Boo Koo
1,092 Reviews
$$
25 Miller Ave
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Popular Items
FOOD
*Specials
Keto Bowl
This bowl is about flavor! Low in carbs & nutrient rich with a protein punch. Sauteed cauliflower rice tossed together with chopped vegetables, green onions and topped with an organic fried egg.
Oktoberfest Thai Coconut Thai Sausage Sando
These authentic Thai Sausages are a special grind we sourced that use organic, no hormones, no antibiotic local Heritage Breed Pork. It is served on soft french baguette. At your option add Wild West Ferments organic and probiotic loaded Signature Sauerkraut, fermented carrots, radish, onion, garlic, cabbage and chopped organic red onions. Load up your sausage to your hearts content or simply eat plain served with your favorite mustard. It's up to you but we think this is the best sausage sandwich we have ever had!!!
*Salads
Chili Lime Salmon Salad
Salmon, rice vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, bean sprouts, snap peas, red and green cabbage, mint, cilantro, marinated daikon and carrots, lime, and toasted sesame seeds with nuoc cham.
Thai Beef Salad
Grilled flank steak, romaine lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled red onion and peanuts served with nuoc cham dressing.
Mighty Mint Salad
Cucumbers, mango, avocado, mint, marinated carrots, daikon and mixed greens. Served with our house made tangy mint vinaigrette.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Natural chicken, eggless wheat noodles, avocado, cucumbers, mixed greens, marinated carrots and daikon, and bean sprouts with chili-sesame vinaigrette.
Thai Beef Salad (Copy)
Grilled flank steak, romaine lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled red onion and peanuts served with nuoc cham dressing.
*Soups
Chicken Pho
Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.
Sriracha Soup
Housemade Vegetarian Stock is the base for Ramen, Sriacha.
Vegan Thai Tomato Soup
Organic assortment of tomatoes from our farm in Napa. The ultimate farm to bowl food. Tangy, creamy and ready for hot sauce!
Thai Mushroom Soup
*Sandos & Street Tacos
Green Curry Chix Banh Mi
Hoisin Pork Bahn Mi
Salmon Bahn Mi
Teriyaki Chicken Bahn Mi
Teriyaki Prawn Bahn Mi
Thai Steak Bahn Mi
Tofu Bahn Mi
Miso Glazed Street Tacos
Two fresh sauteed mahi mahi with homemade miso glaze topped with colorful and tart cabbage slaw and vegan avocado aioli. Served on soft Gluten Free whole grain corn tortillas.
Seoul Street Taco
Three soft corn tortillas topped with chopped marinated organic beef ribeye and artisan made organic Napa Cabbage Kimchi. Sweet, savory, tangy loaded with healthy probiotics for digestion and delicious flavors. Gluten Free, organic and made with Marin based small manufacturer Sankorean Kitchen Sauce.
*Kiddie Corner
*Street Food Starters
Asian Brussels Sprouts
Edamame
Phuket Ceviche
Loaded with equal parts fresh caught Mahi Mahi, Cod and Bay Shrimp marinated in lime juice & colorful peppers. Tossed in a lemongrass infused coconut creme. Garnished with red onions & cilantro. Served with Crispy Chips. Light, healthy and delicious.
Potstickers (5)
Special Chicken Wings (7)
Summer Roll
Veggie Potstickers (5)
Sauteed shiitake mushrooms and green chard with ginger. Housemade daily!
Tuna Tataki Crunch Bites
This delicious Tower of sushi grade Ahi Tuna, tossed in lemon juice, blended with chopped avocados, togarashi spices & drizzled with our house made Tahini sauce. Garnished with sprouts and served atop 5 Black Sesame Tamari Crackers (GF) with extra crunch! .Fantastic and Light!
*Noodle & Rice Bowls
Boo Koo Peanut
Eggless wheat noodles, mixed vegetables, house made Thai peanut sauce, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, and lime.
Yellow Curry
Jasmine or brown rice, cauliflower, peas, sweet potatoes, curried coconut milk, and scallions.
GCN
NorCal Pad Thai
Wide rice noodles tossed in our tangy tamarind sauce served with our chard, bok choy greens mix, carrots, scallions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and peanuts.
Indo Rice Bowl
New Dawn Rice Bowl
Your choice of rice mixed w chopped chard, Tamari infused grilled portobello mushrooms, sauteed squash and garnished with local artisan crafted red beet horseradish slaw, golden beet w tumeric slaw and kosher dill radishes.
*Sides
Side of Eggless Wheat Noodles
Side of Wide Rice Noodles
Side of Mixed Vegetables
Side of Jasmine Rice
Side of Brown Rice
Side of Peanut Sauce
Side of Potsticker Sauce
Side of Green Curry Sauce
Side of Cauliflower Rice
Chicken Nuggets
Chili Lime Prawns
Chili Lime Salmon
Flank Steak
Fried Organic Egg
Green Curry Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Hoisin Pork
Surf & Turf
Sweet Garlic Tofu
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Prawns
Teriyaki Salmon
Tuna Tataki
*Beverages
*Dessert
DRINKS
Teas & Boba
Ginger Tea
Hot Tea
Thai Iced Tea
The Arny
Iced Tea
Boba Tea - Taro
Little Green Cyclo: Matcha Vietnamese coffee is crafted with organic matcha for coffee lovers who also enjoy matcha's umami flavors and antioxidant qualities. It combines ethically sourced, single-origin beans, harvested from family farms in Vietnam’s famed Central Highlands, with organic matcha, organic CA condensed milk to complete the ultimate matcha cà phê sữa đá.
Boba Tea-Green Matcha
Boba Tea-Papaya
Boba Tea-Thai Iced Tea
Sodas & Water
Wine, Mocktails & Champagne
Angels & Cowboys Rose
Sonoma County Rose. Dry, refreshing, and lively with bright, crisp acidity; predominantly Grenache, the ideal variety for this category; a first-class rosé . Great with Salmon, Chicken and Vegetables.
Astoria Prosecco
This split is 187ml. A highly recommended Italian Sparkling Wine. Hints of lemon and apple fruit, enough sweetness to make you wonder if it is sweet. Soft but long-lasting bubbles
The Frisky Whiskey VC
Cold Pressed Vietnamese Coffee w whiskey flavored wine based liquor. 20% ABV.
Castoro Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
Paso Robles, CA. 13.5% ABV. Light crisp and acidic flavors- 90 points Wine Enthusiast.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941