Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bonvinis

review star

No reviews yet

127 s livingston ave

Livingston, NJ 07039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grandma Pie
Small Pie
Caesar Salad

Pizza

Large Pie

$18.00Out of stock

16" round, thin crust, 8 slices

Small Pie

$14.50

12" round, thin crust, 8 slices

Grandma Pie

$22.50

Rectangular tray pie, 8 slices

Square Slice

$3.50

When available

Traditional Slice

$2.25

Personal Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional Pepperoni Slice

$2.50

Traditional Sausage and Onion Slice

$2.75

Vegan Cheese Large Pie

$22.00

Vegan Cheese Small Pie

$16.75

Sandwiches

Meatball Parm

$13.50

Meatballs in red sauce with melted mozzarella cheese on toasted hero roll

Meatball Sandwich

$12.75

Meatballs in red sauce on toasted hero roll

Eggplant Parm

$13.50

Baked eggplant with red sauce and melted cheese on hero roll (eggplant is not breaded)

Chicken Parm

$13.50

Chicken cutlet with red sauce and melted cheese on a hero roll

Chicken Cutlet

$12.50

Chicken cutlet with tomato, red onion, arugula, oil & vinigar

Italian Cold Sub

$12.50

Proscuitto, salame, or coppa (choice of 2), with sharp provolone, arugula, red onion, oil & vinigar

Italian Hotdog

$12.50

Hotdog with pepper, potatoe, onion

Italian Sausage

$12.50

Sausage with pepper, pototoe, onion

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$13.50

Grilled sausage with broccoli rabe on a hero roll

Chicken and Broccoli Rabe

$13.50

Chicken of choice with broccoli rabe on a hero roll

Potato and Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Dinners

Chicken Parm Dinner

$19.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Red Sauce and Melted Cheese

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$19.99

Baked eggplant with red sauce and melted cheese

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.00

No peas or proscuitto

Fumè

$15.00

Pink Sauce with Panchetta

Penne With Butter

$9.50

Penne With Red Sauce

$11.00

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

$17.99

Two Breaded Chicken Cutlets

Chicken and Broc Rabe

$16.50

Veal Parm

$22.50

Sides

Small Dish of Meatballs

$6.00

2 Meatballs in a Dish

Large Dish of Meatballs

$13.50

5 Meatballs in a Dish

Broccoli Rabe

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Brick Oven Roasted Peppers

$10.00

Long Hot Peppers

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 Mozzarella Sticks

Stuffed Zucchini

$3.50Out of stock

Stuffed Long Hot

$2.25

Red Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Loaf of Bread

$1.50

Chicken Cutlet

$5.00

Stuffed Pepper

$2.75

Side of Sausage

$13.50

Stuffed Tomatoes

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Dry Rub

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Italian Style

$5.00

Fresh Panella Bread

$5.50Out of stock

Fresh Baguette

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh Short Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Long Loaf

$5.50Out of stock

Salads

Marchi Salad

$8.95

Argulua Mesculan Mix with red onion, olives, chick peas, fresh mozz, tomatoes, peppers, and croutons

House Salad

$7.99

Mesculan with red onion, tomato, and cucumber

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Tomato and Mozz Salad

$14.50

Half Tray Marchi Salad

$25.00

Half Tray House Salad

$15.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$25.00

Dinners For Four

Chicken Parm For Four

$55.00

Eggplant Parm For Four

$55.00

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe For Four

$55.00

Fumè For Four

$55.00

Marchi Salad For Four

$30.00

Penne Alla Vodka For Four

$45.00

Baked Ziti For Four

$45.00

House Salad For Four

$20.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Bottled Sprite

$2.75

Bottled Fanta

$2.75

Sanpellegrino Orange

$4.00

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Specials

Personal Lasagna

$12.99

Cheese Lasagna

Family Lasagna

$25.00Out of stock

Cheese Lasagna

Lasagna Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Cheese Lasagna

Large Calzone

$17.50Out of stock

Half Calzone

$12.50

SNACKS

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Funyons

$2.00

Classic Potato Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Doritos

$2.00

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Choc. Chip Cookies

$3.00

Miss Vickies Jalapeno

$2.75

Miss Vickies Sea Salt and Vinegar

$2.75

Miss Vickies Sea Salt

$2.75

Miss Vickies BBQ

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

127 s livingston ave, Livingston, NJ 07039

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rolls & Curries
orange starNo Reviews
113 South Livingston Avenue Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
Tony Boys Sandwich House
orange starNo Reviews
18E Mt. Pleasant Ave Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,058
6230 Town Center Way Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
39 Eisenhower pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Rezza
orange starNo Reviews
33 Eisenhower Pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House
orange star4.7 • 148
410 St. Cloud Ave West Orange, NJ 07052
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Livingston

THAVMA Mediterranean Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,058
6230 Town Center Way Livingston, NJ 07039
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Livingston
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston