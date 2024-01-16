- Home
- /
- Greenville
- /
- Book Inn Cafe
Book Inn Cafe
825 S. Main St
Greenville, MS 38701
Lunch
Salads
- Greek Salad$15.00
- Berry Salad
Mixed baby greens with strawberries, blueberries, pecans, feta cheese and sweet Vidalia onion dressing$15.00
- Cranberry Pecan Salad$15.00
- Avocado Salad$13.00
- Shrimp Salad$18.00
- Sensation Salad$12.00
- Avocado Crab Stack$28.00
- Salad Trio$18.00
- Peach Tomato$16.00
- Watermelon Feta$13.00
Sandwich
Dessert
Drinks
Coffee & Espresso
Lattes
Frappes
Retail
Cooler Drinks
- Jarritos Pineapple Soda 12oz
Jarritos Pineapple Soda offers a refreshing tropical twist with its sweet and tangy pineapple flavor. This Mexican soda comes in a convenient 12oz bottle, perfect for cooling off on a warm day.$2.50
- Jarritos Lime Soda Jarritos Lime Soda 12oz
Enjoy a refreshing burst of citrus with Jarritos Lime Soda. This 12oz bottle brings the authentic flavor of Mexican lime right to your taste buds.$2.50
- Mineral Water$1.75
- Coke$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Grape Juice$1.75
- Apple Juice$1.75
- Orange Juice$1.75
Cheese
- 3 Amigos$8.00
- Adelheid Alpine-Style Cheese
Enjoy the rich, creamy taste of Adelheid Alpine-Style Cheese, reminiscent of traditional cheeses from the Alpine regions. It's perfect for adding a touch of European flair to your cheese platters or enhancing your favorite recipes.$8.00
- Beer Cheddar Cheese Spread$9.00
- El Diablo - Scorpion Pepper Gouda
El Diablo Scorpion Pepper Gouda is a bold cheese that combines the creamy texture of Gouda with the fiery kick of Scorpion peppers. It's perfect for those who appreciate a spicy twist on a classic cheese.$8.00
- Harvest Dill Havarti$8.00
- Jalapeno pepper Cheese Spread$9.00
- Old Smoky
Smoked Gouda$8.00
- Smoked Gouda + Red Pepper
Meet your new favorite snack, Smoked Gouda & Red Pepper. This delightful blend combines the rich, smoky flavor of gouda cheese with the perfect kick of red pepper for a truly irresistible treat.$9.50
- Smoked Provolone
Smoked Provolone is a semi-hard Italian cheese known for its rich, smoky flavor. It's perfect for melting on sandwiches or adding a savory touch to your cheese platters.$8.00
- The Original Bliss$11.00
Pantry items resale
- Sweet Drop Pepper Jar - 4.3 Oz.
Sweet Drop Pepper Jar contains small, sweet peppers that are perfect for adding a pop of flavor to your dishes. Each jar is 4.3 ounces and great for garnishing salads or enhancing appetizers.$12.99
- Torani Syrup White Chocolate 750 Ml
Torani White Chocolate Syrup is perfect for adding a rich, creamy flavor to your coffees and desserts. This 750 ml bottle is a great way to sweeten up your beverage and baking creations.$10.00
- Tamari glazed mixed nuts$9.50
Merch
- Oh Baby Cake Topper
The Oh Baby Cake Toper is a charming addition to any baby shower celebration. It's designed to sit perfectly on top of your cake, making the event a bit more special.$3.79
- Birthday Candle 0$2.50
- Birthday candle 1$2.50
- Birthday candle 2$2.50
- Birthday candle 3$2.50
- Birthday candle 4$2.50
- Birthday candle 5$2.50
- Birthday candle 6$2.50
- Birthday candle 7$2.50
- Birthday candle 8$2.50
- Birthday candle 9$2.50
- Happy Birthday cake topper$4.50
Crackers
- Sea-salt pita chips$7.50
- Jennifer's Original Breadsticks Vegan Rosemary 5oz
Enjoy the delightful crunch of Jennifer's Original Breadsticks, now available in a vegan rosemary flavor. Each 5oz pack offers a perfect blend of aromatic rosemary and crispy texture, ideal for snacking or pairing with your favorite dips.$6.50
Pimento/Chicken/Pasta
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Book Inn Cafe is a cafe offering morning coffee and pastries, healthier fresh lunch choices, and a market offering specialty food items.
825 S. Main St, Greenville, MS 38701