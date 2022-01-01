Boogaloos imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Latin American

Boogaloos

1,867 Reviews

$

3296 22nd St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

Order Again

Breakfast

Boogaloo Classic

$14.00

2 eggs any style, home fries, and our Boogaloo Biscuit smothered in vegetarian herb-cream gravy and topped with green onions.

Burrito Rico

$14.00

2 Eggs scrambled in a flour tortilla with cheese served, topped with ranchero sauce and add 2 ingredients from the playlist!

Chorizo - N - Eggs

$16.00

2 eggs scrambled with traditional chorizo, served with black beans, cilantro, salsa, sour cream and with corn tortillas.

Chorizo Hash & Eggs

$17.00

2 eggs any style in a pile of chorizo hash with cilantro and corn tortillas.

Desayuno Tipico

$15.00

2 eggs any style with grilled plantain and topped with tamarind sour cream.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

2 eggs over-easy on a corn tortilla with jack cheese and ranchero sauce.

Nicky‘s Polenta

$14.00

Grilled polenta with ranchero sauce, served with black beans, cilantro and sautéed mixed vegetables.

Polenta - N - Eggs

$14.00

Grilled polenta with 2 eggs any style, black beans, cilantro, feta cheese, ranchero sauce and sour cream.

Soyrizo - N - Eggs

$15.00

2 eggs scrambled with our own vegan soy-rizo, served with black beans, cilantro, salsa, sour cream and corn tortillas.

Soyrizo Hash & Eggs

$15.00

2 eggs any style in a pile of our own vegan chorizo hash with green onions and served with corn tortillas.

The Basic

$13.00

2 eggs any style served with home fries, then pick one: a boogaloo biscuit, corn muffin, english muffin, sourdough or wheat toast, corn tortillas or flour tortillas

Zydeco Breakfast

$16.00

2 eggs any style served with andouille sausage, black beans, salsa, sour cream, and a corn muffin.

Do The Boogaloo

Add your favorite ingredients from the Playlist! *Served with Home Fries and your choice of a Boogaloo Biscuit, Blueberry Coffee Cake, Corn Muffin, English muffin, Rye, Sourdough or Wheat Toast.
DJs Omelette

DJs Omelette

$16.00

Comes with your choice of cheese. Add your favorite ingredients from the playlist!

Funky Scram

$13.00

2 eggs scrambled with your favorite ingredients from the playlist! Served with home fries and toast

Tofu Lover Scram

$14.00

With your choice of pesto, ranchero, or peanut-ginger sauce. Add your favorite ingredients from the playlist!

Pancake Circus

Square-Cool Combo

$15.00

2 Pancakes or 2 French Toast, 2 Eggs any style. Then Pick One: Andouille Sausage, Bacon, Chicken-Apple Sausage, Fruit, Ham, or Home Fries.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Two of em

Lemon Cornmeal Cakes

$8.00

Two of em

French Toast

$8.00

Two slices of Sourdough, topped with powdered sugar

Temple of Spuds

Pile of home fries topped with melted cheddar cheese & jack cheese, green onions, salsa, and sour cream.

Full Temple O' Spuds

$11.00

Our famous home fries topped with melted cheese, green onions, salsa and sour cream.

1\2 Temple O' Spuds

$5.50

Our famous home fries topped with melted cheese, green onions, salsa and sour cream.

Lunch Sides

Fried New Potatoes

$7.00

Served with New Mexico Chipotle Aioli

Fried Plantains

$7.00

With black beans and sour cream

Grilled Polenta

$8.00

With feta and ranchero

Grilled Plantain Cake

$8.00

With black beans and tamarind crema

Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Yuca Frita

$8.00

Fried yuca with salsa rosa

Lunches

Served with rice and beans, maduros, and a side salad

Bistec Encebollado

$19.00

Marinated sirloin steak sautéed with caramelized onions. Served with maduros(sweet plantain), rice, beans and a small salad.

Pernil Asado

$19.00

Slow roasted pork marinated with garlic and oregano. Served with maduros(sweet plantain), rice, beans and a small salad.

Pollo Encebollado

$18.00

Marinated chicken breast sauteed with caramelized onions. Served with maduros(sweet plantain), rice, beans and a small salad.

Pollo Fajitas

$18.00

Served with corn tortillas, maduros(sweet plantain), rice, beans and a small salad.

Carne Asada Fajitas

$18.00

Served with corn tortillas, maduros(sweet plantain), rice, beans and a small salad.

Tofu Fajitas

$16.00

Served with corn tortillas, maduros(sweet plantain), rice, beans and a small salad.

More Tracks

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Andouille

$4.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Steak & Onions

$9.00

Vegan Sausage

$5.00

Boogaloo Biscuit and Gravy (V)

$6.00

Veggie herb-cream gravy

Oat Cuisine Granola

$8.00

Served over yogurt with mixed fruit

Fresh Fruit

$5.00+

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Soy-Rizo Hash

$5.75

Home Fries

$3.75

Chorizo Hash

$6.75

Quesadillas

Carne Asada

$16.00

Grilled flank steak and onions, jack cheese, and New Mexico chile aioli.

Chorizo Hash

$14.00

Chorizo, green onions, jack cheese, potatoes and sour cream.

Luna

$13.00

Jack cheese, mushrooms, Spanish olives, spinach and ranchero sauce.

Quesa Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, onions, peppers and tomatoes.

Soyrizo Hash

$14.00

Soy-rizo, green onions, guacamole, and potatoes

Kiddy

$6.00

Cheese, served a la cart

Salads

Little Shanghai Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, fuji apple, green onions, purple cabbage and a peanut ginger dressing

Organic Mixed Greens Large

$8.50

Organic Mixed Greens Small

$6.00

Sandwiches

22nd Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled flank steak and onions, lettuce, tomatoes on a grilled roll with New Mexico chili aioli.

Cheese & Tomato

$10.00

Cheddar and Jack cheese, melted over tomatoes on grilled sourdough

Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on choice of toasted rye bread, sourdough bread or wheat bread.

Classic Cubano

$16.00

Roasted pork, smoked ham, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese and salsa rosa.

Pollo & Peppers

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted bell peppers & jalapenos peppers, jack cheese, lettuce, mayo and tomatoes on a grilled roll

The BLT

$14.00

Self explanatory, choose your bread and add avocado

Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.00

2 fried eggs with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.

Mood Elevators

Lift your spirits or drown your sorrows 21+

Bougainvillea

$7.00

Fresh squeezed Orange Juice & Cranberry

Cyprus

$7.00

Fresh squeezed Grapefruit & Champagne

Mimosa

$7.00

Fresh squeezed Orange & Champagne

Manzanitta

$7.00

Apple & Champagne

Poinsettia

$7.00

Cranberry & Champagne

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Made with Petrov Vodka

Greyhound

$8.00

Fresh squeezed Grapefruit & Petrov

Screwdriver

$8.00

Fresh squeezed Orange & Petrov

Pacifico

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Golden State Cider

$7.00

Tierra Madre Lager

$7.00

Almanac DIPA

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Soups

Chicken Cilantro Soup

$9.00+

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottomless, but keep yours on!

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Fresh squeezed

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00

Fresh squeezed

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

The real deal

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Singles

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.00

Boogaloo Biscuit

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$3.00

Corn Tortillas 3

$1.50

Egg One

$2.00

Eggs Two

English Muffin

$3.00

Flour Tortilla One

$2.00

Rye Bread

$3.00

Salsa Ranchero

$2.00

Salsa Rosa

$2.00

Side Andouille

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$3.50

Side Cilantro

$1.50

Side Feta

$2.00

Side Fresh Salsa

$2.50

Side Granola

$3.00

Side Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Grilled Tomato

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$4.50

Side Herb Cream Gravy

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Homefries

$4.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Mayo

$1.50

Side Mexican Aoli

$1.50

Side Mushroom

$1.50

Side Pesto

$2.00

Side Purple Cabbage

$1.50

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Side Soyrizo

$3.50

Side Spinach

$1.50

Side Tamarind Sour Cream

$2.50

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Tomato

$1.50

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Yogurt

$3.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Sourdough Bread

$3.00

Wheat Bread

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3296 22nd St., San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

