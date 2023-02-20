Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Boo Koo

1,092 Reviews

$$

25 Miller Ave

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Popular Items

Chicken Pho
Potstickers (5)
Jake's Bowl

FOOD

*Specials

Keto Bowl

Keto Bowl

$12.95

This bowl is about flavor! Low in carbs & nutrient rich with a protein punch. Sauteed cauliflower rice tossed together with chopped vegetables, green onions and topped with an organic fried egg.

Oktoberfest Thai Coconut Thai Sausage Sando

Oktoberfest Thai Coconut Thai Sausage Sando

$11.95Out of stock

These authentic Thai Sausages are a special grind we sourced that use organic, no hormones, no antibiotic local Heritage Breed Pork. It is served on soft french baguette. At your option add Wild West Ferments organic and probiotic loaded Signature Sauerkraut, fermented carrots, radish, onion, garlic, cabbage and chopped organic red onions. Load up your sausage to your hearts content or simply eat plain served with your favorite mustard. It's up to you but we think this is the best sausage sandwich we have ever had!!!

*Salads

Chili Lime Salmon Salad

Chili Lime Salmon Salad

$16.95

Salmon, rice vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, bean sprouts, snap peas, red and green cabbage, mint, cilantro, marinated daikon and carrots, lime, and toasted sesame seeds with nuoc cham.

Thai Beef Salad

Thai Beef Salad

$14.95

Grilled flank steak, romaine lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled red onion and peanuts served with nuoc cham dressing.

Mighty Mint Salad

Mighty Mint Salad

$11.95

Cucumbers, mango, avocado, mint, marinated carrots, daikon and mixed greens. Served with our house made tangy mint vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.95

Natural chicken, eggless wheat noodles, avocado, cucumbers, mixed greens, marinated carrots and daikon, and bean sprouts with chili-sesame vinaigrette.

Thai Beef Salad (Copy)

Thai Beef Salad (Copy)

$14.95

Grilled flank steak, romaine lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled red onion and peanuts served with nuoc cham dressing.

*Soups

Our Vegan Thai styled soup is an all time favorite at Boo Koo.
Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$11.95

Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.

Sriracha Soup

$9.95

Housemade Vegetarian Stock is the base for Ramen, Sriacha.

Vegan Thai Tomato Soup

$10.95Out of stock

Organic assortment of tomatoes from our farm in Napa. The ultimate farm to bowl food. Tangy, creamy and ready for hot sauce!

Thai Mushroom Soup

$6.95+

*Sandos & Street Tacos

Green Curry Chix Banh Mi

$11.95
Hoisin Pork Bahn Mi

Hoisin Pork Bahn Mi

$11.95
Salmon Bahn Mi

Salmon Bahn Mi

$17.95

Teriyaki Chicken Bahn Mi

$11.95

Teriyaki Prawn Bahn Mi

$12.95

Thai Steak Bahn Mi

$17.95
Tofu Bahn Mi

Tofu Bahn Mi

$11.95
Miso Glazed Street Tacos

Miso Glazed Street Tacos

$14.95

Two fresh sauteed mahi mahi with homemade miso glaze topped with colorful and tart cabbage slaw and vegan avocado aioli. Served on soft Gluten Free whole grain corn tortillas.

Seoul Street Taco

Seoul Street Taco

$14.95

Three soft corn tortillas topped with chopped marinated organic beef ribeye and artisan made organic Napa Cabbage Kimchi. Sweet, savory, tangy loaded with healthy probiotics for digestion and delicious flavors. Gluten Free, organic and made with Marin based small manufacturer Sankorean Kitchen Sauce.

*Kiddie Corner

Red Rooster Bento Box

Red Rooster Bento Box

$9.95

Natural chicken or nuggets, mandarin orange or teriyaki dipping sauce, noodles or rice, fruit and vegetable of the day, and a sweet treat.

Jake's Bowl

Jake's Bowl

$8.95

Natural Teriyaki Chicken, noodles or rice, and mango.

*Street Food Starters

Asian Brussels Sprouts

Asian Brussels Sprouts

$7.95
Edamame

Edamame

$3.95
Phuket Ceviche

Phuket Ceviche

$13.95Out of stock

Loaded with equal parts fresh caught Mahi Mahi, Cod and Bay Shrimp marinated in lime juice & colorful peppers. Tossed in a lemongrass infused coconut creme. Garnished with red onions & cilantro. Served with Crispy Chips. Light, healthy and delicious.

Potstickers (5)

$8.95
Special Chicken Wings (7)

Special Chicken Wings (7)

$14.95
Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$5.95
Veggie Potstickers (5)

Veggie Potstickers (5)

$8.95

Sauteed shiitake mushrooms and green chard with ginger. Housemade daily!

Tuna Tataki Crunch Bites

Tuna Tataki Crunch Bites

$12.95

This delicious Tower of sushi grade Ahi Tuna, tossed in lemon juice, blended with chopped avocados, togarashi spices & drizzled with our house made Tahini sauce. Garnished with sprouts and served atop 5 Black Sesame Tamari Crackers (GF) with extra crunch! .Fantastic and Light!

*Noodle & Rice Bowls

Boo Koo Peanut

Boo Koo Peanut

$10.95

Eggless wheat noodles, mixed vegetables, house made Thai peanut sauce, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, and lime.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$10.95

Jasmine or brown rice, cauliflower, peas, sweet potatoes, curried coconut milk, and scallions.

GCN

GCN

$10.95
NorCal Pad Thai

NorCal Pad Thai

$10.95

Wide rice noodles tossed in our tangy tamarind sauce served with our chard, bok choy greens mix, carrots, scallions, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and peanuts.

Indo Rice Bowl

$10.95
New Dawn Rice Bowl

New Dawn Rice Bowl

$14.95

Your choice of rice mixed w chopped chard, Tamari infused grilled portobello mushrooms, sauteed squash and garnished with local artisan crafted red beet horseradish slaw, golden beet w tumeric slaw and kosher dill radishes.

*Sides

Side of Eggless Wheat Noodles

$2.95Out of stock

Side of Wide Rice Noodles

$2.95

Side of Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Side of Jasmine Rice

$2.65

Side of Brown Rice

$2.65

Side of Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Side of Potsticker Sauce

$1.00

Side of Green Curry Sauce

$2.00

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets

$3.95

Chili Lime Prawns

$8.95

Chili Lime Salmon

$9.95

Flank Steak

$8.95

Fried Organic Egg

$2.00

Green Curry Chicken

$4.95

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Hoisin Pork

$4.95

Surf & Turf

$8.95

Sweet Garlic Tofu

$4.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$4.95

Teriyaki Prawns

$8.95

Teriyaki Salmon

$9.95

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

*Beverages

The Fuzzy G

$3.50
Lemon Squeeza

Lemon Squeeza

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemons help put together this longtime favorite soda

Sublime

$3.50

The Arny

$3.50

Ginger Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Marin Kombucha

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

*Dessert

Pumpkin Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Tis the season, Homemade & delicious!

Vanilla Tapioca

Vanilla Tapioca

$6.95

Made with coconut cream and topped with fresh fruit.

Chocolate Cake with Whipped Cream

$6.95

DRINKS

Kombucha

Ginger Lemongrass Kombucha

$6.00

Pino Sage Kombucha

$6.00

Booch Craft-Alcohol

$8.00

Teas & Boba

Ginger Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

The Arny

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50
Boba Tea - Taro

Boba Tea - Taro

$6.95

Little Green Cyclo: Matcha Vietnamese coffee is crafted with organic matcha for coffee lovers who also enjoy matcha's umami flavors and antioxidant qualities. It combines ethically sourced, single-origin beans, harvested from family farms in Vietnam’s famed Central Highlands, with organic matcha, organic CA condensed milk to complete the ultimate matcha cà phê sữa đá.

Boba Tea-Green Matcha

Boba Tea-Green Matcha

$6.95
Boba Tea-Papaya

Boba Tea-Papaya

$6.95

Boba Tea-Thai Iced Tea

$6.95

Sodas & Water

Lemon Squeeza

$3.75

Sublime

$3.75

Fuzzy G

$3.75

Ginger Lemon

$3.75

Ginger Lime

$3.75

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.75

Wine, Mocktails & Champagne

Angels & Cowboys Rose

Angels & Cowboys Rose

$20.00+

Sonoma County Rose. Dry, refreshing, and lively with bright, crisp acidity; predominantly Grenache, the ideal variety for this category; a first-class rosé . Great with Salmon, Chicken and Vegetables.

Astoria Prosecco

Astoria Prosecco

$11.00Out of stock

This split is 187ml. A highly recommended Italian Sparkling Wine. Hints of lemon and apple fruit, enough sweetness to make you wonder if it is sweet. Soft but long-lasting bubbles

The Frisky Whiskey VC

$11.00Out of stock

Cold Pressed Vietnamese Coffee w whiskey flavored wine based liquor. 20% ABV.

Castoro Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Paso Robles, CA. 13.5% ABV. Light crisp and acidic flavors- 90 points Wine Enthusiast.

Milks

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Out of stock

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

Gallery
Boo Koo image
Boo Koo image
Boo Koo image

