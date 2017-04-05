Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc. imageView gallery

Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc.

review star

No reviews yet

175 Bonnet Point Rd

Narragansett, RI 02882

PIZZA

Cheese

$10.00

Pepperoni

$10.00

Vegetable

$10.00

Meatball

$10.00

Mushroom

$10.00

White

$10.00

Sausage

$10.00

Sandwiches

Sausage & Peppers

$10.00

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Shore Dog

$4.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Burger

$9.00

Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Grill Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.00

Fluff & Nut

$5.00

Frankentsien

$42.00

Empanadas

$7.00

Grab and Go's

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Quinoa & Rice

$5.00

Taco Salad

$8.00

Tender Greens

$7.00

Antipasto

$9.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fry

French Fries

$4.00

Clam Cakes 6

$5.00

Clam Cakes 12

$10.00

Clam Chowder

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Mozz Stix

$5.00

Cheesy Porky Pot

$12.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Slushy

$3.50

EVENTS

Rental Fee 250

$250.00

Rental Fee 500

$500.00

Rental Fee 1000

$1,000.00

TO GO

TO GO

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

175 Bonnet Point Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882

Directions

Gallery
Bonnet Shores Beach Club Association, Inc. image

