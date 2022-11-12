Bonsai Korean Cuisine

- Home
477 Reviews
$$
420 Pond Promenade
Chanhassen, MN 55317
Popular Items
Entrees
Bibimbop
A bowl of rice topped with a choice of protein, cooked vegetables (bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini), and an egg of your choice. Served with Bonsai bibimbop sauce on the side. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.
Bulgogi
Thinly sliced beef is marinated in Bonsai bulgogi sauce and sauteed with vegetables (carrots, mushrooms, green onions, onions). Includes a side of rice.
Bulgogi Bowl
Savory soup with bulgogi beef, vegetables (carrots, mushrooms, green onions, onions, sweet peppers), sweet potato noodles. Includes a side of rice.
Bulgogi Kimbop
Cooked roll with bulgogi beef, carrots, pickled Korean radish, cucumber, egg, rice wrapped in seaweed paper.
Chicken Bulgogi
Marinated and sautéed chicken breast with vegetables (carrots, green onions, onions, mushrooms) in spicy red chili sauce. Choose a spice level from 0 to 5. Includes a side of rice.
Fried Rice
Fried rice with a choice of protein, vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions), and eggs. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.
Galbi (Korean BBQ)
Premium beef short ribs are marinated and grilled in Bonsai galbi sauce. Includes a side of rice.
Galbitang
Savory soup with beef short ribs, sweet potato noodles, mushrooms, Korean radish, green onions, onions, egg slices. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-Free.
Jeyuk Bokkeum
Marinated and sauteed pork and vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions) in spicy Korean chili sauce. Includes a side of rice. Choose a spice level from 1 to 5. Gluten-free. option is available.
Jobchae
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles with a choice of protein and vegetables (carrots, green onions, onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet peppers). Gluten-free option is available except for beef.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Fried rice with kimchi, a choice of protein, vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions), an egg of your choice. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.
Kimchi-jjigae
Kimchi stew with a choice of protein, vegetables (bean sprouts, mushrooms, green onions, onions), and tofu. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-free.
Korean Ramyun
Korean style ramen with a choice of protein, green onions, onions, and egg in a beef broth. Choose your spice level from 0 (no spice) to 5.
Ojingeo Bokkeum
Sauteed squid and vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions) in spicy Korean chili sauce. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-Free option is available.
Soondubu
Spicy tofu stew with a choice of protein, vegetables (cabbage, green onions, onions), and egg. Choose your spice level from 1 to 5. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-free option available.
Yukgejang
Spicy soup with beef brisket and vegetables (bean sprouts, green onions, onions, shiitake mushrooms), sweet potato noodles, and egg. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-free option is available.
Miscellaneous
Starters
Bonsai Calamari
Flash-fried fresh squid served with house made spicy mayo. Gluten Free.
Bonsai Chicken Wings
Korean style fried chicken wings in savory soy sauce-based sauce (5 pc).
Cheese Puffs
Deep-fried cream cheese puffs served with house-made spicy mayo (6 pc).
Edamame
Steamed soybeans in shells with sea salt. Gluten free.
Goon Mandu
Pan-fried Korean dumplings (6 pcs) served with Bonsai mandu sauce.
Grilled Squid
Whole squid is grilled and seasoned with Korean barbecue sauce. Served with carrots, green onions, sesame seeds.
Haemul Pajeon
Savory Korean seafood pancake with shrimp, squid, and green onions. Served with a dipping sauce.
Jjin Mandu
Steamed Korean dumplings (6 pcs) served with Bonsai mandu sauce.
Kimchijeon (Kimchi Pancake)
Savory kimchi pancake with green onions and onions. Served with a dipping sauce.
Mandu Soup
Savory Korean pork dumpling soup with cabbage, onions, green onions, sliced eggs.
Nokdujeon (Mung Bean Pancake)
Savory pancake with ground nokdu (mung beans), shrimp, bean sprouts, green onions, egg. Served with a dipping sauce. Gluten-free option available.
Rice
Steamed rice. Gluten-free.
Spicy Chicken Wings
Korean style fried chicken wings in sweet and spicy sauce (5 pc). Gluten free.
Vegetarian Egg Rolls
Deep-fried vegetable egg rolls with dipping sauce (3 pc)
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are committed to providing fresh and healthy Korean dishes with care and quality ingredients!
