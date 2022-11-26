Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bonzai Thai Cuisine 4847 Shopton Rd Ste G

4847 Shopton Rd Ste G

Charlotte, NC 28278

Appetizers

Summer Rolls

Lettuce, carrot, cilantro, basil, and vermicelli noodle in clear rice wrapper. Served with sweet chili topped with crushed peanuts.

Fried Spring Roll

Fresh mixed vegetables wrapped in a spring roll wrapper. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken SaTay

$8.50

Chicken Breasts, grilled and rubbed with coconut cream. Served with house peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Fried Tofu

$7.50

Tofu deep fried until golden brown served with sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Wonton wrapper stuffed with blended cream cheese and crab meat. Served with sweet chili.

Fried Chicken Wings

$10.50

Bonzai style chicken wings. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Potstickers

Fried Calamari

$10.75

Steam Edamame

$4.95

Thai Soups

Poh Tak (Seafood Soup)

$6.95+

A seafood combination of Thailand's classic sour and spicy soup with herbs, basil leaves, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, and red onions.

Tom Yum REG

Thai's most famous and classic sour and spicy soup with herbs, mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions, red onions, chili, and cilantro.

Tom Kha REG

Tom Yum LRG

Tom Kha LRG

House Soups

Hot & Sour

$4.95+

Wonton

$4.50+

Egg Drop

$3.95+

Clear Veggie Rice Soup

$3.95+

Clear Chicken Rice Soup

$3.95+

Salads

Somtum (Papaya Salad)

$9.50

Yum Salads

Larb Kai

$11.95

House Salads

Thai Noodles

Pad Thai

$11.50

Served with peanuts and lime.

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

$11.50

Pad See Ew

$11.50

Lo Mein

$11.50

Thai Fried Rice Dishes

House Fried Rice

$10.75

Sp Basil FRice

$11.00

Pineapple FR

$11.25

House Special Noodles

Pad Lad Na

$12.00

Pad Woon Sen

$12.00

Mee Crop

$12.00

Lad Na Sen Tod (Fried)

$12.00

Pho Beef

$11.75

Pho Chicken

$10.75

Thai Stir Fry

Basil (Pad Kra Prow)

$11.75

Garlic (Pad Gra Tiem)

$11.75

Ginger (Pad Khing)

$11.75

Cashew Nut (Pad Met Ma Muang)

$12.00

Garden (Mixed Veggie)

$11.75

Pad Ped

$12.00

Basil Eggplant

$11.75

Thai Curries

Red

$11.75

Green

$11.75

Massaman

$11.75

Yellow

$11.75

Panang

$11.75

Bonzai Specials

Laos Sausage (Xai Ur)

$10.50

Volcano Salmon

$20.50

Garlic Salmon

$20.50

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.95

Creme Brulee CC

$6.95

Roti

$4.95

Sticky Rice and Egg Cluster

$6.95

Banana & Honey

$5.95

Xango Cheescake

$6.95

Molten Choco Cake

$5.95

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Dr.Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$2.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Boba

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Bottle Soda

$3.25

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Michelob Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Sierra Nevada

$3.75

Singha

$4.75

Sapporo Prem (Bottle)

$4.75

Sapporo Prem (Can)

$6.75

Sapporo Reserve (Can)

$6.75

Tsingtao

$4.75

Lucky Buddha

$4.75

Asahi

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Amstel Light

$4.75

Bottled Wine

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio (B)

$25.00

Matchbook Chardonnay (B)

$25.00

RM Private Selection - Chardonnay (B)

$32.00

Moscato (B)

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$27.00

IQ Riesling (B)

$20.00

Plum Wine (B)

$20.00

Mark West Pinot Noir (B)

$22.00

Spellbound Merlot (B)

$28.00

Septima Malbec (B)

$25.00

J.Lohr Cabernet (B)

$32.00

Apothic Red (B)

$22.00

RM Private Selection- Cabernet (B)

$32.00

Rm Private Selection- Red Blend (B)

$32.00

Glass Wine

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio- Glass

$8.00

Matchbook Chardonnay- Glass

$8.00

RM Bourbon Aged Chardonnay- Glass

$10.00

Moscato

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

IQ Riesling

$6.00

Plum Wine

$6.50

Woodbridge Cabernet

$6.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.50

Spellbound Merlot

$7.00

Septima Malbec

$8.00

J.Lohr Cabernet

$9.50

Apothic Red

$7.50

RM Private Selection- Cabernet

$9.50

Rm Private Selection- Red Blend

$10.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$7.00

Sho Chiku Bai Mio Sparkling

$15.00

Kiakura Junmai Gingo Hana

$13.50

Kiakura Junmai Gingo

$13.50

Creme Sake - Nigori

$12.00

Yuki Nigori- Lychee

$15.50

Yuki Nigori- White Peach

$15.50

Kukai Nigori- Mango

$13.00

Hana- White Peach

$13.00

Hana - Fuji Apple

$13.00

Homare Nigori- Strawberry

$14.00

Sides

S/O Beef

$4.50

S/O Brown Rice

$2.00

S/O Chicken

$3.75

S/O Noodle

$2.50

S/O Sticky Rice

$2.00

S/O Veggie

$3.25

S/O White Rice

$2.25

S/O Lunch Salad

$2.50

S/O Lunch Soup

$2.50

Pho Broth

$5.00

S/O Mixed Veggies

$3.75

Sauces/Side Sauces

Dumpling Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Sweet Chili 2oz

$0.50

S/O Curry Sauce

$3.00

Sweet Chili Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Peanut Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Peanut Sauce 4oz

$1.00

Yum Yum 2oz

$0.50

S/O Garlic Sauce

$3.50

Yum Yum Sauce 4oz

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local, family owned restaurant specializing in Authentic Thai Cuisine made with fresh ingredients and made fresh to order everyday. We are located in the Southwest Charlotte area off of 485 right behind the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Location

4847 Shopton Rd Ste G, Charlotte, NC 28278

Directions

