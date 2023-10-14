BEER

Draft Beer

Golden Partager

$11.00

Brew Detroit Citrus Blonde

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$9.00

Brewery Vivant Farm Hand

$8.00

Estrella

$8.00

Stillwater Extra Dry

$7.00

Brewery Vivant Farmhand

$7.00

Bell's 2 Hearted Ale

$7.00

Founder's Porter

$7.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$5.00

Packaged Beer

Orval Trappist

$12.00

Jolly Pumpkin Bam Biere

$12.00

Isastegi Cider

$10.00

Leffe Blonde Ale

$9.00

Canned Beer

Barrel + Beam 'Blanc du Nord'

$7.00

Bløm Dry Cider

$8.00

WINE

RED WINE

GLS Guimaro Ribeira Sacra Mencia

$14.00

GLS Buil & Gine 'Gine Gine' Priorat Garnacha

$18.00

GLS Akutain Rioja Cosecha Tempranillo

$12.00

GLS Stratum Matas Altas Jumilla Monastrell

$15.00

GLS Torres Gran Coronas Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

BTL Guimaro Ribeira Sacra Mencia

$52.00

BTL Akutain Rioja Tempranillo

$44.00

BTL Stratum Matas Altas Jumilla Monastrell

$56.00

BTL Buil & Gine Gine Gine Priorat

$68.00

BTL Torres Gran Coronas Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

WHITE WINE

GLS Granbazan Etiqueta Verde Rias Baixas Albarino

$16.00

GLS Gaba do Xil O Barreiro Valdeorras Godello

$13.00

GLS Valdollina Ona Xarel-Lo Penedes

$14.00

GLS Ametzoi Rubentis Txakolina Rosé

$15.00

BTL Granbazan Rias Baixas Albarino

$60.00

BTL Gaba do Xil O Barreiro Rias Baixas

$48.00

BTL Valdollina ONA Xarel-Lo Penedes

$52.00

BTL Ametzoi Rubentis Txakolina Rosé

$56.00

ROSE

GLS Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris Rosé

$11.00

GLS Château Trinquevedel Tavel Rosé

$14.00

GLS Gros'Noré Bandol Rosé

$25.00

Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris Rosé

$40.00

Château Trinquevedel Tavel Rosé

$52.00

Gros'Noré Bandol Rosé

$96.00

Charles Joguet Chinon Rose 2022

$50.00

Marquiliani 'Gris di Marquiliani Rosé 2022

$65.00

Clos Cibonne Tibouren Rosé 2021

$80.00

Chateau Peyrassol Rosé 2021

$95.00

SPARKLING

Llopart brut rose

$16.00

Raventos blanc des blancs

GLS Domaine Gruhier Cremant de Bourgogne NV

$15.00

GLS Francois Montand Cremant du Jura Brut Rosé NV

$12.00

GLS Drappier Carte d'Or Champagne NV

$25.00

GLS Krug Grande Cuvée NV 375 ml

$55.00

Domaine Gruhier Cremant de Bourgogne NV

$56.00

Francois Montand Cremant du Jura Brut Rosé NV

$42.00

Drappier Carte d'Or Champagne NV

$96.00

Krug Grande Cuvée NV 375 ml

$150.00

Billecart-Salmon Rosé Brut NV

$185.00

Champagne Ruinart Blanc des Blancs NV

$200.00

Champagne Taittinger 'Brut Francaises' NV

$150.00

Krug Grande Cuvée NV

$400.00

Louis Roederer 'Cristal' 2014

$550.00

Louis Roederer Brut Nature 2015

$225.00

Marc Hebrart Special Club 2018

$175.00

Philoponnat Royale Reserve NV

$140.00

Pierre Peters 'Cuvée de Reservée' Blanc des Blancs NV

$140.00

RH Coutier Brut Rosé Grand Cru Ambonnay NV

$125.00

Albert Boxler Cremant d'Alsace NV

$80.00

Huet Vouray Petillant 2019

$65.00

Overnoy Crinquand Cremant du Jura Rose NV

$70.00

Sherry

Cruz del Mar amontillado

$40.00

Kamper's Food

Pintxos

Aceitunas Mixtas

$7.00

Gilda

$8.00

Marcona Almonds

$8.00

Tapas

Queso Garrotxa

$7.00

Pan Con Tomate

$7.00

Tortilla di Patate

$9.00

Croquetas di Jamon

$12.00

Escalavida

$8.00

Plato Decinco Jotas

$21.00

Desserts

Creme Catalona

$9.00

Basque Cheesecake

$10.00