Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

Bonsai Korean Cuisine

477 Reviews

$$

420 Pond Promenade

Chanhassen, MN 55317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bibimbop
Korean Ramyun
Goon Mandu

Entrees

Bibimbop

Bibimbop

$14.00

A bowl of rice topped with a choice of protein, cooked vegetables (bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, zucchini), and an egg of your choice. Served with Bonsai bibimbop sauce on the side. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$21.50

Thinly sliced beef is marinated in Bonsai bulgogi sauce and sauteed with vegetables (carrots, mushrooms, green onions, onions). Includes a side of rice.

Bulgogi Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

$23.00

Savory soup with bulgogi beef, vegetables (carrots, mushrooms, green onions, onions, sweet peppers), sweet potato noodles. Includes a side of rice.

Bulgogi Kimbop

Bulgogi Kimbop

$14.50Out of stock

Cooked roll with bulgogi beef, carrots, pickled Korean radish, cucumber, egg, rice wrapped in seaweed paper.

Chicken Bulgogi

Chicken Bulgogi

$18.50

Marinated and sautéed chicken breast with vegetables (carrots, green onions, onions, mushrooms) in spicy red chili sauce. Choose a spice level from 0 to 5. Includes a side of rice.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Fried rice with a choice of protein, vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions), and eggs. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.

Galbi (Korean BBQ)

Galbi (Korean BBQ)

$29.50

Premium beef short ribs are marinated and grilled in Bonsai galbi sauce. Includes a side of rice.

Galbitang

Galbitang

$19.50

Savory soup with beef short ribs, sweet potato noodles, mushrooms, Korean radish, green onions, onions, egg slices. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-Free.

Jeyuk Bokkeum

Jeyuk Bokkeum

$19.50

Marinated and sauteed pork and vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions) in spicy Korean chili sauce. Includes a side of rice. Choose a spice level from 1 to 5. Gluten-free. option is available.

Jobchae

Jobchae

$15.50

Stir-fried sweet potato noodles with a choice of protein and vegetables (carrots, green onions, onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet peppers). Gluten-free option is available except for beef.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$15.50

Fried rice with kimchi, a choice of protein, vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions), an egg of your choice. Gluten-free option is available except for beef.

Kimchi-jjigae

Kimchi-jjigae

$17.50

Kimchi stew with a choice of protein, vegetables (bean sprouts, mushrooms, green onions, onions), and tofu. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-free.

Korean Ramyun

Korean Ramyun

$15.50

Korean style ramen with a choice of protein, green onions, onions, and egg in a beef broth. Choose your spice level from 0 (no spice) to 5.

Ojingeo Bokkeum

Ojingeo Bokkeum

$21.00

Sauteed squid and vegetables (bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, green onions, onions) in spicy Korean chili sauce. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-Free option is available.

Soondubu

Soondubu

$16.50

Spicy tofu stew with a choice of protein, vegetables (cabbage, green onions, onions), and egg. Choose your spice level from 1 to 5. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-free option available.

Yukgejang

Yukgejang

$19.50

Spicy soup with beef brisket and vegetables (bean sprouts, green onions, onions, shiitake mushrooms), sweet potato noodles, and egg. Includes a side of rice. Gluten-free option is available.

Miscellaneous

Kimchi

$15.00+Out of stock

Pickled Radish

$8.00

Starters

Bonsai Calamari

Bonsai Calamari

$12.95

Flash-fried fresh squid served with house made spicy mayo. Gluten Free.

Bonsai Chicken Wings

Bonsai Chicken Wings

$8.95

Korean style fried chicken wings in savory soy sauce-based sauce (5 pc).

Cheese Puffs

Cheese Puffs

$7.95

Deep-fried cream cheese puffs served with house-made spicy mayo (6 pc).

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed soybeans in shells with sea salt. Gluten free.

Goon Mandu

Goon Mandu

$8.50

Pan-fried Korean dumplings (6 pcs) served with Bonsai mandu sauce.

Grilled Squid

Grilled Squid

$18.95

Whole squid is grilled and seasoned with Korean barbecue sauce. Served with carrots, green onions, sesame seeds.

Haemul Pajeon

Haemul Pajeon

$16.50

Savory Korean seafood pancake with shrimp, squid, and green onions. Served with a dipping sauce.

Jjin Mandu

Jjin Mandu

$8.50

Steamed Korean dumplings (6 pcs) served with Bonsai mandu sauce.

Kimchijeon (Kimchi Pancake)

Kimchijeon (Kimchi Pancake)

$13.50

Savory kimchi pancake with green onions and onions. Served with a dipping sauce.

Mandu Soup

$8.95

Savory Korean pork dumpling soup with cabbage, onions, green onions, sliced eggs.

Nokdujeon (Mung Bean Pancake)

Nokdujeon (Mung Bean Pancake)

$15.50

Savory pancake with ground nokdu (mung beans), shrimp, bean sprouts, green onions, egg. Served with a dipping sauce. Gluten-free option available.

Rice

$4.50

Steamed rice. Gluten-free.

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$9.95

Korean style fried chicken wings in sweet and spicy sauce (5 pc). Gluten free.

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$7.50

Deep-fried vegetable egg rolls with dipping sauce (3 pc)

NA Beverages

7 Up

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Korean crushed pear juice

$2.75

Korean Peach juice

$2.75

Milkis

$3.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.75

Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are committed to providing fresh and healthy Korean dishes with care and quality ingredients!

Website

Location

420 Pond Promenade, Chanhassen, MN 55317

Directions

Gallery
Bonsai Korean Cuisine image
Bonsai Korean Cuisine image
Bonsai Korean Cuisine image
Map
More near Chanhassen
Excelsior
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston