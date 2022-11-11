Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Steakhouses

Bonnie and Clyde Grill & Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

615 Monroe

Hugoton, KS 67951

Popular Items

The Squad
Kansan
Barrow Gang

Appetizers

Heat

$10.00

Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Jalapeno Rounds served with spicy Peppery Jelly

Coroner

$12.00

Smoky Jalapeno Pepper filled with gooey cream cheese and wrapped in Bacon, served with spicy Adobo Jelly Sauce

Casino

$8.00

Fried Potato Crisps topped with our Special Seasoning served with homemade spicy Ranch

The Mob

$14.00

Wings, Onion Rings, Jalapeno Popper Crisps, Garlic Cheese Curds

Exploiter

$8.00

Deep fried breaded Cheese served with homemade Ranch

Bread+ Butter

$5.00

The Pantry

$16.00

Jalapeno Poppers, Deviled Eggs, Fried Pickles and Onion Rings

The Cash

$8.00

6 large Mozzarella Sticks served hot with a side of Marinara Sauce

The Early Bird

$10.00

8 Deviled Eggs topped with your choice of grilled Jalapenos and Bacon or drizzled with roasted Red Chili Sauce

The Jalopy

$10.00

breaded pickle rounds deep fried and served with homemade ranch

Salads

Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries and Almonds served with Poppy Seed Dressing Seasonal Substitution: Spinach, Mandarin Oranges, dried Cranberries and Almonds with Poppy-seed Dressing

Yard

$13.00

Classic Leaf Lettuce with Carrots Red Onions Tomatoes Cheese and your choice of Grilled or crispy Chicken

Wild Thing

$11.00

Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries and Almonds served with Poppy Seed Dressing

The Absolute

$14.00

Marinated Chicken Breast sliced and grilled with Bell Peppers and Onions over fresh made Salad. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, your choice of Dressing, fresh made Tortilla Chips and a seared Lemon

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

The Run Around

$4.00+

Beef and Bean Cowboy Chili combined with diced Stewed Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, served with shredded Cheese and Crackers

Kids Plates

Grandma’s Goulash made fresh daily

Trooper

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Pistol

$7.00

Corn Dog

Ringleader

$7.00

Our classic Burger Slider with a signature Bun

Jackpot

$7.00

Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce

Deputy

$8.00

Sirloin Steak Bites* Delicious!

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Grandma’s Goulash made fresh daily

Burgers & Sandwiches

Barrow Gang

$12.00

Batter dipped chicken strips perfectly seasoned and served with a side of homemade Gravy. Served with one side

Campfire

$13.00

An awesome 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef burger smothered with Hickory BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & a Beer battered Onion Ring

Fire

$11.00

A ½ pound Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with grilled Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese and our spicy Tabasco Aioli Sauce served on a Jalapeno Bu

Jewell

$12.00

½ pound Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with Avocado Hash, Tomato, and Red Onio

Kansan

$12.00

Our classic ½½ pound Certified Angus Beef Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickles

Wanted

$11.00+

Two 1/4 pound Patties smashed and fried, layered with American Cheese and our homemade Mayo Sauce

Tommy Gun

$14.00

Two Smash Patties topped with fresh Jalapeno Poppers, shredded Cheddar and Enchilado Cheese, topped with our homemade Adobe Sauce 1

Bullet

$13.00

Crispy/grilled Chicken Breast on a signature Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Big House

$12.00

Toasted Garlic and Herb Tortilla rolled with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken spinach Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon, homemade Ranch and Cheddar Cheese

Bird

$12.00

Toasted Tomato and Basil Tortilla rolled with your choice of grilled or crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, homemade spicy Ranch roasted Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese

The Banks Closed

$13.00

Marinated Chicken Breast sliced and grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheese in a large Tortilla

The Knock Off

$12.00+

Opened faced smash Patty buried in Cowboy Chili topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese

The Red Light

$13.00

Sliced Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Wheat Berry Bread

Steaks

Pardon

$28.00

Perfectly Aged Filet tender and juicy Topped with Garlic Butter

Jury

$32.00

Perfectly aged, big, beautiful and flavorful Filet topped with Garlic Butter

Trails End

$30.00+

Perfectly aged, seasoned and grilled Rib Eye topped with Garlic Butter

Poem

Poem

$18.00

Our Bone-in grilled butterfly Pork Chop with our Special Sauce and Seasoning

Machine Gun

$16.00

12oz Hamburger Steak topped with sautéed Onions and Mushrooms and served with Brown Gravy

The Lead

$24.00+

Served on your choice of a flavorful bed of Sweet Potato and Asparagus topped with butter Sauce or Creamy Mashed Potatoes topped with grilled Mushrooms and Butter Sauce

Entrees

Gangster

$21.00

Blackened, grilled and topped with a Tropical Mango Salsa

Fish Trap

$16.00

Whether you like it grilled or fried, enjoy a pound of large Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce

Banker

$16.00

Marinated and grilled juicy tender Chicken Breast

Outlaw

$16.00

Hand breaded Chicken Fried Chicken perfectly seasoned and served smothered in homemade Gravy

Bonnie & Clyde

$18.00

Hand breaded Certified Angus Beef Steak pan fried and smothered with homemade Gravy

The Squad

$14.00+

Classic Wings served bone-in or boneless with homemade Ranch and one Side

The Show

$14.00+

Tender, roasted, shredded Hot Beef Sandwich on toasted White Bread served with Mashed Potatoes smothered in brown gravy

The Hotsy Totsy

$14.00

Pasta

Old Friend

$11.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast served over tender pasta in creamy Alfredo Sauce with Broccoli

The Tag Along

$12.00+

Grilled Shrimp over Fettucine Pasta simmered with Garlic Butter, Seasonings and fresh squeezed Lemon Juice

The Surprise

$11.00+

Old Fashioned Beef Goulash just like grandma made

The Hombre

$12.00+

Large Shrimp cooked in our homemade Sun Dried Tomato sauce combined with Fettuccine Pasta

The Breeze

$12.00+

A delicious combination of Fettuccine Pasta, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Cherry Tomatoes, and Asparagus with grilled marinated Chicken tossed in a light Butter Sauce

Sides

Baked Potatoe

loaded baked potato

Fried Okra

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Old Fashioned Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

loaded mashed potato

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Country Style Green Beans w/bacon

$4.00

Honey Buttered Roasted Carrots

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.00

Cheesy Corn

$4.00

White RIce

$4.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

fruit bowl

$4.00

chili fries

$6.00

cup of soup

$3.00

Desserts

The Hot Shot

$7.00

Hot and fresh large skillet Cookie topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

The Irresistable

$7.00

Toasty, warm Pastry with Apple filling served in a cast iron skillet with creamy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and topped with Carame

Reward

$7.00

Our homemade Brownie baked and served in a cast iron skillet with creamy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream topped with Chocolate Syrup

Cheesecake

$7.00

call and ask our servers about our delicious cheesecake flavors

Daily Special

Brisket Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo

$13.00Out of stock

Taco salad

$13.00Out of stock

Meat loaf

$13.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Two Eegs , Ham + German Potatos

$13.00Out of stock

Kabob

$13.00Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss hamburger steak

$13.00Out of stock

Chipotle wings (Copy)

$11.00+Out of stock

Tortellini primavera

$13.00Out of stock

Chef Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Asada Fries (Copy)

$11.00Out of stock

Philly cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket dinner

$13.00Out of stock

Chef Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Smothered Burritos

$13.00

Tamale Dinner

$13.00

Thai style chicken

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Lemonaid

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Barqs

$3.50

Water

Coffee and Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

Coffee

$1.00

T Shirts/ Sweater/Coaster

B&C shirt

$20.00

Coaster

$10.00

Golf Ball Sleeve- 3 Balls

$18.00

Hoodie

$70.00

Newspapers

Newspaper

$10.00

Cook Books

Cook Books

$20.00

Hats

Grey Hat

$20.00

Patch Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy your meal with a little touch of history !

Website

Location

615 Monroe, Hugoton, KS 67951

Directions

