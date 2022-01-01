American
Breakfast & Brunch
Latin American
Boogaloos
1,867 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3296 22nd St., San Francisco, CA 94110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Limon Rotisserie - South Van Ness
No Reviews
1001 South Van Ness Ave San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurant