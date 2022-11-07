The Market Cafe at Bonton Farms 6907 Bexar Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
BREAKFAST

Grits

$5.00

Cornmeal Pancakes

$6.00

Two cornmeal pancakes, maple butter & powdered sugar.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Fried Windy Meadows chicken breast, Belgian Waffle, maple butter, with maple-cayenne powder.

Brioche French Toast Special

$11.00

Brioche French Toast, luxardo cherries, house made creme fraiche.

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Two house made buscuits, green tomato-cinnamon marmalade with house cultured butter.

Avocado Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled ciabatts, crushed avocado, assorted charred Bonton peppers, basil pesto.

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Charred okra, chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, tots, scrambled eggs on country bread.

Oatmeal

$5.00

Pancakes (Original)

$6.00

Ricotta Toast

$9.00

Biscuits And Jam

$5.00

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.00

OC Soda

$2.50

Oak Cliff Beverage Works real sugar soda

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mango Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Swamp Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

1\2 Gal Drink

$5.99

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

KID'S

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Kid's Chix Finger Basket

$7.00

Fried chicken tenders with house cut fries.

LUNCH

Soup Cup

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Green Salad

$13.00

Oak leaf lettuce, Bonton red onions, hard cooked egg, Bonton tomatoes and herbs, creamy dill dressing with Windy Meadow chicken.

Kale Toast

$2.50

Meatloaf Plate

$14.00

Arugula, mandarin oranges, pickled peppers, candied jalapenos, seasoned cream cheese with fried kale.

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Fish & Greens

$13.00

Anson Mills antebellum cornmeal crusted catfish, collard greens, cornbread, pickled succotash, Bonton hot sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Windy Meadows chicken breast, comeback sauce, cabbage & green apple slaw, house cut fries.

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$13.00

A Bar N American Wagyu beef, cheddar cheese, special sauce, pickled salsa with house cut fries.

Green Mater Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Plain Fries

$3.50

Cornbread Muffin

$1.50

Crispy Pork Belly

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Bonton Okra

$9.00

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Backyard Burgers

$13.00

Collard greens, reezt peezy (Anson Mills Carolina Gold Rice & Sea Island red peas) Koji cured pork belly, melting cheese & Bonton hot sauce.

Bonton Patty Melt

$14.00

Smoked Half Chicken

$12.00

Half Slab of Ribs

$20.00

Whole Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Med. All -Day Green Bean

$5.00

Large All-Day Green Bean

$10.00

Twice Baked Potato

$3.00

1/2 Pork

$6.00

Pound Pork

$12.00

Jerked Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Baked Beans Sml

$5.00

Baked Beans Lrg

$10.00

Coleslaw Sml

$5.00

Coleslaw Lrg

Corn Nibbletts

$5.00

BBQ Turkey Leg

$7.00

Bbq Beef Rib

$9.00

Pork Chop-Porterhouse

$20.00

Cornish Hen

$15.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Dbl Smash Burger

$15.00

California Burger

$13.00

DESSERT

Valrhona guanaja, almond flour, olive oil, vanilla gelato.

Pound Cake

$5.00

Griddled Anson Mills cornmeal pound cake, whipped creme friache, fruit compote.

Ice Cream

$3.00

Lrg Ice Cream

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Cookies

$2.00

Apple Streusel Cake

$5.00

Peach Tart

$2.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Mousse

$7.00

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

$5.00

Cupcake

$2.50

KID'S

Cereal & Fruit

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Chix-Apple Sausage (2)

$3.99

Granola Bar

$1.00

Kid's Chix Finger Basket

$7.00

Fried chicken tenders with house cut fries.

Kid's Chix & Waffle

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle, maple syrup and honey butter.

Buttered Noodles

$5.99Out of stock

Kid's Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6907 Bexar Street, Dallas, TX 75215

Directions

Gallery
The Market Cafe at Bonton Farms image
The Market Cafe at Bonton Farms image
The Market Cafe at Bonton Farms image

