- Bonnie and Clyde Grill & Sports Bar
Bonnie and Clyde Grill & Sports Bar
615 Monroe
Hugoton, KS 67951
Popular Items
Appetizers
Heat
Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Jalapeno Rounds served with spicy Peppery Jelly
Coroner
Smoky Jalapeno Pepper filled with gooey cream cheese and wrapped in Bacon, served with spicy Adobo Jelly Sauce
Casino
Fried Potato Crisps topped with our Special Seasoning served with homemade spicy Ranch
The Mob
Wings, Onion Rings, Jalapeno Popper Crisps, Garlic Cheese Curds
Exploiter
Deep fried breaded Cheese served with homemade Ranch
Bread+ Butter
The Pantry
Jalapeno Poppers, Deviled Eggs, Fried Pickles and Onion Rings
The Cash
6 large Mozzarella Sticks served hot with a side of Marinara Sauce
The Early Bird
8 Deviled Eggs topped with your choice of grilled Jalapenos and Bacon or drizzled with roasted Red Chili Sauce
The Jalopy
breaded pickle rounds deep fried and served with homemade ranch
Salads
Yard
Classic Leaf Lettuce with Carrots Red Onions Tomatoes Cheese and your choice of Grilled or crispy Chicken
Wild Thing
Baby Spinach, Strawberries, Blueberries and Almonds served with Poppy Seed Dressing
The Absolute
Marinated Chicken Breast sliced and grilled with Bell Peppers and Onions over fresh made Salad. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, your choice of Dressing, fresh made Tortilla Chips and a seared Lemon
Soup of the Day
The Run Around
Beef and Bean Cowboy Chili combined with diced Stewed Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, served with shredded Cheese and Crackers
Kids Plates
Burgers & Sandwiches
Barrow Gang
Batter dipped chicken strips perfectly seasoned and served with a side of homemade Gravy. Served with one side
Campfire
An awesome 1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef burger smothered with Hickory BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & a Beer battered Onion Ring
Fire
A ½ pound Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with grilled Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese and our spicy Tabasco Aioli Sauce served on a Jalapeno Bu
Jewell
½ pound Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with Avocado Hash, Tomato, and Red Onio
Kansan
Our classic ½½ pound Certified Angus Beef Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickles
Wanted
Two 1/4 pound Patties smashed and fried, layered with American Cheese and our homemade Mayo Sauce
Tommy Gun
Two Smash Patties topped with fresh Jalapeno Poppers, shredded Cheddar and Enchilado Cheese, topped with our homemade Adobe Sauce 1
Bullet
Crispy/grilled Chicken Breast on a signature Bun with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Big House
Toasted Garlic and Herb Tortilla rolled with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken spinach Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon, homemade Ranch and Cheddar Cheese
Bird
Toasted Tomato and Basil Tortilla rolled with your choice of grilled or crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, homemade spicy Ranch roasted Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese
The Banks Closed
Marinated Chicken Breast sliced and grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheese in a large Tortilla
The Knock Off
Opened faced smash Patty buried in Cowboy Chili topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese
The Red Light
Sliced Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Wheat Berry Bread
Steaks
Pardon
Perfectly Aged Filet tender and juicy Topped with Garlic Butter
Jury
Perfectly aged, big, beautiful and flavorful Filet topped with Garlic Butter
Trails End
Perfectly aged, seasoned and grilled Rib Eye topped with Garlic Butter
Poem
Our Bone-in grilled butterfly Pork Chop with our Special Sauce and Seasoning
Machine Gun
12oz Hamburger Steak topped with sautéed Onions and Mushrooms and served with Brown Gravy
The Lead
Served on your choice of a flavorful bed of Sweet Potato and Asparagus topped with butter Sauce or Creamy Mashed Potatoes topped with grilled Mushrooms and Butter Sauce
Entrees
Gangster
Blackened, grilled and topped with a Tropical Mango Salsa
Fish Trap
Whether you like it grilled or fried, enjoy a pound of large Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce
Banker
Marinated and grilled juicy tender Chicken Breast
Outlaw
Hand breaded Chicken Fried Chicken perfectly seasoned and served smothered in homemade Gravy
Bonnie & Clyde
Hand breaded Certified Angus Beef Steak pan fried and smothered with homemade Gravy
The Squad
Classic Wings served bone-in or boneless with homemade Ranch and one Side
The Show
Tender, roasted, shredded Hot Beef Sandwich on toasted White Bread served with Mashed Potatoes smothered in brown gravy
The Hotsy Totsy
Pasta
Old Friend
Grilled Chicken Breast served over tender pasta in creamy Alfredo Sauce with Broccoli
The Tag Along
Grilled Shrimp over Fettucine Pasta simmered with Garlic Butter, Seasonings and fresh squeezed Lemon Juice
The Surprise
Old Fashioned Beef Goulash just like grandma made
The Hombre
Large Shrimp cooked in our homemade Sun Dried Tomato sauce combined with Fettuccine Pasta
The Breeze
A delicious combination of Fettuccine Pasta, Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Cherry Tomatoes, and Asparagus with grilled marinated Chicken tossed in a light Butter Sauce
Sides
Baked Potatoe
loaded baked potato
Fried Okra
French Fries
Old Fashioned Mashed Potatoes
loaded mashed potato
Side Salad
Country Style Green Beans w/bacon
Honey Buttered Roasted Carrots
Grilled Asparagus
Sweet Potato Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Cheesy Corn
White RIce
Baked Sweet Potato
fruit bowl
chili fries
cup of soup
Desserts
The Hot Shot
Hot and fresh large skillet Cookie topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
The Irresistable
Toasty, warm Pastry with Apple filling served in a cast iron skillet with creamy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and topped with Carame
Reward
Our homemade Brownie baked and served in a cast iron skillet with creamy Vanilla Bean Ice Cream topped with Chocolate Syrup
Cheesecake
call and ask our servers about our delicious cheesecake flavors
Daily Special
Brisket Nachos
Shrimp Alfredo
Taco salad
Meat loaf
Patty Melt
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Two Eegs , Ham + German Potatos
Kabob
Mushroom Swiss hamburger steak
Chipotle wings (Copy)
Tortellini primavera
Chef Salad
Asada Fries (Copy)
Philly cheesesteak
Brisket dinner
Chef Salad
Smothered Burritos
Tamale Dinner
Thai style chicken
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coffee and Tea
T Shirts/ Sweater/Coaster
Newspapers
Cook Books
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy your meal with a little touch of history !
615 Monroe, Hugoton, KS 67951