  • Home
  • /
  • Fleming Island
  • /
  • Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Fleming Island - Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Fleming Island
Main picView gallery

Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Fleming Island Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q Fleming Island

review star

No reviews yet

1765 Town Center Boulevard

Fleming Island, FL 32003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Smokin' Snacks

Fried Okra

$7.49

Southern Fried Okra

Corn Nuggets

$7.49

Fried Corn Nuggets

Fried Squash

$7.99

Fried Squash

Fried Pickles

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

Daily Double

$7.99

Pick 2 Half-Portions of any of the above Snacks

Cheese Fries

$12.49

Topped with your choice of brisket, pulled pork, turkey or sausage

Wings

Wing Basket

$12.99

6 Wings and 1 Side

10 Wings

$16.99

10 Wings

25 Wings

$42.99

25 Wings

50 Wings

$72.99

50 Wings

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich with 1 Side

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich with 1 Side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich with 1 Side

Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

Sausage Sandwich with 1 Side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with 1 Side

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Brunswick Stew

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Side of the Day

$2.99

3pc Garlic Bread

$0.99

1pc Garlic Bread

$0.33

Extra Sauce/Dressing (+ $.49 per)

$0.49

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.99

1/2 Corn Nuggets (add $1.00)

$3.99

Half order of Corn Nuggets

1/2 Fried Okra (add $1.00)

$3.99

Half order of Fried Okra

Platters

Pork Platter

$11.99+

Prok Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Turkey Platter

$11.99+

Turkey Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Brisket Platter

$15.99+

Beef Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Sausage Platter

$11.99+

Small Sausage Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Chicken Platter

$10.99+

Small Chicken Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Rib Platter

$14.99+

Ribs Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

2 Meat Combo Platter

$14.99+

2 Meat Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

3 Meat Combo Platter

$18.99

3 Meat Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Chicken Finger Platter

$11.99

Chicken Finger Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Platter Served with garlic toast and 2 sides

3 Veggie Plate

$8.99

4 Veggie Plate

$9.99

Smokehouse Stackers

Slawpy Pig

$11.49

Heaping pile of Pulled Pork topped with coleslaw

Bo-Hawg

$11.49

Our famous BBQ Pulled Pork topped with cheddar cheese and a Sausage Link

Bird Dog

$11.49

Our signature Smoked Turkey topped with a sliced Smoked Sausage Link

1949 Burger

$12.49

A 1/2 pound burger grilled to perfection. (Add pulled pork for 2.00)

Family Feasts

BBQ Feast

$44.99

{ Serves 3-5 } 1 whole chicken, 1 lb. of meat, 3 family sides, 6 garlic toast

Hawg Feast

$64.99

{ Serves 5-7 } 1 whole chicken, 2 lbs of meat, , 4 family sides, 8 garlic toast

Salads

Pork Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens topped with Pulled Pork

Turkey Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens topped with Turkey

Brisket Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens topped with Beef Brisket

2 Meat Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens topped with your choice of 2 meats

3 Meat Salad

$14.99

Fresh greens topped with your choice of 3 meats

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens topped with Crispy Chicken

By The Pound

Pulled Pork

$14.99+

1 Pound of Pulled Pork

Turkey

$14.99+

1 Pound of Turkey

Beef Brisket

$25.99+

1 Pound of Beef Brisket

Sausage

$14.99+

1 Pound of Sausage

Slab Ribs

$32.99+

1 Slab of Ribs

Chicken

$15.99+

1 Whole of Chicken

Bulk Sides

$6.99+

1 PT of of Side

Bulk Sauce

$29.99+

Bulk Banana Pudding

$29.99+

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Homemade Banana Pudding

Kid's Meals

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Sausage Sandwich

$7.79

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 ea)

$7.79

Kids BBQ Chicken

$7.79

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.79

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.79

Kids Hamburger

$7.79

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Half Sweet and Half Unsweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Arnold

$2.99

Sweet Arnold

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Pig Gulp Refill

$0.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Water

Togo Water

$0.99

Gal Beverages

$6.99

1 Gal of Tea

Kids Drink

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Easygoing chain eatery plating up pit-smoked barbecue & Southern sides such as fried okra.

Location

1765 Town Center Boulevard, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

V Pizza
orange star4.5 • 855
1605 County Road 220 Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
MOJO SMOKEHOUSE - FLEMING ISLAND
orange star4.4 • 794
1810 Town Center Blvd Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
Corks & Barrels
orange starNo Reviews
1824 Town Center Boulevard Suite 101 Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
Mr. Potato Spread - Orange Park - 1910, 13 Wells Rd Space VC - 13
orange starNo Reviews
1910, 13 Wells Rd Space VC - 13 Orange Park, FL 32073
View restaurantnext
Irie Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1177 Park Avenue Orange Park, FL 32073
View restaurantnext
Cheers Park Avenue - 1138 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1138 Park Ave Orange Park, FL 32073
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fleming Island

V Pizza
orange star4.5 • 855
1605 County Road 220 Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
MOJO SMOKEHOUSE - FLEMING ISLAND
orange star4.4 • 794
1810 Town Center Blvd Fleming Island, FL 32003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fleming Island
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston