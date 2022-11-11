Restaurant header imageView gallery

Booeymonger - Friendship Heights

No reviews yet

5252 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20015

Popular Items

Salmon Salad
Booey Wraps
Greek cucumber Feta Salad

Assorted bagels

Bagels

$2.50

Toasted with butter

Miami Bagel

$11.99

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, lemon wedge

Health Watch

$4.25

Toasted bagel, low fat cream cheese, slice of tomato & cucumber

Beverage

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Fruit Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.25

Canned Soda

$1.75

Dr. Brown

$1.95

Gatorade

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Water

$1.75+

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Cold Entree Salad Platter

Chicken Salad Platter

$9.95

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.50

Egg Salad Platter

$9.50

Cold Sandwiches

Georgetowner

$10.50

Grilled Turkey, avocado,lettuce, mayo on baguette

Italian Sub

$10.99

Italian Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing, mayo on baguette, hot pepper sauce on request

Pita Pan Wrap

$10.50

Salad Veggie, provolone, lettuce, mushroom, Avocado, tomato, spinach, house dressing WW tortilla

Scheherazade

$10.50

Turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, mayo on baguette

The Californian

$10.99

Homemade Chicken Salad, Avocado, lettuce kaiser roll

Tuna Turner

$10.50

Homemade Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, salad veggie, house ranch dressing on kaiser roll

Turkey Club

$10.99

Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce,tomato, mayo on kaiser

Combo with fries or fruit

Salisbury

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato on kaiser

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

Chicken gyro, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce on pita

Booey Wraps

$12.50

Grilled chopped chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, in spinach tortilla

Create your own Sandwich

Pastrami

$9.99

Corned beef

$9.99

Roast Beef

$9.50

Turkey Breast

$8.99

Chicken Breast

$9.50

BLT

$8.50

Bacon Lettuce Tomato on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Egg Salad

$8.50

Tuna Salad

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Hamburger

$8.99

2 Hot Dogs

$7.50

1 Hot Dog

$5.50

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Ham

$8.50

Dessert

Apple Pie

$4.50

Blondie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Carrot cake

$4.50

Cheese cake

$4.50

Chocolate cake

$4.50

Cookies

$1.95

Lemon bar

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.25

Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Hot beverage

Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Tea

$4.50

Hot Sandwiches

Ace

$10.50

Turkey, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce, melted provolone, russian dressing on baguette

Bacon Chz burger

$13.50

Chalet

$10.50

Turkey breast, melted swiss, cole slaw, salad veggies, russian dressing on baguette

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.50

Thinly sliced chicken sauteed with onions, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo on baguette

Chicken Rico

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Italian dressing, mushrooms, onions, lettuce, parmesan dressing on baguette

Duke

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.50

Romaine, chopped grilled chicken, , parmesan, caesar dressing in flour tortilla

Patty Hearst

$10.99

Turkey breast, bacon,provolone cheese, russian dressing on baguette

Reuben

$11.99

hot corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, russian dressing on toasted rye

Steak Special

$10.99

Philly steak, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato mayo on baguette

The Fifth Avenue

$11.99

Hot pastrami, mushrooms, provolone, mustard on baguette

The Manhattan

$11.99

Grilled roast beef , spinach,bacon, melted cheddar, house dressing on baguette

Veggie Special

$10.50

Grilled mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomato, salas veggie, melted provolone, mayo on baguette

Salads

Chicken on Mixed Greens

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, salad greens, tomato

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Garlic butter grilled shrimp, salad greens, carrots red onions, warm pita

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Gyro Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken gyro, salad veggie, tzatziki sauce, olives, greek pita

Salmon Salad

$11.50

Grilled norwegian salmon, salad greens, feta cheese, red onions, warm greek pita

Chef Salad

$11.99

Smoked ham, turkey, roast beef, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato with warm pita

Chicken Avocado Bacon Salad

$11.50

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Romaine, tomato, red onion HM dressing

Sides

Wedges or Fries

$3.25

Chips

$1.75

Smoothies/Shakes

Smoothie

$6.95

Milk Shake

$6.95

Oreo Shake

$7.50

Nutella

$7.50

Green Queen

$7.50

Super Food Power

$7.50

Soups or Deli Salads

Soup

$5.50

soup of the day

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.50

Macaroni

$3.25

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$4.50

Greek cucumber Feta Salad

$4.50

Mixed Fruit Salad

$3.95

Hummus

$5.50

Caesar Salad

$5.50+

Toss Salad

$5.50+

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.50

Homemade fresh chicken breast salad

Egg Salad Scoop

$5.50

Tuna Salad Scoop

$6.25

bag

Bag

$0.05

Breakfast Specialties

2 eggs scrambled, 2 bacon strips on a toasted bagel with butter & side of Home Fries

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50

Fresh made pancakes with butter * syrup

Avocado Bacon Toast

$11.50

Booey's Platter

$9.50

2 Eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries, bagel

Leo

$10.25

Sauteed smoked salmon & onions scrambled into eggs & bagel

Mr. B's French Toast

$6.50

Fresh made french toast with butter & syrup

Yoga Breakfast

$9.25

Egg whites scrambled with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms served with fresh fruit & slice of WW toast

Miami Bagel

$11.99

Toasted bagel, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, tomato, lettuce, lemon wedge

ADB Sandwich

$9.99

Breakfast sandwiches

Henny Penny

$4.95

Scrambled eggs on toasted buttered bagel

Chicken Little

$7.25

Scrambled eggs bacon, AM cheese on toasted buttered bagel

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, cheddar, green pepper, onions in ww tortilla

Steak Egg cheese

$7.50

Scrambled eggs, AM cheese, thinly sliced steak on bagel

Friss

$5.45

But buc

$6.75

Omelettes

Western

$9.50

Ham, onion, green pepper, tomato sauteed in omelette

Chicken Fajita

$10.95

Ham & Swiss Cheese

$9.50

Ham & cheese sauteed in omelette

Garden Omelette

$8.95

Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese in omelette

Cheese Omelette

$8.25

Choice of cheese in omelette

Plain Omelette

$7.25

Breakfast Sides

1 egg

$1.50

Scrambled, soft Scrambled, Hard Scrambled, OM, OE, OH, Hard Boil

Bacon/ Ham/Sausage

$3.95

Turkey Bacon or Sausage

$4.25

Home Fries

$3.50

Croissant

$2.75

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Muffin

$2.95

1 Panmcake

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Booey Monger has been in business for the last 50 years since the 1970’s and we are hoping to serve our customers for the next 50 years by maintaining our quality service every year. We use top-graded ingredients that are delivered from the local vendors in the morning. This sandwich shop with an unique name will brighten anyone's day with its snazzy selection of specialty sandwiches. Or you can create your own with a whole array of your favorite fresh fixings.

5252 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

