ICE CREAM

$5.00

fresh cream, milk, fresh mint, mint oil

SALTED CARAMEL ICE CREAM

$5.00

fresh cream, milk, cane sugar, sea salt

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

$5.00

fresh cream, milk, cane sugar, strawberry puree

RASPBERRY SORBET

$5.00

raspberry puree, water, cane sugar

PINT OF ICE CREAM

$10.00

DRINKS

CIRCLE KOMBUCHA GINGER LEMON

$5.00

CIRCLE KOMBUCHA POMEGRANATE

$5.00

COCA COLA

$2.50

COCA COLA DIET

$2.50

COCO 5 COCONUT WATER LIMON

$4.00

COCO 5 COCONUT WATER PASSION FRUIT

$4.00

Coco5 Cherry

$4.00

Coco5 Orange

$4.00

Green River

$2.50

HARNEY & SON ORGANIC GREEN TEA

$3.00Out of stock

HARNEY & SON ORGANIC LEMONADE

$3.00

Harney & Son Black Tea

$3.00

JOE'S TEAS & LEMONADE

$3.00

JOHNNY RYAN SODAS

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO LIMONATA

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO TANGERINE

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO WATER SPARKLING

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

WBC SODAS

$2.50

WISCO POP GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

WISCO POP STRAWBERRY

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Spindrift Sparkling Mango

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Create your own sandwich from our amazing variety of flavors! Add homemade soups and homemade ice cream and gelato!

Location

77 E Scranton Ave, Lake Bluff, IL 60044

Directions

Gallery
Bonk image
Bonk image

