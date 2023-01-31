Bonvinis
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
127 s livingston ave, Livingston, NJ 07039
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
No Reviews
39 Eisenhower pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Livingston
More near Livingston