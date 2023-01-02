  • Home
Bonni's Pizza and Subs 7009 West Higgins Avenue

No reviews yet

7009 West Higgins Avenue

Chicago, IL 60656

Popular Items

Large Cheese (16")
Italian Sub
Meatball Sub

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$7.95+

Mortadella, salami, sopressata, capicola, provolone

Turkey Sub

$6.95+

Choice of cheese

Ham Sub

$6.95+

Choice of cheese

Salami Sub

$7.95+

Choice of cheese

Roast Beef Sub

$8.95+

Choice of cheese

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$7.95+

Mozzarella

Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.95+

Sauteed peppers, onions & mushrooms

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$6.95+

Breaded chicken, White american, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Chicken Parm Sub

$6.95+

Provolone

Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$8.95

Yellow mustard, provolone

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.95

White American cheese, special sauce

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

BLT Sandwich

$6.95

Sourdough

Double Cheeseburger

$8.95

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.95

Potato Salad

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Potato Chips

$1.50

Cape Cod kettle chips

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Cream cheese filling, side marinara

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Whole Pickle

$2.00

Cheesy Bread

$5.95

Salads/Soups

Greek Salad

$9.95

Spinach, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, balsamic dressing

Italian Chopped Salad

$11.95

Romaine, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, salami, pepperoni, red onion, sourdough croutons, italian dressing

Chili

$7.95

Chowder

$7.95

Pizza

Small Cheese (10")

$13.95

Medium Cheese (14")

$15.95

Large Cheese (16")

$17.95

Beverages

RC Cola

$1.50+

Diet Rite

$1.50+

Root Beer

$1.50

Sunkist Orange

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Northeast style subs and pizza. Sister restaurant to County BBQ in Little Italy.

Location

7009 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656

Directions

